Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the past three years the group has donated almost £3000 to this essential charity.

Katrina Hughes, area fundraising manager said: “The continued support from Mosside Tractor Run is humbling and we are grateful to the whole community for their support. This year some of our volunteers attended this well organised event and they enjoyed seeing the tractors and meeting the attendees of the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is always lovely to be able to share about the charity impact and for rural communities the Air Ambulance services can be a lifeline. Whilst we hope we never need it, the service is here for everyone one of us, thanks to continued community support.”

Caroline Smith receiving the cheque from club members