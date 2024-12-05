Massey Ferguson 135 turns 60

By stevan Patterson
Contributor
Published 5th Dec 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 15:16 BST
This week 60 years ago the new Massey Ferguson 100 series range of tractors were first shown to the public.

Launched at the Smithfield show on the 1st to 7th December, 1964 the new Massey Ferguson 100 world series of the Red Giant range featured a large range of tractors from the smallest of the MF130, MF135, MF165 to the largest being the MF175.

The first tractors were not delivered to dealers until January, 1965. Massey Ferguson 100 series tractors would remain in production until 1979 and were a great success for Massey Ferguson helping to make the company one of the world's greatest tractor producers.

The most popular of the range would be the famous Massey Ferguson 135 that was built in Coventry, England, United Kingdom and by the end of its production over 340,000 would be built in 14 years of production.

Restored Massey Ferguson 135placeholder image
Restored Massey Ferguson 135

The tractor was just so good that even today 60 years later many examples are still hard at work around the world and are a much sought after tractor with good examples attracting record prices.

Stevan Patterson Castlederg

