Watch: Repairing the roof of Carleton’s Cottage (1965)

We are delighted to bring back the old clips from Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 09:39 BST

And this clip is a cracking on to start with, it is from 1965 and show repair work being down on the roof of Carleton's Cottage near Clogher, Co Tyrone.

The clip is courtesy of UTV © ITV.

The notes on this clip read: “Thatchers work on the roof of the cottage of William Carleton novelist and poet, who was born near Clogher in 1794. Carleton was a somewhat controversial figure who took the stories of his impoverished childhood and wrote them into ethnic sketches of poor Irish people.”

The cottage of William Carleton novelist and poet, who was born near Clogher in 1794. Picture: Kenneth Allen/GeographThe cottage of William Carleton novelist and poet, who was born near Clogher in 1794. Picture: Kenneth Allen/Geograph
The full clip can be found at https://digitalfilmarchive.net/media/repairing-the-roof-of-carletons-cottage-3544.

You can see more films at www.digitalfilmarchive.net.

Let us know your thoughts on this old clip. Indeed, if you have any old footage from bygone days we would love to see them. Get in touch via [email protected].

