Mosside Tractor Group presents cheque to NI Air Ambulance
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over the past three years the group has donated almost £3000 to this essential charity.
Katrina Hughes, area fundraising manager said: “The continued support from Mosside Tractor Run is humbling and we are grateful to the whole community for their support. This year some of our volunteers attended this well organised event and they enjoyed seeing the tractors and meeting the attendees of the event.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"It is always lovely to be able to share about the charity impact and for rural communities the Air Ambulance services can be a lifeline. Whilst we hope we never need it, the service is here for everyone one of us, thanks to continued community support.”
DJ Hickinson thanked the local businesses who have donated to their 2024 tractor run, the Marshal's without whom this event would be impossible to run, the great team at Northern Ireland Air Ambulance base and the general public for supporting this event. He also added that the annual Tractor run will return for its 11th year on Saturday 15th March 2025.”