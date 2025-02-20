Bruton Knowles responds to growing demand for rural tax planning amid budget changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly three months from the Autumn budget, Bruton Knowles, national chartered surveying firm and rural specialist, is experiencing an even greater demand for advice and planning meetings from farmers and landowners as implications of the changes in inheritance tax are continuing to cause concern.

The Bruton Knowles Rural Services Team has already scheduled over 50 appointment requests since the Budget announcements. John Amos, Head of Rural Services, comments on the significant challenges facing the agricultural sector and the steps being taken to support rural communities.

“The changes introduced in the budget have placed substantial pressure on farmers and landowners, particularly with regard to tax planning,” says John Amos. “Assets that previously qualified for full relief are now likely to be subject to significant taxation, with some estates facing substantial additional tax liabilities. This has caused a wave of concern across the rural community, as families grapple with the reality of these changes and the long-term implications for their businesses and livelihoods.”

John highlights the critical need for early planning and strategic advice to manage these changes effectively. “At Bruton Knowles, we are conducting initial checks to help clients understand the scale of their tax exposure and map out a strategy to mitigate its impact. This includes an overview of indicative valuations, succession planning, and exploring options and we can have open conversations without clients feeling that they are being scrutinised in any way.”

The firm is working closely with clients to ensure all eligible tax reliefs are utilised to their fullest extent. “It’s crucial to make sure that both spouses in a family have access to their full £1 million relief allowance,” John explains. “A simple oversight in asset distribution could result in a substantial and unnecessary tax burden for families.” Bruton Knowles also stresses the importance of accurate valuations to avoid complications with HMRC. “Proper valuations not only ensure compliance but also prevent families from falling foul of inspections, which are expected to increase with the recruitment of additional compliance officers.”

John and his team have observed that many farmers are struggling with the emotional toll of these changes. “The financial pressures are driving significant stress within the rural community,” John says. “We’ve had clients tell us they’ve lost sleep worrying about how they’ll manage these new tax liabilities. This is not just a financial issue; it’s a mental health issue too, and we’re here to provide reassurance and practical solutions.”

In response to this growing need, Bruton Knowles has increased its capacity for consultations and has plans to expand further. The team is currently conducting up to five planning meetings a week, with this number expected to double in the coming months. The firm is also collaborating with solicitors and accountants to ensure clients receive fully integrated advice.

Bruton Knowles has also scheduled a series of events to support rural communities, including a major farmers’ meeting in February. This event, anticipated to draw over 200 attendees, will provide a platform for discussing the latest developments, sharing advice, and connecting with experts. The firm’s rural newsletter and podcast will further disseminate critical insights and advice.

“With the scale of the challenges ahead, early planning is essential,” concludes John. “We encourage farmers and landowners to seek guidance now to safeguard their businesses, assets, and peace of mind.”