Young farmers ready for their tours of Canada and the USA (1968)

At the reception they had received their award from Mr R Clement Wilson, chairman of Robert Wilson and Sons (Ulster) Ltd.

The Award scheme, which Farming Life noted was in its fourth year, had been organised jointly by the company and by the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster and provided opportunities for young farmers to undertake study tours abroad.

The winners of the award this year, were Phelim Campbell (27), of Stewartstown, Co Tyrone; Pamela Bowden (24), of Lisburn; and Margaret Wallace (22), of Templepatrick.

Pictured in March 2008 at a ploughing match which was held on Easter Monday of that year, they are Robert Murphy, Clare Squires, Jordan Magowan, Nathan Magowan and Nigel McBride. Picture: Farming Life archives/Steven McAuley

Phelim Campbell and Pamela Bowden, who were members of Arboe YFC and Hillhall YFC respectively, were to spend three months in Canada’s Ontario Province studying agricultural marketing and the work of Canadian rural youth clubs.

Margaret Wallace, a member of Lylehill YFC, was to spend six months in the United States where she was to tour farms and study the work of the 4-H clubs.

All three young farmers were to leave on their tours within the coming few weeks.

Making the presentation, Mr Clement Wilson paid tribute to the work of the YFC movement which, “in face of the continuing drift from the land”, had continued to maintain a large and active membership.

Pictured in March 2008 is Billy Magee from Raphoe who is seen at a horse ploughing match which was held at Ballycastle. Picture: Farming Life archives/Steven McAuley

“We must remember,” he said, “that social skills and contacts are increasingly important in this age of science and technology. The ability to achieve communication and co-operation with others is extremely important and we have to have knowledge of the ideas and views of others. This is why we are pleased to be able to provide these travel opportunities for young farmers.”

Mr J A Young, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, congratulated the winners and said that the ministry looked very favourably on any project which helped young farmers to travel abroad.

He added that the information gained on such tours was circulated throughout the Young Farmers’ movement and “the benefits thus went far beyond the individual benefits to the people concerned”.

Visit by Eire young farmers: Twelve members of Bailieborough Macra-na-Ferme, Co Cavan, had been the guests of Ballymiscaw Young Farmers' Club in Co Down.

Members of the Ramoan PWA who provided the refreshments during the Ballycastle horse ploughing match which was held on Easter Monday in March 2008. Picture: Farming Life archives/Steven McAuley

They were met by club leader, Terence McKeag, honorary secretary, Heather Ferguson, assistant club leader, Noel Henderson, and senior leader of the junior club, Hazel Henderson.

After a tour of the leading stores in Belfast, they spent the Saturday afternoon at the point-to-point races at Craigantlet where they were entertained to afternoon tea at the home of Mr and Mrs Robert Perry.

Mr Aiken McAllister, secretary of Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, welcomed the Eire visitors.

£134 for a Hereford bull at Ballyclare: An entry of 70 dairy McClelland’s Livestock at Ballyclare with quality animals in good demand.

Pictured in March 2008 are Samuel McKee Alex Butler and James Purcell who are seen at a ploughing match which was held at Ballycastle on Easter Monday that year. Picture: Farming Life archives/Steven McAuley

There was keen demand for two bulls – a yearling pedigree Friesian bull which was offered by Mr James Hollinger, Holestone, Doagh, and which sold for £127, and the highest price in the sale was paid to Mr William Millar, Lt. Ballymena, Broughshane, when he received £134 for a pedigree Hereford bull.

An increased entry of fat cows met a brisk trade selling up to £65.

Hill cows met the best trade to date with a top price of £93 for a black cow with twin bull calves at foot, being paid to Mr J Baird, Mounthamilton, Ballymena, and £91 10s being paid to Mr William Millar, Lt. Ballymena, Broughshane, for a Blue cow with a white head bull calf at foot.

Mr Dan Bill, Templepatrick, received £87 10s for a Shorthorn cow with a Shorthorn bull calf at foot.

The sale ring was packed when Mr Joseph Graham of Duncrue, Carrickfergus, offered 15 choice Friesian mating heifers which sold in a very keen trade up to a top price of £77.