Armoy Mart: Steers sell to £1,395 for 650kgs

A tremendous show of over 300 head last Monday night met with a great trade and many super prices.

Steers sold to £1,395 for 650kgs, heifers sold to £1,260, fat cows saw a great trade with a top price of £1,260 being paid for 770kgs cow.

STEER

Dessie Kelly, Ballycastle, Limousin, 650kgs, £1,395, 590kgs, £1,300. McKinley and McCloskey, Loughguile, Limousin, 470kgs, £1,000, 390kgs, £860, 470kgs, £970. Sam Gaston, Dunloy, Limousin, 570kgs, £1,170, 630kgs, £1,350, 590kgs, £1,300. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, Charolais, 360kgs, £900. James Farren, Dungiven, Limousin, 380kgs, £860, 350kgs, £765. A and D Marshall, Clough, Charolais, 360kgs, £830, 400kgs, £845, 350kgs, £780, 400kgs, £900, 360kgs, £850. Seamus Scullion, Martinstown, Charolais, 430kgs, £935, 500kgs, £1,000, 400kgs, £935. Hugo Armstrong, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue, 370kgs, £800. Shaun Boyle, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 555kgs, £1,155, 505kgs, £1,010. D O’Connell, Ballymoney, Simmental, 490kgs, £1,010. Brendan McAuley, Ballycastle, Limousin, 300kgs, £830. Charles McAllister, Cushendall, Aberdeeb Angus, 480kgs, £1,045, 470kgs, £1,010, 400kgs, £830. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Lim, 560kgs £1,155. Gerard Black, Armoy, Lim, 470kgs £980. Jas Christie, Armoy, Fres, 740kgs £1,275, 670kgs £1,150, 650kgs £1,115, 700kgs £1,235, 650kgs £1,150, 650kgs £1,140, 680kgs £1,125, 600kgs £1,015, 630kgs £1,025. Kenny Wilkinson, Ballycastle, Limousin, 340kgs, £795, 305kgs, £765. John Crawford, Glarryford, 520kgs, Belgian Blue, £1,080. Danny McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,160, 590kgs, £1,100. A and D Marshall, Clough, Limousin, 350kgs, £810, 400kgs, £865, 430kgs, £920. Adrian Gillan, Martinstown, 2 Friesian, 580kgs, £1,090. Joe Sloan, Rasharkin, Friesian, 720kgs, £1,205, 600kgs, £1,100, 570kgs, £1,065. Sam Chestnutt, Liscolman, Belgian Blue, 330kgs, £660. M McKenna, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 420kgs, £845, 400kgs, £850, 460kgs, £980, 350kgs, £750. Geo Carey, Dunloy, Friesian, 610kgs, £985, 660kgs, £1,010. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Friesian, 640kgs, £1,140, 680kgs, £1,100, 620kgs, £1,180, 710kgs, £1,025, 660kgs, £1,010. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Friesian, 420kgs, £845, 470kgs, £895. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Simmental, 550kgs, £965. J Duffin and Sons, Ahoghill, Friesian, 660kgs, £1,030, 630kgs, £950. Richard Duffin, Cargan, Herefords, 600kgs, £1,100, 580kgs, £1,070, 610kgs, £1,100.

HEIFERS

Mal Kelly, Ballycastle, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,100. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Limousin, 520kgs, £1,120. Sam Jackson, Magherafelt, Limousin, 390kgs, £815, 380kgs, £780. Seamus Scullion, Martinstown, Charolais, 560kgs, £1,130, 705kgs, £1,260, 700kgs, £1,240, 560kgs, £1,230, 430kgs, £890. Brendan McAuley, Ballycastle, Limousin, 350kgs, £800. McKinley and McCloskey, Loughguile, Limousin, 350kgs, £740, 390kgs, £795. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 350kgs, £755. John Thompson, Bushmills, Limousin, 400kgs, £880, 520kgs, £1,075. John Todd, Ballycastle, Limousin, 650kgs, £1,220, 550kgs, £1,100, 540kgs, £1,080. J O Cassley, Armoy, Charolais, 370kgs, £755. D O’Connell, Ballymoney, Simmental, 590kgs, £1,145. M McKenna, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs, £880. Gerard Black, Armoy, Limousin, 470kgs, £915. Ken Dobbin, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue, 580kgs, £1,085. John Thompson, Bushmills, Limousin, 450kgs, £895, 480kgs, £860.

FAT COWS

S Scullion, Cargan, Limousin, 770kgs, £1,260, 745kgs, £1,240. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 770kgs, £1,100. William Moore, Dervock, Holsteins, 650kgs, £960, 640kgs, £770. Brendan Richmond, Dunloy, Parthenais, 700kgs, £1,090. S Cochrane, Bushmills, Friesian, 750kgs, £930, 600kgs, £760. M Steele, Glenarm, Limousin, 550kgs, £805, 650kgs, £985, 650kgs, £940. A Hanna, Armoy, Fleckvieh bull, 740kgs, £1,355. J Adair, Antrim, Friesian, 470kgs, £540, 710kgs, £850, 700kgs, £780.

Springers sold to £1,160 and cows and Calves sold to £1,360.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.