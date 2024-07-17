Retro: 24 old photos from the Farming Life archive from the summer of 2008

These photographs, there are 24 in total are all from the summer of 2008.
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.
Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].
In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.
1. Farming Life archives/Kevin McAuley
2. Seamus McCormick from Northern Bank presents a sponsorship cheque to Caroline Fullerton from the Aryshie club. Pic Kevin McAuley
3. A night out at the Aryshire open evening at Hunters farm. Pic Kevin McAuley
4. Michael Hunter and Sydney Galbraith pictured at the Aryshire open evening at Hunters farm. Pic Kevin McAuley
