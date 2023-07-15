Splendid weather graces the fourth show to be held by Bangor Society (1923)

The News Letter reported: “Splendid weather favoured the event, and there was an excellent attendant, especially in the afternoon when first rate programme jumping and driving events was gone through.

“Beginning in a modest way the society has made rapid progress, and it is quite apparent that in the near future Bangor Show will take a prominent place the most important fixtures of the kind. Sections for cattle, sheep, goats, and dogs were added this year and the number of entries in each department was most encouraging. As in previous years there was a splendid display of horses and many noted prize winners were present. All the classes in the cattle section were well filled and competition was exceptionally keen.”

The News Letter’s correspondent writing from the show at Ballyholme continued: “Dogs were strong feature of the show and the exhibits, many of which came from the Free State, attracted considerable attention.

One of the most successful exhibitors in the half-bred mare classes at the Ballymena Show in June 1980 was John McMinn, Legaloy, Ballyclare. He is pictured with his winner, Clare Nan, bedecked with several rosettes. She has qualified to compete in the brood mare championship at the Enniskillen Show in August 1980. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

“The classification was most comprehensive, and the society were in the fortunate position of being able to offer a splendid set of special prizes, including several valuable cups. Mr J McKee, who was in charge of this department, is to congratulated on the way in which he carried out his onerous duties and on the excellence his arrangements.”

The prize list read as follows:

In the cattle classes at the show, Shorthorns, bull, one year old, 1, John Patton, Hazelwood, Ballygrainey, Carrowreagh Captain; 2, John Mitchell, Millisle, Triumph. Bull, two year old, l, John Knox, Eagle Hill, Donaghadee, Barons Style, 2, Hugh Shanks, Craigantlet, Stangmore Lad, 3, John Patton, Tynan Roan Prince. Cow, in calf or in milk, 1, John Knox, Dame Warrior, 2, John Patton, Lady Luxury III.

Friesian, pure-bred Friesian in calf milk, 1, 2 and 3, William Wellwood, Kilcooley, Bangor.

Pictured in June 1980 at the Ballymena Show is Jessica Chesney from Cullybackey. She is seen patting Carnaby Street, her champion riding pony. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Polled Angus, cow or heifer, l, R A Wright, Woodside, Millisle, Witch Eyrefield, 2, Alexander Gribben, Carnalea, Stylish Girl.

Crossbreds, cow for dairy purposes other than pure bred, without respect money value, l, R Wright, Woodside, Millisle, Dark Duchess, 2, John Patton, Hazelwood, Ballygrainey, Polly, 3, David Robinson, Brunswick Road, Bangor, Rosy Twilight.

Heifer, calved 1921, 1 and 2, W R Flinn, Elmwood. Spa, Ballynahinch, 3, John Matthews, Ballygrainey.

Heifer, calved 1922, 1, W R Flinn, Ruby, 2, William Lowry, The Cottage. Ballymaconnell, Bangor, Beauty, 3, John Matthews, Ballygrainey Maid.

Pictured in June 1980 at the Ballymena Show is Campbell Watson of Macosquin, Coleraine, pictured with his Suffolk lamb champion, and daughters Deborah and Wendy. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Best two-year-old store bullock, 1, R Wright, Mighty Atom, 2, John Matthews, Red Rover.

In the sheep classes at the show, Leicesters, ram, one year old and upwards, 1, Thomas Horner, Ballyaltikilligan, Comber, 2, J Milling, Aureen, Comber, 3, D C Malcomson, Whitespots, Newtownards.

Best ewe, one year old and upwards, 1, Thomas Horner, 2 and 3, D Malcomson.

Ram lamb, 1, J Milling, 2, Thomas J White, Hillcrest, Donaghadee Road, Bangor, 3, D C Malcomson.

Pictured in June 1980 is the Shorthorn champion cow at the Ballymena Show, which was owned by Kenneth Workman of Garvagh. At the halter is Joe Brizzell. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Ewe lamb, l, J Milling, 2, James Moore, Pinecroft, Loughries, Newtownards, 3, Thomas J White.

Crossbreds, pen of two crossbred lambs, out of pure bred Blackfaced Scotch or mountain, 1 and 2, R A Wright, 3, W R Flinn, Spa, Ballynahinch.

In the horse classes at the show, brood mare, with foal at foot, suitable for agricultural purposes, 1, Lester Irving, Bangor, Dunure Eleanor, 2, James Moore, Pinecroft, Loughries, Newtownards, Dunure Leaf, 3, Lester Irving, Queen of Sunny Brae.

Young horses up to two years old, suitable for agricultural purposes, l, John Maguire, Dunlady, Dundonald, Nellie Dean, 2, R A Wright, Woodside, Millisle, Woodside Leader, 3, John Cooper, Ballyornan, Marchman.

Young horses, three and four years old for agricultural purposes, 1, Lester Irving, Millbrooke Edith, 2, James Moore, Rory; 3, James F Brice, 6, Quay Street, Bangor, Lily.