Eighth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships launched

Entries for the 2025 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships are now open.

Show organisers the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) have confirmed that this year’s Championships will take place on Tuesday 25th November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn. The Prize Schedule can be viewed online and entries made at beefandlamb.org.uk

Entries will close on Wednesday 5th November 2025 at 5pm.

On the day of the Show, beef cattle exhibitors will compete for the coveted title of Supreme Champion and in the lamb classes all eyes will be on the Best Butcher Pair. Once showing is complete, the ever-popular auction will commence with lambs at 5:30pm and calves at 6:30pm followed by beef cattle as all competition stock shown on the day will be offered for sale.

Carolyn Greene from the RUAS joins Alise and Arthur Callaghan who won last year’s Supreme and inaugural Bred & Fed Championships to launch the 2025 event

Carolyn Greene, RUAS Business Development Executive announced, ‘This year’s Show and sale is set to be bigger and better than ever thanks to our enhanced new layout. Our cattle show and sale rings have always been focal points for the event and our plans to expand them mean more opportunities for our visitors to see the finest stock up close.

‘We have also incorporated two new classes in the form of a Breeding Ewe Lambs class and an Any Other Breed Calf class. Exhibitors can find full details on both in this year’s Prize Schedule on our website.

‘We look forward to welcoming you all back to the Eikon next month’.

To keep up to date with the latest news and running order for the day visit www.beefandlamb.org.uk or follow the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.