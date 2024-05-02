Watch: UFM farm manager Robert Berry chats during the Country Skills Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In this video, shot by Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage, we get to watch tractor ploughing at the Coshkib Hill Farm.

We also get a chat with the museum’s farm manager Robert Berry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other skills on show at the museum that day included harness cleaning and horseshoe throwing at Cruckaclady Farmhouse.

Ulster Folk Museum farm manager Robert Berry chats during the Country Skills Day. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Meanwhile there was rope making at the Meenagarragh Cottier’s House and horse/donkey grooming at Drumnahunshin Farm (stable area).