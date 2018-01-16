Armoy Mart: Steers selling to £1,330

A grand show of 248 head last Monday night met with a fine trade.

Steers sold to £1,330, heifers sold to £1,230 for 640kgs and fat cows were an excellent trade topping at £1,270 for a super 860kgs cow.

STEERS

David Morrison, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 660kgs, £1,290. Moore Wallace, Cloughmills, Fleckvieh, 700kgs, £1,330, 660kgs, £1,165. Jas Surgenor, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs, £1,275, 490kgs, £1,050. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Limousin, 520kgs, £1,100. P and J Hunter, Ballymoney, Hereford, 600kgs, £1,145. Clifford White, Moyarget, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,035, 550kgs, £1,090, 490kgs, £1,020, 560kgs, £1,115, 500kgs, £1,030, 550kgs, £1,090. W D McIlwrath, Ballymena, Charolais, 470kgs, £1,005, 500kgs, £980. Martin McAuley, Martinstown, Limousin, 370kgs, £775. Moore Wallace, Cloughmills, Friesian, 705kgs, £1,230. Daniel McAlister, Ballycastle, Limousin 440kgs, £890. George McAuley, Armoy, Limousin, 390kgs, £790, 330kgs, £660, 350kgs, £746. E and C White, Ballycastle, Limousin, 500kgs, £990, 505kgs, £1,030. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 350kgs, £675, 370kgs, £705. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, Belgian Blue, 430kgs, £850, 440kgs, £835. Loughlan Black, Mosside, Limousin, 370kgs, £705, 440kgs, £785. David King, Coleraine, Friesian, 600kgs, £945, 580kgs, £870. Alister Getty, Bushmills, Friesians, 550kgs, £890, 505kgs, £845, 520kgs, £790, 585kgs, £890. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Friesian, 540kgs, £945, 540kgs, £900, 540kgs, £945, 560kg, £930, 560kgs, £930. Moore Wallace, Cloughmills, Friesian, 770kgs, £1,230. Donal McKay, Martinstown, Friesian, 700kgs, £1,270, 610kgs, £975, 640kgs, £640, £1,055. D McAllister, Ballycastle, Limousin, 440kgs, £890. Andrew Bellingham, Ballymoney, Hereford, 540kgs, £950. George Glover, Moneymore, Friesians, 530kgs, £785, 570kgs, £775, 535kgs, £785, 515kgs, £775. S Weatherup, Larne, Limousin, 530kgs, £935.

HEIFERS

W D McIlwrath, Ballymena, Charolais, 490kgs, £1,085. David Morrison, Armoy, Belgian Blue, 640kgs, £1,230, 640kgs, £1,200. P and J Hunter, Ballymoney, Limousin, 570kgs, £1,160. E and C White, Ballycastle, Limousin, 450kgs, £890, 470kgs, £955, 400kgs, £805. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 330kgs, £680, 505kgs, £940. W D McIlwrath, Ballymena, Charolais, 500kgs, £1,050, 490kgs, £1,085. G McDoughal, Bushmills, Charolais, 320kgs, £685. Robt Kerr, Hereford, 580kgs, £1,020. Martin McAuley, Martinstown, Limousin, 530kgs, £1,095, 290kgs, £620. Daniel McAllister, Novally, Limousin, 450kgs, £845. Michael McDonnell, Martinstown, Limousin, 260kgs, £490. A D Pettigrew, Hereford, 600kgs, £1,060, 550kgs, £970. David Morrison, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 655kgs, £1,200, 620kgs, £1,100.

FAT COWS

Paul McKillop, Cairncastle, Limousin, 860kgs, £1,270. Daniel McAllister, Novally, Limousin, 685kgs, £1,130. Ivan Lynn, Armoy, Limousin, 680kgs, £1,160. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Limousin, 690kgs, £980. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, Simmental, 600kgs, £1,095, 720kgs, £1,035. J and D Colgan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 420kgs, £540. Martin McAuley, Martinstown, Simmental, 590kgs, £780. D McAllister, Ballycastle, Limousin, 570kgs, £845. J Darragh, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £680.

DROPPED CALVES

Lyle Morrison, Mosside, Belgian Blue, heifer calves, £245, £235, £225, £215.

Gary McConnell, Glenwherry, Limousin bulls, £295, £250, (heifer calves £350, £235).

A special entry of suckler cows sold to £1,040, for aged cows in-calf.

