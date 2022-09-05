Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New rules and regulations introduced for UK road users

Experts at LeaseCar.uk have highlighted upcoming changes to the Highway Code which motorists need to be aware of if they wish to avoid fines.

The changes include a tightening of the laws around mobile phone use when behind the wheel, making it illegal to use a phone under any circumstances while driving.

Drivers are also being urged to be aware of any clean air zones on their journey and to ensure their vehicle has the required permissions to avoid a fine.

It is now illegal for UK motorists to use their mobile phones for any purpose

A LeaseCar.uk spokesperson said: “It is really important for all drivers to keep an eye out on the changes to motoring rules this summer.

"No one wants to be landed with a fine or severe driving penalty by simply not staying updated on new regulations.

“The government and local councils have both introduced further rulings to help improve air quality in city centres, as well as the general road safety for all users, two areas which have become increasingly more recognised to implement measures of change.

“Stay up-to-date with the latest updates and regulations of the Highway Code this summer to avoid fines and driving sanctions, and help to keep fellow drivers, cyclists and pedestrians safe.”

Those caught using a mobile phone while driving caught could be landed with a £200 fine and six points on their licence

Motoring rule changes this summer include …

Clean Air Zones

Also known as Low Emission Zones, several cities across the UK have introduced this ruling to help the air quality in the local area, as well as reducing harmful emissions.

Manchester introduced the scheme at the end of May, with Bristol and Newcastle following suit this summer. Scottish cities such as Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh will also introduce Clean Air Zones in the next few years.

Depending on the type of vehicle and how old it is, drivers will be charged a fee for travelling within the Clean Air Zone.

Speed Limiters

The government announced that this summer will require all new cars to be fitted with a speed limiter. This device is installed on cars and will restrict the engine power so the vehicle does not pass a certain speed; but drivers will still be held responsible for sticking to the speed limit.

These speed limiters will improve road safety for all users, and will be a step forward for the development of self-driving cars in the UK.

Mobile Phone Usage