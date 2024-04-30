Members of Moneymore WI

Women Walk the World is one of their fundraisers, encouraging groups to come together and walk in any way they can.

The walk was led by Institute Secretary Wendy McAdoo, who gave a light-hearted and yet informative narrative on the history and development of Moneymore and the long association it has had with the Worshipful Company of Drapers, London.

17 members participated, with many being able to add their own anecdotes. Imagine a past Institute President being one of the last people to appear at the Old Courthouse or having grandparents who lived in the old police barracks and gaol!

The walking group

Afterwards, the chat continued over a cup of tea, with the general consensus being that they should all be much more appreciative of what is on their doorstep.