Farmers Choir Northern Ireland supports ‘BBC Comes to Town’ outside broadcasts
The Choir were joined by fellow guests Zeta McNaugher, Jenny Bristow, Victor Chestnutt and Micheal Meharg for an afternoon of food, chat, stories and music.
Dawn Stewart, Chair of the Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland, said: “We really enjoyed performing for the Countryside programme and listening to the chat. It was a great opportunity for the Choir to see how the programme is produced.”
Barkley Thompson, Musical Director of the choir added: “We were delighted to be invited to sing on the Countryside programme as part of the celebrations marking 100 years of BBC Services in Northern Ireland. Over the years, Farmers’ Choir NI has become an important part of our farming and rural community by bringing people together to share the joy of singing with others.”
The programme, which aired last weekend is also available on BBC sounds.