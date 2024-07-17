Retro: 24 old photos from the Farming Life archive from the summer of 2008

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 17th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs, there are 24 in total are all from the summer of 2008.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

You can find more of our videos here.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

1. Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

2. Seamus McCormick from Northern Bank presents a sponsorship cheque to Caroline Fullerton from the Aryshie club. Pic Kevin McAuley

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

3. A night out at the Aryshire open evening at Hunters farm. Pic Kevin McAuley

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

4. Michael Hunter and Sydney Galbraith pictured at the Aryshire open evening at Hunters farm. Pic Kevin McAuley

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice