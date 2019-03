Armoy Mart: Steers sell to £1,200

Another fine show of 214 head last Monday night met with an easier trade.

Falling beef prices started to show in the trade for strong cattle with buyers looking for smaller, long-term stores.

Steers sold to £1,200, heifers sold to £1,000 and fat cows sold to £960.

STEERS

Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,200. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 440kgs, £900, 340kgs, £735. Martinstown producer, 560kgs, £1,080, 570kgs, £1,080. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 350kgs, £710. Martinstown producer, Limousin, 350kgs, £805, 540kgs, £950. Broughshane producer, Simmental, 360kgs, £735, 350kgs, £695. Martinstown producer, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs, £860, 470kgs, £925, 460kgs, £890, 490kgs, £930. Ballymena producer, Aberdeen Angus, 260kgs, £665, 260kgs, £620, 340kgs, £740. Dervock producer, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs, £1,050, 560kgs, £1,020, 500kgs, £970. Bushmills producer, Charolais, 440kgs, £860, 360kgs, £665, 400kgs, £780. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs, £1,050, 540kgs, £980, 580kgs, £1,050, 590kgs, £1,050, 600kgs, £1,100, 690kgs, £1,125, 630kgs, £1,100. Ballymoney producer, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,045. Martinstown producer, Aberdeen Angus, 590kgs, £1,035, 380kgs, £1,000.

HEIFERS

Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 445kgs, £940. Clough producer, 450kgs, £970, 420kgs, £900. Ballymoney producer, 530kgs, £1,000. Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 290kgs, £600, 285kgs, £600. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 400kgs, £815, 370kgs, £730. Broughshane producer, Aberdeen Angus, 330kgs, £660. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 300kgs, £600. Ballymoney producer, Belgian Blue, 400kgs, £770, 390kgs, £720. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 370kgs, £800, 350kgs, £725, 400kgs, £800. Mosside producer, Limousin, 300kgs, £600, 350kgs, £720. Ballymena producer, Limousin, 240kgs, £515, 300kgs, £700, 260kgs, £605, 300kgs, £630, 265kgs, £555, 250kgs, £575, 215kgs, £500, 300kgs, £650. Randalstown producer, Limousin, 390kgs, £845. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 440kgs, £940, 530kgs, £1,040.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister and Son.