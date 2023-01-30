Romance is in the air, so take inspiration from these holiday ideas from Travel PR this Valentine’s Day

For a food lovers choice experience, this Valentine’s Day stay at The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne (photo: petewebb.com)

If romance is what you are after then it’s time to take inspiration from these holiday ideas from Travel PR this Valentine’s Day.

Save more than 40 per cent on river and moors romance in Somerset – £206 pp with holidaycottages.co.uk website.

Blissfully romantic and beautifully styled, 11 Brushford (sleeps two, plus one dog) is an 18th century stone cottage, perfectly positioned between Somerset’s River Barle and the moors. The boutique shops, butcher’s, bakery and restaurants of Dulverton are two miles up the road, and the bustling seaside town of Minehead is 18.5 miles away. Snug evenings by the wood-burner beckon, before retiring to the king-size bedroom built into the eaves. A four-night self-catering stay arriving Saturday 11 February costs £206 pp (£411 total – was £703). £20 supplement for a dog. Visit holidaycottages.co.uk (www.holidaycottages.co.uk website).

Enjoy a romantic stay at Hoshinoya Kyoto

Save on a nest for three in North Yorkshire – £227 pp with Canine Cottages

Or take your beloved partner and pet for a week away in North Yorkshire. A Nest – Kirkbymoorside (sleeps two, plus one dog) is a bijou bolthole with spectacular walks in every direction. Board the dog-friendly North Yorkshire Steam Railway to Whitby (29.5 miles) for a day by the sea. The beach here welcomes those with sandy paws all year round in certain areas so you can fill your day with ball chasing. Back at base, competitive couples have shared tennis courts and a shared billiards room to enjoy, before heading to one of Kirkbymoorside’s restaurants from which you can walk home. A seven-night self-catering stay arriving Friday February 10 now costs £227 pp (£453 total – was £526). £20 supplement for a dog. Visit Canine Cottages (www.caninecottages.co.uk website).

For a Food Lovers Choice Experience, this Valentine’s Day – stay at The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne - For couples looking for top-notch cuisine, The Grand Hotel, located on Eastbourne’s coast is offering a Food Lovers Choice Experience this February. The night of indulgence commences with guests greeted in their room with a half-bottle of chilled champagne, a selection of Belgian chocolates and fresh flowers. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon before dinner is served in Mirabelle – the hotel’s 2 AA Rosette award-winning restaurant. Guests will be treated to a sumptuous five-course Chef's Tasting Menu, with specially selected wines to accompany each course.

The Food Lovers Choice Experience is available Tuesdays to Saturdays and includes:

One night in a Deluxe Guestroom including Breakfast

Half a bottle of Champagne, Belgian Chocolates and Flowers in room on arrival

Chef's five-course tasting menu with accompanying wines in the Mirabelle Restaurant

Prices from £270 per person based on two adults. Visit www.grandeastbourne.com or call 01323 412345 for further details.

Saltburn-by-thesea on the North Yorkshire coast

Discover the romance of England’s beautiful coastline, with coastal booking tool – www.englandscoast.com/en website.

Robin Hoods Bay, one of England’s prettiest coastal fishing villages, located on the Yorkshire coast and on the North Yorkshire Moors National Park, ticks all the romance boxes this coming Valentine’s. An out of season short break allows couples the privacy to explore the quaint narrow, twisting cobbled streets, and the Bay’s excellent range of cosy pubs, excellent restaurants and independent shops, as well as the many stunning coastal and country walks the Cleveland Way on the England Coast Path has to offer.

Fernleigh – www.fernleigh-robin-hoods-bay.co.uk an old Victorian Sea Captains house, located in Upper Robin Hoods Bay and commanding stunning sea views across the bay, is a short walk from the Lower Bay with its smuggling history. This is the perfect place to base yourself, to explore the stunning North Yorkshire Coast with the idyllic fishing villages of Staithes and Runswick Bay less than 30 minutes away and only 15 minutes from Whitby. Prices start from £110 per night for a double room. Plan your itinerary with coastal booking tool www.englandscoast.com/en website.

Dine on oysters with your loved one in Whitstable – from £120 per night with Yescapa.

Oysters are the ultimate aphrodisiac and there is no better place for couples to experience these delicious fruits of the sea, than in the charming coastal town of Whitstable in Kent. A pilgrimage for seafood-lovers, head down for a romantic trip for two this Valentine’s and enjoy the sandy beaches and a stroll through the quaint town, before stopping at one of many seafood restaurants to share a plate of these unique and fresh from-the-sea delicacies. Pick up Marc's converted Peugeot Boxer from Redhill in Surrey for this cosy four-night road trip to Kent. This fully insulated four-berth van has a spacious dining area, and a fully equipped kitchen with an integrated heater to keep you toasty, ideal for winter camping. The bed is also full size so no cramped sleeping and a bathroom with a modern toilet and shower room. Also, don’t forget to bring the dog as this van is pet friendly. The cost is from £479.50 for four nights/five days including breakdown cover, two insured drivers and a 100 km a day mileage allowance. Departs 11 February. Visit www.yescapa.co.uk website.

EUROPE

Walk hand in hand under the acropolis in Athens – From £1,219 pp with Sunvil.

Athens offers couples a great mix of history, shopping, and romantic foodie experiences. Valentine’s is a fantastic time to visit the city without the crowds, couples can take time to sit and really absorb their surroundings (and each other) as well as trace the footprints of ancient history. Stay at the welcoming Herodion Hotel for this four-night city break in central Athens, an ideal base from which to explore the city. Located in a quiet, upmarket residential street just below the iconic Acropolis and a short stroll to the Acropolis museum and Plaka. Syntagma square, and the shopping district are a short 15-minute walk. Surrounded by archaeological sites, the hotel has a roof garden restaurant and bar with the best sunsets over the Parthenon and Acropolis museum. Couples can relax in the Roof Garden Wellness Centre with a massage or yoga session or even take a dip in one of the outdoor Jacuzzis. To make this romantic trip really come alive take a private tour of the Acropolis and a private food tour. A four-night B&B break costs from £1,219 pp (two sharing), including return flights with 23kg hold luggage (Gatwick), transfers and tours listed. Call AITO member Sunvil on 020 8758 4758 (www.sunvil.co.uk ). Departs February 10.

Rome-ance can be built in one date – Italy’s capital from £598 pp with Kirker.

Booking a tailor-made short break in Rome simply cannot fail to clarify one’s feelings and intentions towards a person. Stay somewhere truly special yet also affordable: the beautifully restored, centrally-located four-star L’Orologio Roma, just five minutes’ walk from the Pantheon and Piazza Navona. Kirker guests not only benefit from having three nights for the price of two but will receive a complimentary aperitivo at the hotel’s glorious rooftop bar, plus a bottle of Prosecco. Tickets, too, are included to the Vatican Museum and the Sistine Chapel or Borghese Gallery. And don’t miss the Van Gogh exhibition, running only until March 26, in Palazzo Bonaparte, recounting the artist’s life through 50 of his most famous works. A three-night break costs from £598 pp (two sharing) – saving £120 pp – including flights from London, private car transfers, B&B, Kirker Guide Notes and the services of the Kirker Concierge. Valid on stays over Valentine’s Day. Call AITO member Kirker on 020 7593 2288; www.kirkerholidays.com website.

WORLDWIDE

Take a trip to remember with Hoshino Resorts

Enjoy a romantic stay at HOSHINOYA Kyoto, a contemporary ryokan-hotel in Kyoto, Japan, nestled on the banks of the beautiful Oi River. A series of low buildings inspired by traditional Japanese houses cling to the riverbank in the temple-rich Arashiyama district. Arrive by boat in a traditional hinoki (Japanese cedar) vessel, taking in the exquisite landscape along the Oi River. Stay in one of the 25 elegant pavilion-style bedrooms, all with river views which showcase the seasonal views of Oku-Arashiyama such as the cherry blossoms in spring. The renowned restaurant serves seasonal Japanese cuisine and activities perfect for couples include early morning meditation at a temple in Kyoto, lessons in Kado (Japanese flower arranging) and an introduction to the Monko incense ceremony.

An overnight stay costs from £862 (¥136,000) per room per night (room only) www.hoshinoya.com/kyoto/en website.