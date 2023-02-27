Farming Life has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from 2012 from open night which was held by John McElderry’s in Ballymoney.

One of our photographs shows Marcus Adams, Samuel Adams and Adrian Jamison at the open night.

Meanwhile another photograph from John McElderry’s shows Mike Stacey, James McDowell, Mark Ormond and Diarmuid Claridoe.

Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.

Kenny Stewart and Kevin Gribben pictured at the John McElderry's open night in Ballymoney. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Pictured at the John McElderry's open night in Ballymoney. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Robert McAuley Seamus McKeever and Wilmar McCaughern pictured at the John McElderry's open night in Ballymoney. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

John McElderry, Robert and Ross Bradley pictured at the John McElderry's open night in Ballymoney. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia