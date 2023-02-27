News you can trust since 1963
16 photographs from an open night held at John McElderry’s in 2012

Farming Life has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

By Darryl Armitage
2 minutes ago

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from 2012 from open night which was held by John McElderry’s in Ballymoney.

One of our photographs shows Marcus Adams, Samuel Adams and Adrian Jamison at the open night.

Meanwhile another photograph from John McElderry’s shows Mike Stacey, James McDowell, Mark Ormond and Diarmuid Claridoe.

Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.

1. Kenny Stewart and Kevin Gribben pictured at the John McElderry's open night in Ballymoney. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

2. Pictured at the John McElderry's open night in Ballymoney. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

3. Robert McAuley Seamus McKeever and Wilmar McCaughern pictured at the John McElderry's open night in Ballymoney. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

4. John McElderry, Robert and Ross Bradley pictured at the John McElderry's open night in Ballymoney. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

