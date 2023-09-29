ibis budget München City Olympiapark

Ibis has long been byword for economic European accommodation, never more so than during current global cost of living crisis.

Nowhere proves penny-pocketing point better than Bavarian capital Munich, home of beer bonanza Oktoberfest and so much more.

Apfelstrudel to Weisswurst welcoming signature dishes come at a price, this metropolis considered Germany's most costly.

ibis Styles München Perlach

But, by taking expert tips and tricks into account, your bank account can benefit, Ibis offering just such cash-saving solutions to reduce expenses, not experiences, in cross-city cost-cutting safari.

Here's how to best spend quality time without spending a fortune visiting perfect blend of high-tech innovation and time-honoured tradition, with large helping of laid-back attitude, that is Village of a Million People “Millionendorf”.

"Same same but different" hotel family footprint combines common "great value for money, reliable brand standards all over the world, cool new design concepts, super-comfy 'Sweet Bed by ibis', common areas and lobbies such as multi-functional Social Hubs".

Ibis white on red logo signals ibis Munich City West's Arnulfpark modern affordability, featuring cosy lobby with public transport connection alongside, central station only seven minutes U-Bahn ride away from nearby Westpark recreation area attractions and beer gardens.

Al fresco ibis budget München City Olympiapar (photo: Glam Photo And Design, Christoph Weiss)

One of 1,260 hotels worldwide in 65-plus countries, 76 in German speaking Europe, ten in Munich area, flagship brand formed in 1974 as world's first standardised economy hospitality brand.

Boasting 208 newly renovated air-conditioned rooms and free Wi-Fi throughout, online check-in and fast check-out ensure swift efficiency.

"We have intensified hygiene and prevention measures to ensure your safety, ALLSAFE label standing for our new cleanliness protocols and standards, ensuring these are adhered to," confirms manager René Poschmann.

Local attractions include Nymphenburg Palace while fine wining and dining await at Royal Bavarian Hirschgarten and Augustiner Keller,

And relax at ibis München City Arnulfpark (photo: Christoph Weiss)

Look North for Munich City Olympic Park, white on blue ibis budget branding promising prime position vibrant value for money stay.

One of 640 such hotels worldwide in 20-plus countries, 75 in German speaking Europe, five in Munich area.

Total 162 air-con rooms include doubles with kids' bunks or two single beds, spacious en suite shower/toilet, desk and TV, reception Mini Market and alfresco terrace agreeable additions.

Located alongside sports and entertainment complex including Olympic Tower, Hill and Village as well as BMW World and SEA LIFE, Metro station 300 metres away extends transport to other nearby tourism attractions English Garden and Marienplatz Square, complete with celebrated town hall glockenspiel chimes.

Eastern hospitality comes in designer shape of white on green badged ibis Styles Munich Perlach, whose downtown disco themed four-on-the-floor beat can't be beaten, the glam meets glitz site's flamboyance ensuring '77 dance drama Saturday Night Fever zeitgeist every eve.

Among 650 such sites globally across 50-plus countries, 38 in German-speaking Europe, one in Munich area, another planned at city's airport.

Directly opposite retail therapy paradise shopping centre, newly built plaza prominence neighbours Ostpark cycling and walking opportunities, doorstep metro station easily affording further afield adventurers including famous Frauenkirche and Viktualienmarkt food market

Local attractions include inclusive Kunstwerkküche restaurant and start-ups central Werksviertel, home to flock of sheep incongruously roof-top grazing 60 metres above ground.

And some of us - we know who we are! - tied ourselves in knots at on-site macramé craft workshop, buoyed by Brotzeit buffet traditional savoury snacks aplenty, awash with welcome weißbier.

"Treat yourself to an exceptional stay" promises manager Peter Stender. The same can be said of all ibis brands, ensuring family-friendly inexpensive Euro breaks availability for all.

Get a room!

Ibis Munich City Arnulfstraße: Starting from 87€ per room and night (regular double room, two guests) excluding breakfast. Starting from 115€ per room and night (regular double room, two guests) including breakfast.

ibis budget München City Olympiapark: Starting from 71€ per room and night (regular double room, two guests) excluding breakfast. Starting from 91 € per room and night (regular double room, two guests) including breakfast.