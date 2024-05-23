The farm support charity for Northern Ireland were based at stand B33a near the cattle lawn and at the Horticulture Pavilion. This allowed team members excellent opportunities to engage with the farming community across the province; showcasing how they support the agri-sector through an array of unique programmes and services, designed according to need which support the resilience and sustainability of the agri sector.

Those who stopped at the stands got to hear about current initiatives and to avail of some amazing prizes, kindly sponsored by Farmflix, A E Kenwell & Sons and Johnston Brothers.

Across the four days, Rural Support held and facilitated several events in partnership with key stakeholders including one hosted by long term supporters of the charity ABP, entitled ‘One Industry with Connected Solutions for Tomorrow’s Challenges’. This event explored an industry wide perspective on what actions need to be taken to ensure that farmers are supported to secure the future of the industry. Speakers at the event included Liam McCarthy, Supply Chain Development ABP, William Irvine President of Ulster Farmers’ Union, Gyles Dawson, Head of Therapeutical Services & Crisis Support at Rural Support and Damien Tumelty a full-time farmer from Castlescreen Farm.

Damien’s input to the panel discussion was very impactful as he spoke candidly about the devastation he and his family experienced when his prize-winning herd was wiped out due to TB, and how invaluable the

support he received from Rural Support was. The key message coming through from the panel discussion facilitated by Peter McCann, Irish Farmers’ Journal was that the farmer needs to be put at the centre for the industry to be resilient. Without the farmer and the family farm, there is no industry.

The Northern Ireland Agri Rural Health Forum held two prominent events at the show which were facilitated by Rural Support. The first, ‘Putting the farmer at the heart of our industry: Priceless’, was held in collaboration with the British Heart Foundation to celebrate the achievements of this partnership, which arose from the Forum, with the Farm Family Health Checks Programme, including facilitating over 500 additional blood pressure checks within the farming community.

The second event was held in partnership with Action Cancer to launch its collaboration with the Forum for the forthcoming year which will have a focus on skin cancer within the farming industry as well as others, and the importance of early detection. The objectives include creating an awareness of skin cancer prevention and signs and symptoms of the most commonly occurring cancers.

Thursday and Friday continued to be busy days at Balmoral Show for Rural Support, on their Social Farming stand within the Horticulture Pavilion, staff and participants took part in two live demonstrations. These demonstrations showcased the benefits of Social Farming for both the farmers and participants. It also gave members of the public a chance to ask questions and hear directly from those currently involved in delivery.

Reflecting upon Balmoral Show, CEO of Rural Support Kevin Doherty said: “Rural Support have had a tremendous time at Balmoral Show and it was great to be involved in so many different discussions and events over the four days. It gave us the opportunity to showcase who we are as a charity and how we support the farming community across Northern Ireland. Our two stands at the show enabled us to engage and interact with farmers and farm families from across the province whilst having meaningful discussion with various representatives from the agri-sector. I am very proud of what we as the farm support charity for Northern Ireland have achieved and I want to thank all of the supporters and stakeholders who helped us along the way. I am looking forward to next year already!”

To find out more about the range of services and programmes available at Rural Support, go to the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone the Support Line on Freephone 0800 138 1678 available Mon-Fri 9am-9pm.

1 . Rural Support Staff & Minister Muir.jpg Rural Support Staff and Minister Muir. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . ABP Event - Panel Discussion.jpg ABP Event - Panel Discussion Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . BHF Event & Minister Swann.jpg BHF Event & Minister Swann Photo: freelance Photo Sales