Yesterday's abrupt announcement from DEFRA regarding the immediate closure of new Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) applications has sent shockwaves through the agricultural community, leaving a trail of frustration and uncertainty.

While the government boasts of "record numbers" of farm businesses participating in environmental schemes and a successfully allocated budget, the reality on the ground paints a vastly different picture.

At youngsRPS, we have been working tirelessly to guide our clients—farmers across the North of England—through the complexities of the SFI. We’ve seen firsthand the dedication and commitment of many farmers, eager to embrace sustainable practices and contribute to nature recovery.

The government's sudden decision to pull the plug at 6pm yesterday, with no prior warning, is nothing short of a crushing blow.

The most appalling aspect of this announcement is the disregard for those farmers who had already invested significant time and resources into partially completed applications.

These individuals, who trusted the government's commitment to the SFI, are now left in a precarious position.

Their efforts and potential financial gains have been abruptly halted. This lack of foresight and consideration is deeply concerning.

DEFRA’s own guidance and application process promised a 6 week notice period if the SFI scheme was to be closed for any reason.

DEFRA's claim that “now is the right time for a reset” rings somewhat insincere when it comes at the expense of farmers who have acted in good faith.

The promise of further details following the Spending Review offers little comfort in the face of immediate financial and operational uncertainty.

Helen Johnston, grant specialist at youngsRPS, comments: “We are in shock that DEFRA have failed to give farmers any warning of the schemes closure, even their own guidance stated a 6 week notice period would be given if SFI was to close.

This sudden policy shift undermines trust and jeopardises the very sustainability goals the SFI aimed to achieve.

The government's focus on 'targeting public funds fairly and effectively' appears to ignore the fundamental principle of honouring commitments. Farmers, especially those who are just starting out, rely on the stability and predictability of government support.

The future of sustainable farming depends on a government that values and supports its agricultural community. We will continue to provide our clients with up to date information as we receive it.”