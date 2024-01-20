Ulster Farmers’ Union to campaign for higher farm prices (1970)

In their their biggest ever for higher farm incomes to meet soaring production costs, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), preparing for the Farm Price Review negotiation in London in February 1970, were seeking public support for their case, reported Farming Life during this week in January 1970.

mont and to selected representatives of the trade unions, of ancillary and other industry, commerce and banking, and to officials of the Northern Ireland government departments mostly concerned with agriculture.

Mr W H Gilliland, the UFU general secretary, in his letter of invitation, stated: “This time last year the United Kingdom farmers' unions entered the Price Review in the knowledge that a significant improvement in the level of profit in farming was necessary if the industry was to maintain its forward progress.

“The unions had reasonable grounds for hoping that the government would recognise that the time had arrived to be less niggardly in the fixing of farm prices.

Pictured at the sale of fatstock at the Belfast Christmas show and sale at Allam’s Mart, Belfast, in December 1981, is Mr Andy Jackson from Crossgar being congratulated by Mr W J Sloan of Allam’s after winning the supreme championship. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

“The Neddy Report had shown that agricultural expansion could improve the balance of payments by saving about £200 million in imports, and the government substantially accepted the Neddy case.

“It was acknowledged that for the expansion farmers would require additional capital, confidence and resources.

“Admittedly the Price Review took place at a time of particular financial stringency when there was evidence in other directions of Treasury determination to hold down expenditure. The prices determined at the review were unacceptable to the unions, who believe that the continued squeeze on farm profit was against the interests of farmers and of the country in general.”

Mr Gilliland continued: “An atmosphere of crisis has developed in the farming industry during this past year. Costs have continued to increase at an alarming rate, far beyond any increase in returns. One of the most significant increases in the costs of has been the increase in interest charges.

Pictured at the sale of fatstock at the Belfast Christmas show and sale at Allam’s Mart, Belfast, in December 1981, are some of the best Limousin steers which were exhibited by Mr Andy Jackson of Crossgar. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

“Farmers in this position, in the last year, have come to realise that unless there is a significant change in government attitude on farm prices, they may never be able to meet the interest and capital repayments on the money they have invested.

“Other farmers are at the stage where they need to invest substantial sums to maintain their position in the industry, but they naturally hesitate to do so in the light of the low profits and the high cost of credit at present. All farmers are acutely conscious that their standard of living has fallen far behind the standard of living of other sections of the community.

“All these factors have contributed to a widespread feeling of frustration and resentment in our industry, feelings which have resulted in outbreaks of militancy.

“The unions feel that an even stronger case can be made this year than last year, stronger in that it has better farm prices, that had unequivocal support they will support our case, from leaders of industry, In this context it must be business and commerce outside agriculture.

The supreme champion steer exhibited by Mr Andy Jackson, Crossgar, at Allam’s Christmas fatstock show in Belfast in December 1981. It was sold for £1.713. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

“In view, however, of the directly subject to government treated the case presented last year, the Unions this year are making very special efforts to inform parliamentary and public opinion and opinion in other sections of business of the state of affairs in farming.”

The UFU chief concluded: “The unions hope and expect that if these people can be convinced of the soundness of the case for better farm prices, that they will support our case. In this context it must be emphasised that few, if any, other industries are so directly subject to government control and decision.

“The well-being, prosperity, progress, development – or destruction – of the farming industry is largely in the hands of the government at the Price Review.

“Virtually every other industry can pass on its increased costs in higher prices and the facts which will be given in our papers show that they have been doing this.”

Pictured at the sale of fatstock at the Belfast Christmas show and sale at Allam’s Mart, Belfast is Mr B Mullan from Ringsend, Coleraine, and his stockman, with the reserve supreme champion steer at the Allam’s sale in December 1981.Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Hill cows in brisk demand at Ballyclare: There was an excellent just under 50 dairy cows and heifers at McClelland’ s Livestock Mart, Ballyclare, during this week in 1970.