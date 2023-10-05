Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week’s clip features lace making in Fermanagh from 1964 and courtesy of UTV © ITV.

The notes to this clip read: “Charles Witherspoon visits Mrs Annie Ward at Carrickawick in Fermanagh to learn about lace-making. Beautiful film of Mrs Ward at her craft by an open fire but unfortunately we don’t get to hear her story. Charlie interviews John Lees in Enniskillen who runs a shop that sells the lace. He laments the lack of interest of younger folk in learning the skill.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

This clip is somewhat poignant for me personally. My great-grandmother, a lady named Roseanne Ruske (nee Peel) was also a lacemaker from Fermanagh, as were her two sisters too.

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Witherspoon speaks to John Lees of Enniskillen in this film from 1964. Picture: Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive

No doubt it was a skill that had travelled from England like their father John, my great-great grandfather.

Back in the 1970s and 80s I recall there was always lace on the table at my granny's house down in Lisnaskea.

Do you recall the bygone days of lacemaking in Northern Ireland? Do you have any old films from bygone? We would love to see them. Get in touch via [email protected].

See more films at www.digitalfilmarchive.net.