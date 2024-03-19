Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite the weather conditions and other events across the county the members dodged the Fermanagh showers and stopped off for a lovely breakfast in Pit Stop Café located at the side of Donnelly Brothers, Enniskillen.

After breakfast club chairman Trevor Kirkpatrick presented everyone with an Easter egg.

Thanks to Andy Crawford from Fermanagh Vintage Tractor Club for sharing these photos from the run.