Easter eggs: Supermarket shoppers urged to claim free cash for their charity of choice

The giving platform, easyfundraising, says anyone doing their supermarket shop on their website or app could be missing out on getting free cash for a charity or cause of their choice.

And that includes any Easter buys, such as on chocolate eggs.

Asda has a variety of chocolate eggs available, including a Cadbury Freddo chocolate egg at £1.25. A Cadbury Milk Buttons chocolate egg is £1.50 in Morrisons, while Sainsbury’s has a Cadbury Mini Eggs chocolate egg for £1.25. Tesco is offering a Maltesers chocolate egg for £1.50, but £1.20 with Clubcard prices.

All these chocolate eggs which make up part of an online shop at Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s or Tesco are eligible for free cashback for charity.

Buyers only need to go to the easyfundraising website or app, do their shop with the supermarket of their choice, pay and then at the end of the process they will be prompted to select a good cause or charity which the supermarket will then give a donation to. It’s that simple – and costs the customer nothing.

James Moir, the CEO of easyfundraising, says: “Easter is a great time to consume lots of chocolate and sit down for a good roast dinner.

“If you’re planning to do either of those things, you will want to know about free cash you could claim for charities and good causes.

“That’s right, if you head to the easyfundraising website or app, you can select your supermarket to shop from, do your shopping, pay and then choose a good cause or charity to give a donation to.

“It won’t cost you a penny extra as the donation is covered by the supermarket you’ve shopped from.”

The charity shopping platform also wants people to know about their Easter egg hunt: from now until 31st March an Easter egg will be hidden somewhere on the easyfundraising website.