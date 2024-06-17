Labradors are the most popular dogs in the UK. Here are some of the reasons why
Latest figures show that there have been some 38,074 registrations with the Kennel Club, putting this breed well out in front – 11,000 registrations to be exact – of other canine contenders.
As well as being a working dog, labradors are well know for being intelligent, kind and loyal.
Here are some of the top ten facts which make this breed so well loved by dog lovers worldwide.
1- Labradors are made for the water
Labradors can’t pass by water without taking a dip. Their thick tail is used as a powerful rudder, their webbed feet help them swim fast, and their thick, waterproof coats keep them warm no matter what the temperature. And their waterproof coats also ensure they dry off fast, so no need to worry about soaked car seats or hour furniture.
2- Labradors were bred to retrieve so make the perfect hunting dog
Labradors began as duck retrievers and were centuries ago were bred in Britain as game-hunting companions. They are excellent retrievers who can work in a variety of settings, including waterfowl hunting and game hunting.
3 – Labradors are intelligent and caring
Labradors are not only intelligent, but also caring and sensitive. That is why they are used as service dogs, providing support for those with sight impairments and as companion dogs for those with medical conditions. Because of their intelligence they are easy to train.
4 – Variety is the spice of life
Labradors come in three colours – black, yellow and chocolate – so you can have one of each!
5 – A faithful companion
The average life span for a Labrador is 10 – 12 years, so in pet years that’s 70 – 84. But it also means that a labrador is a long term commitment.
6 – Labradors keep you on your toes
Labradors, especially as puppies, have boundless energy so will keep you on your toes. They need plenty of exercise or else they will become bored and chew any shoes or objects left lying around the house.
7- Colour is not always what it seems
Some people believe colour dictates your labrador’s personality – yellow labs are often thought to be lazy while black labs are the most sporty. This is not the case. Just like people, each dog develops its own personality and traits.
8 – A minute on the lips
Recent research suggests labradors have a tendancy to obesity. So owners should be careful not to overfeed and make sure you lab gets plenty of exercise.
9 – Labradors are great detectives
Labradors can smell 10,000 better than you. They're equipped with an amazing sense of smell that allows them to track stuff down from far away.
10 – Careful does it
Labradors can carry an egg without breaking it. Even though they are known for their voracious appetites, labradors are so intelligent they can be trained to carry an egg without breaking it.