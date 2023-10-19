Watch: Old film captures a ploughing match at Listooder from 1965
We are delighted to be able to share another old clip from our friends at Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive.
This week's clip features ploughing in Co Down from 1965 and courtesy of UTV © ITV.
The notes to this clip read: “A horse-ploughing match at Listooder, near Crossgar. The beautiful shire horses in all their finery pull a manual plough. They’re up against a tractor in this competition. The tractor isn’t going as well or is nearly as graceful.”
Do you recall any ploughing matches from bygone days? Do you have any old films from bygone days? We would love to see them. Get in touch via [email protected].
See more films at www.digitalfilmarchive.net.
