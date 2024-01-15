Bag hotel chain's January sale family-friendly bargain breaks
Brand bargains aplenty include as much as thrifty 35 per cent savings on quality hotel stays home and away.
The UK, Germany, Croatia, Hungary and The Netherlands venues' cash-savers offer arrival dates to year-end.
This week's exclusive pre-sale for Radisson Rewards members - free and easy to access at radissonhotels.com/en-us/rewards - is followed by January 17th-31 general savings.
With some of the world’s most iconic attractions from Buckingham Palace to Berlin Cathedral within walking distance from hotels, there’s nowhere finer for city breakers to stay.
And, with properties in some of Europe’s best loved second cities including Leeds, Utrecht, Nuremberg and Pula – there’s no better excuse to explore destinations further from tourists' beaten path.
Every occasion is catered for with business travellers, families and couples alike all enjoying AA award-winning service, food and accommodation, select properties also boasting welcome relaxing amenities such as saunas and swimming pools.
For more information and to book visit www.parkplazamoments.com/offers/jansale site.
Money-saver hotels include ...
UK:
Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London
Park Plaza London Waterloo
Park Plaza County Hall London
Park Plaza Victoria London
Park Plaza London Riverbank
Park Plaza Park Royal
Holmes Hotel London
Park Plaza Leeds
Park Plaza Nottingham
Germany:
Park Plaza Wallstreet Berlin Mitte
Park Plaza Berlin Kudamm
Park Plaza Nuremberg
Hungary:
Park Plaza Budapest
Croatia:
Park Plaza Histria Pula
Park Plaza Belverdere Medulin
The Netherlands:
Park Plaza Amsterdam Airport
Park Plaza Victoria Amsterdam
Park Plaza Vondelpark, Amsterdam
Park Plaza Eindhoven
Park Plaza Utrecht.