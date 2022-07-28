The Lionesses will take on Germany at Wembley in the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 final (photo: Adobe)

With the England side heading to Wembley for their first major tournament final in 13 years, jubilation has swept across the country.

Whatever the result on Sunday we will be revelling in their colossal success and there are sure to be a few sore heads on Monday morning.

But one group of lucky workers need worry not after their generous bosses announced they will give them a paid day off to celebrate the summer wins.

Lily Arkwright is giving staff the morning off after the final – and the sustainable jewellery retailer is also providing a morning of paid annual leave following the Love Island finale, to allow employees to celebrate both events.

Staff have been avidly watching as the England side progressed through the tournament as well as keeping one eye on this year's Love Island.

Lily Arkwright previously announced that it would be offering the winning couple an engagement ring worth up to £10,000.

Its customers have been voting in their masses for the ring they would like to gift the winners.

Husband and wife co-founders, Lauren and Phil Dawson, said: “"Our office has been buzzing with excitement over the past few weeks with Love Island and the Euros hot topics of discussion in our office.

"We’d already planned to give workers the morning after the Love Island final off as it has been a big conversation throughout the summer.

"However, when the Lionesses made the Euros semi-final we knew everyone would be ecstatic if they went on to make the final and there would be some sore heads the next day. Therefore, we decided it was right to give everyone the next morning off to also celebrate.

"We can't wait for the final now and everyone in the office is already making plans for where they'll be watching Sunday's game. We’ll also be watching to see which couples make the final and who will take the Love Island crown."