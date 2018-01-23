Armoy Mart: Top price of £1,430 paid for steers

A much smaller show of 104 head last Monday night met with a very good trade.

Steers topped at £1,430 paid for a tremendous Limousin steer, weighting 650kgs from the farm of H and S Duffin, Martinstown.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,300 paid to W D McIlrath, Ballymena, for a 660kgs Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer.

Fat cows were a great trade selling to a top price of £1,125 for 640kgs Limousin from Ballyvoy Farm.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

H and S Duffin, Martinstown, Limousin, 650kgs, £1,430, 550kgs, £1,100, 600kgs, £1,180, 650kgs, £1,270, 570kgs, £1,100. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs, £930. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Charolais, 360kgs, £810, 440kgs, £900, 420kgs, £880. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, Charolais, 610kgs, £1,270. Samuel Dobbin, Ballycastle, Limousin, 605kgs, £1,165. John Thompson, 320kgs, £1,000, 440kgs, £935, 515kgs, £1,045, Limousin, 470kgs, £980. Donal McKay, Martinstown, Friesians, 610kgs, £1,055, 610kgs, £1,060, 600kgs, £1,025. D McCloskey, Loughguile, Holsteins, 730kgs, £1,210, 630kgs, £1,055, 600kgs, £1,025, 700kgs, £1,200, 610kgs, £1,030. S McKeegan, Cushendall, Charolais, 220kgs, £515. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Charolais, 400kgs, £885. Donal McKay, Martinstown, Friesians, 570kgs, £950. Samuel Gregg, Glarryford, Limousin, 390kgs, £790. Richard Duffin, Cargan, Limousin, 500kgs, £970, 580kgs, £1,030. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Friesian, 450kgs, £735, 410kgs, £690. D McCloskey, Loughguile, Friesian, 660kgs, £1,040, 610kgs, £1,015, 615kgs, £970, 605kgs, £940. Alister Getty, Bushmills, Friesian, 3 No 380kgs, £590.

HEIFERS

W D McIlrath, Ballymena, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 660kgs, £1,300, 550kgs, £1,130, 550kgs, £1,100. Donal O’Donnell, Martinstown, Limousin, 340kgs, £690. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Charolais, 370kgs, £750, 400kgs, £780, 445kgs, £890. D W Bristow, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs, £950, 490kgs, £920, 440kgs, £810. Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,090. F McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 400kgs, £810, 390kgs, £775, 430kgs, £925, 420kgs, £820. E McCorry, Glengormley, Limousin, 380kgs, £750.

FAT COWS

Daniel McAllister, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 640kgs, £1,125. E McCorry, Glengormley, Limousin, 585kgs, £850, 650kgs, £840. Francis McKinney, Ballymoney, Fleckvieh, 680kgs, £775. Samuel McAlister, Ballintoy, Limousin, 550kgs, £690. J Adair, Antrim, Holsteins, 470kgs, £490.

