20 fantastic old photographs from the Farming Life archives

Pictured in September 1992 at the Ahoghill Horse Fair is Noreen Hamill, right, who was celebrating her 14th birthday at the fair with Pauline McKeown from Randalstown, and Charlie the pony. The premier championship award at the fair was awarded to Robert Campbell of Ballymena for his Clydesdale mare with foal. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage