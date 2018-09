Armoy Mart: Top price of £1,330 paid for steers

Another fine show of just under 400 head were on offer last Monday night and trade was firm for all types of cattle.

Top price paid for steers was £1,330 for a 700kgs Shorthorn and heifer went to a top of £1,280 for 600kg and fat cows sold to £1,080 for 750kgs.

LEADING PRICES

Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 510kgs, £1,160. Eamon Hamilton, Cushendun, Charolais, 470kgs, £1,090. Thomas Madden, Carnlough, Shorthorn, 700kgs, £1,330, 600kgs, £1,160, 640kgs, £1,200, 680kgs, £1,260. William Smyth, Moyarget, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £1,080, 540kgs, £1,145. Loughlan Black, Mosside, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs, £935. Ryan Doherty, Coleraine, Limousin, 580kgs, £1,140, 570kgs, £1,140. Patrick McSparran, Cushendun, Charolais, 380kgs, £805. S Bartlett, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 670kgs, £1,360, 610kgs, £1,260. E Duncan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 420kgs, £925, 460kgs, £965, 560kgs, £1,120. John Todd, Ballycastle, Charolais, 550kgs, £1,195. S J Wilson, Armoy, Limousin, 450kgs, £940. Loughguile farmer, Aberdeen Angus, 620kgs, £1,220, 640kgs, £1,270, 640kgs, £1,390. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, Charolais, 390kgs, £880, 400kgs, £860, 410kgs, £870. W D McIlrath, Ballymena, Charolais, 440kgs, £880. John McConaghy, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 420kgs, £845, 400kgs, £795. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, Charolais, 430kgs, £835. Adrian Jamison, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,180, 500kgs, £995, 510kgs, £1,005. Wilson Carson, Cloughmills, Charolais, 700kgs, £1,320. Danny McCouaig, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 400kgs, £800, 450kgs, £925. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs, £1,000, 570kgs, £1,100, 520kgs, £1,000. Alex McMullan, Glenariffe, Hereford, 600kgs £1,200, 600kgs, £1,185. Colm O’Hagan, Martinstown, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 610kgs, £1,180. Jeremy Hamilton, Glarryford, GEL, 500kgs, £965, 500kgs, £1,000, 540kgs, £1,000. Paddy Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £1,055, 540kgs, £1,150.

HEIFERS

Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 490kgs, £1,060, 450kgs, £950, 440kgs, £880. Ryan Doherty, Coleraine, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,100. Paddy McKay, Martinstown, Belgian Blue, 480kgs, £1,140. P McSparran, Cushendun, Charolais, 460kgs, £915, 520kgs, £1,000, 480kgs, £940. John Todd, Ballycastle, Limousin, 540kgs, £1,055, 520kgs, £1,040. Donal McCormick, Armoy, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,020, 440kgs, £880. Chas McCormick, Armoy, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,020. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 470kgs, £970, 420kgs, £850, 410kgs, £850, 410kgs, £870. T Wright, Ballymoney, 4, Aberdeen Angus, 460kgs, £910 each. S McNeill, Ballymoney, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,280.

Sale every Monday night at 6pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.