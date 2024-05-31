Ancroft Southmoor Farm, which spans six acres of land on the outskirts of Berwick-upon-Tweed, has just hit the market for £1.35 million.

Boasting a beautifully converted farmhouse, three ready-to-go holiday cottages, and a huge 9,400 sq ft indoor arena, it is pitched as the perfect opportunity for equestrians or individuals seeking a lifestyle business.

The property is being marketed by estate agents David Britton Estates, who specialise in larger estates, heritage properties, and stately homes.

Managing Director David said: “Ancroft Southmoor Farm is one of the most versatile properties we have marketed; there are so many facets to it that make it a very compelling proposition

“I particularly like the scope for an equestrian-loving individual or family to make the most of the incredible opportunity the indoor arena, four large stables, and three acres of grazing land present

“There’s also a ready-made holiday business waiting to be started with three immaculately presented cottages forming part of the wider estate

“This property presents so many opportunities to enjoy a very comfortable lifestyle based on a variety of complementary businesses."

The main house, known as the Old Barn, is a significant conversion that offers almost 3,900 sq. ft. of living accommodation.

The three holiday cottages—The Bungalow, The Dairy, and The Bothy—are immaculately presented, with each offering its own private gardens or garden terraces.

The indoor arena, with a mixed sand and fibre surface, is housed within a 9,400 sq. ft. (18m x 48m) A-framed steel portal shed with large sliding doors at both ends.

Inside, there are four large Loddon stables, two with automatic water troughs and rubber matting.

Ancroft Southmoor Farm sits on just over six acres, with lovely courtyard gardens, open views, and some wonderful garden spaces.

To the front, there is a large garden terrace that enjoys an open south-westerly aspect over the grazing land.

To the rear, there are mature flower beds, fruit trees, and berry bushes lining the sheltered southern wall of the arena. On the other side of the courtyard is a ‘sitooterie,’ a peaceful retreat, perfect for catching the evening light and enjoying the surroundings.

To the rear of the arena are south-facing fruit and vegetable beds, a large greenhouse, a potting shed, and an extensive dog/chicken run.

The Old Barn and cottages sit in a hamlet of four other properties, in the stunning rural countryside of North Northumberland, around four miles southwest of Berwick.

The property is only 20 minutes from the Holy Island of Lindisfarne and 30 minutes from Bamburgh Castle and its ‘Blue Flag’ beach.

