Ballymena Mart: Prime heifers sell to £1,393

239 head sold at Ballymena beef sale.

Prime heifers sold to 220p per kg for a 610kg Limousin, steers also reached 220p for a 540kg Charolais.

Beef cows to 202p for a 880kg Belgian Blue, Friesians to 118p.

Prime heifers sold to: H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 610kg, £1,342 (220), R McIntyre, Glarryford Charolais 610kg, £1,232 (202), I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 570kg, £1,151 (202), Harry Heron, Newtownards Charolais 550kg, £1,100 (200), C Kerr, Newtownabbey Limousin 570kg, £1,140 (200), J and M Watson, Dundonald Limousin 700kg, £1,393 (199), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 670kg, £1,319 (197), C Kerr, Newtownabbey Limousin 570kg, £1,083 (190).

Prime steers sold to: Harry Heron, Newtownards Charolais 540kg, £1,188 (220), J M Morrison, Armoy Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,107 (205), Harry Heron, Newtownards Charolais 560kg, £1,120 (200), Mark Anderson, Holywood Limousin 580kg, £1,125 (194), Harry Heron Charolais 590kg, £1,121 (190), J M Morrison Belgian Blue 570kg, £1,083 (190).

Beef cows sold to: H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 880kg, £1,777 (202), JM Morrison, Armoy Limousin 820kg, £1,525 (186), H Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 660kg, £1,148 (174), S McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 610kg, £976 (160), M and R Simpson, Brougshane Belgian Blue 740kg, £1,176 (159), G Wilkinson, Cookstown Limousin 610kg, £951 (156), C Kerr, Newtownabbey Limousin 600kg, £900 (150), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Simmental 840kg, £1,243 (148), S McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 760kg, £1,117 (147), Mervyn McConkey, Larne Limousin 650kg, £949 (146), R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 890kg, £1,272 (143), Mervyn McConkey Limousin 650kg, £910 (140), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Shorthorn 450kg, £630 (140), G Wilkinson, Cookstown Limousin 620kg, £868 (140), Donagh Black, Carnlough Limousin 690kg, £959 (139), P and S Kelly, Kells, Simmental 780kg, £1,060 (136), B and R Spence, Crumlin Belgian Blue 650kg, £871 (134), T A Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 760kg, £1,018 (134), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Limousin 720kg, £950 (132), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 730kg, £949 (130).

Friesian cows sold to: A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 600kg, £708 (118), 620kg, £700 (113), D J and S Allen, Limavady 600kg, £654 (109), 790kg, £845 (107), James Graham, Raloo 660kg, £686 (104), D J and S Allen 720kg, £748 (104), James Adair, Kells 750kg, £780 (104), D J and S Allen 690kg, £703 (102), 610kg, £610 (100), D Maybin, Broughshane 690kg, £683 (99), Alan W Pinkerton, Ballymoney 640kg, £633 (99), D J and S Allen, Limavady 760kg, £752 (99), 760kg, £744 (98), James A Wilson, Doagh 660kg, £627 (95), D J and S Allen 620kg, £589 (95), E and R J Bredin, Co Londonderry 720kg, £684 (95), J and M Wilson, 760kg, £714 (94), James Adair, Kells 760kg, £714 (94), 580kg, £539 (93), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 600kg, £552 (92), W J Thompson, Glenwherry 710kg, £653 (92), A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 600kg, £552 (92), James Adair, 680kg, £625 (192), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 700kg, £637 (91).

52 dairy cows and heifers sold to £2,410 for a calved heifer from W G Johnston, Ligoniel, second calvers to £2,000 paid to Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod.

Ruling prices: W G Johnston, Ligoniel £2,410, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £2,000, Ivan Jackson, Ballynure £1,950, R Graham, Middletown £1,720, Bolton Brothers, Maghera £1,700, W Watson, Keady £1,700, R R Cupples, Broughshane £1,700, David Allen, Moneymore £1,680, Ivan Jackson, £1,620, David Allen, Moneymore £1,620, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £1,560, David Allen, Magherafelt £1,550, Ivan Jackson, Ballynure £1,540, J McCann, Lurgan £1,530, R Graham, Middletown £15,00, Blair Jamison, Broughshane £1,500, David Wallace, Antrim £1,460, R Graham £1,450, G Wallace, Broughshane £1,450, W Johnston £1,400, £1,400.

The annual autumn sale of beef bred bulls attracted a catalogued entry of 42 lots.

Top price of 3,200gns was paid for an Aberdeen Angus, Charolais to 2,900gns and Limousin to 2,600gns.

Leading prices: Moses Irwin, Fintona Aberdeen Angus 3,200gns, C and I Dunlop, Cairncastle Charolais 2,900gns, John Lawrence, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus 2,600gns, J and S Middleton, Londonderry Charolais 2,600gns, Brendan McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 2,600gns, Moses Irwin, Aberdeen Angus 2,500gns, G McAuley, Ballynashee Aberdeen Angus 2,250gns, Moses Irwin, Aberdeen Angus 2,200gns, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart Charolais 2,150gns.

A small entry of suckler stock sold to £1,750 for a Belgian Blue cow with heifer calf at foot from J Haffey, Moira who also sold a Limousin cow with bull calf for £1,550.

231 lots in the calf ring sold well to £450 for a month old Simmental bull, heifer calves to £400 for a five month old Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Baby heifer calves to £370 for a Belgian Blue.

Ruling prices for beef bred bull calves: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £450, Simmental £440, Simmental £420, A McMinn, Larne Charolais £415, Leslie Wilson Simmental £400, S D Gillespie, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus £400, A McMinn Charolais (2) £390, W J Thompson, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £380, Hereford £365, A G Gabbey and Partners, Comber Limousin £365, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £355, local farmer Belgian Blue £345.

Heifer calves sold to: Jean Murphy, Larne Blonde d'Aquitaine £400, W J Thompson, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £370, J Stewart, Templepatrick Charolais £370, W J Thompson Belgian Blue £350, J Stewart Charolais £350, H Thompson, Randalstown Limousin £350, H M McCracken, Greyabbey Shorthorn £340, R J T Fleming, Simmental £335, H M McCracken, Greyabbey Simmental £330, T Morrow, Magheramourne Shorthorn £310, William Warwick, Moorfields Belgian Blue £310.

Friesian bull calves sold to: R J Gage, Clough £265, H M McCracken, Greyabbey £255, Hubert Stewart, Ballyclare £255, Ivan Jackson, Ballynure £240, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare £205, G Harkin, Limavady (2) £190, S J and RJ McLean, Straid £180, G Harkin £180, H M McCracken (2) £170, William Moore Bowman, Comber (2) £165.

An entry of 350 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £590 over for a pair of Charolais 270kg at £860 presented by Robert Armstrong, Lisburn.

Heifers sold to £570 over for a Limousin 310kg at £880 offered by R and S and Miss P McAuley, Crumlin.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Robert Armstrong, Lisburn (2) Charolais 270kg, £860 (318), Hannah Healey, Belfast Limousin 230kg, £710 (308), Robert Armstrong Charolais 300kg, £880 (293), local farmer Limousin 220kg, £640 (290), S Taylor, Ligoniel Simmental 280kg, £800 (285), John Connon, Deerfin Limousin 190kg, £540 (284), Brian Stirling, Ballymena Limousin 210kg, £590 (281), Robert Armstrong Charolais 280kg, £780 (278), local farmer Charolais 280kg, £780 (278), Gary Davidson, Ligonie Charolais 230kg £640 (278), Brian Stirling, Ballymena Charolais 270kg, £735 (272), Hannah Healey, Belfast Limousin 280kg, £755 (269), Limousin 230kg, £620 (269), Robert Armstrong Charolais 280kg, £750 (267), local farmer Limousin 280kg, £750 (267).

301-350kgs

S Taylor, Ligoniel Simmental 310kg, £820 (264), Colin Maxwell, Clough Charolais 310kg, £800 (258), Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough Limousin 330kg, £845 (256), local farmer Charolais 350kg, £885 (252), Kyle Molyneaux, Dundrod Limousin 330kg, £830 (251), P McCord, Randalstown Limousin 330kg, £810 (245), G D Campbell, Lisburn Charolais 340kg, £830 (244), K Smyth, Moorfields, Charolais 320kg, £780 (243), R J Stirling, Ballymena (2) Charolais 320kg, £775 (242), C Kennedy (3) Charolais 350kg, £840 (240), S Taylor, Charolais 320kg, £765 (239), Parkmore Farms, Ballymena Limousin 350kg, £835 (238), local farmer Charolais 350kg, £825 (235).

351kg and over

Kyle Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 390kg, £960 (246), Parkmore Farms, Ballymena Limousin 360kg, £860 (238), John Crawford, Parkmore Limousin 360kg, £860 (238), Parkmore Farms Limousin 360kg, £860 (238), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 370kg, £880 (237), Limousin 410kg, £975 (237), Kyle Molyneaux Charolais 420kg, £970 (231), Charolais 400kg, £920 (227), Iain Matthews, Bushmills Charolais 360kg, £805 (223), Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough Limousin 390kg, £870 (223), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 360kg, £800 (222), Iain Matthews Charolais 380kg, £835 (219), Kyle Molyneaux Charolais 410kg, £900 (219), John Murray, Larne Charolais 420kg, £920 (219), P McCord, Randalstown Limousin 380kg, £830 (218).

Heifers sold to

0-300kgs

Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 270kg, £775 (287), local farmer Limousin 220kg, £610 (277), Robert Armstrong Charolais 270kg, £740 (274), local farmer Charolais 280kg, £745 (266), R McClelland, Claudy Limousin 280kg, £690 (246), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 280kg, £685 (244), R J Stirling, Ballymena Charolais 270kg, £660 (244), local farmer (2) Charolais 260kg, £630 (242), Limousin 250kg, £605 (242), John Connon, Deerfin (2) Limousin 220kg, £525 (238), Raymond Grace, Larne Limousin 220kg, £525 (238), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Blonde d'Aquitaine 260kg, £620 (238), W Gordon, Cullybackey (2) Simmental 260kg, £615 (236).

301-350kgs

R and S and Miss P Macauley, Crumlin Limousin 310kg, £880 (283), Limousin 310kg, £840 (271), Charolais 310kg, £805 (259), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £780 (243), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Charolais 320kg, £760 (237), Mrs V E McClelland, Claudy Limousin 330kg, £730 (221), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Simmental 350kg, £760 (217), Parkmore Farms, Ballymena Limousin 310kg, £670 (216), Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough Limousin 310kg, £665 (214), P McCord, Randalstown Limousin 350kg, £745 (212), Kevin Lagan, Toomebridge Charolais 350kg, £735 (210), A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue 310kg, £635 (204), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Simmental 320kg, £655 (204), Simmental 340kg, £690 (202), K Smyth, Moorfields Charolais 310kg, £625 (201), P McCord, Randalstown Limousin 320kg, £640 (200).

351kg and over

R and S and Miss P Macauley, Crumlin Limousin 360kg, £900 (250), Limousin 360kg, £890 (247), William Jones, Templepatrick Limousin 360kg, £860 (238), R and S and Miss P Macauley Charolais 390kg, £910 (233), William Jones Snr, Templepatrick Limousin 360kg, £840 (233), local farmer Limousin 410kg, £910 (222), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Simmental 380kg, £805 (211), local farmer Charolais 360kg, £760 (211), local farmer Charolais 460kg, £970 (210), Kevin Lagan, Toomebridge Charolais 420kg, £880 (209), local farmer Charolais 450kg, £940 (208), Belgian Blue 460kg, £950 (206), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Limousin 390kg, £805 (206), Kevin Lagan, Toomebridge Charolais 390kg, £800 (205), George Quinn, Simmental 380kg, £770 (202), Limousin 370kg, £740 (200).

A smaller entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady sale.

Store lambs sold to £82, ewe lambs to £92, leading prices as follows.

Store lambs: Patrick Kelly, Ballycastle 22 Suffolk £82, J Orr, Moorfields 12 Suffolk £77, G Rowney, Ballynure 23 Texel £76.50, J McCurdy, Broughshane 18 Texel £75, Jack White, Glenwherry 30 Charollais £75, James Boyle, Ballyclare 5 Texel £74.50, P Anderson, Portstewart 1 Suffolk £74, A Gaston, Carnlough 27 Texel £72.50, S McAllister, Glenarm 38 Texel £72, Patrick Kelly 17 Suffolk £72, T Morrow, Magheramourne 8 Texel £71.50, C Gribben, Dunloy 20 Texel £71, J J McAllister, Cushendun 1 crossbred £70, Hugh McDonnell, Cushendall 1 Texel £67, Daniel Convery, Cushendun 4 Charollais £66.

Ewe lambs sold to: John Holden, Larne 12 crossbred £92, 12 crossbred £90, 12 crossbred £88, 12 crossbred £88, 6 crossbred £84, Julie Rea, Aldergrove 2 Jac £80, 1 Swal £80, Alex Williamson, Swatragh 12 Texel £75, D Matthews, Ballycastle 11 Suffolk £75.

An entry of 130 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £670 over for a Charolais 710kg at £1,380 offered by John Blair, Cullybackey.

Heifers sold to £600 over for a Charolais 620kg at £1,220 presented by A Smyth, Randalstown.

Bullocks 0-500kgs

D A T Warwick, Antrim Limousin 340kg, £775 (227), Thomas Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 490kg, £1,110 (226), local farmer (3) Limousin 410kg, £920 (224), (3) Limousin 440kg, £960 (218), D Christie, Ballymoney Simmental 460kg, £990 (215), H F McKay, Carnlough Charolais 500kg, £1,070 (214), local farmer (4) Limousin 450kg, £950 (211), (2) Charolais 460kg, £970 (210).

501kg and over

Thomas Moorhead Charolais 510kg, £1,070 (209), Charolais 550kg, £1,150 (209), T McMaster, Ballycarry Limousin 510kg, £1,040 (203), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 520kg, £1,050 (201), T McMaster, Limousin 510kg, £1,025 (201), P J McCashin, Downpatrick Charolais 520kg, £1,030 (198), W Millar, Broughshane Limousin 560kg, £1,100 (196), John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 710kg, £1,380 (194), D Christie, Ballymoney Limousin 510kg, £990 (194), A Smyth, Charolais 560kg, £1,080 (192), J Kissack, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,040 (192), J Sawyers, Aughnacloy Limousin 540kg, £1,040 (192), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 600kg, £1,150 (191), T McMaster, Ballycarry Charolais 560kg, £1,070 (191), A Smyth Charolais 580kg, £1,105 (190) and W J Smyth, Aghalee Limousin 550kg, £1,045 (190).

Heifers 0-500kgs

M McAllister, Crumlin Belgian Blue 490kg, £900 (183), S Dennison, Dunadry Limousin 410kg, £730 (178), M McAllister Belgian Blue 500kg, £885 (177), B E Montgomery, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 280kg, £490 (175), S Dennison, Belgian Blue 360kg, £615 (170).

501kg and over

A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 620kg, £1,220 (196), H F McKay, Carnlough (2) Charolais 540kg, £1,030 (190), A Smyth Limousin 590kg, £1,100 (186), J Gardiner, Ballymena Limousin 580kg, £1,050 (181), Limousin 530kg, £940 (177), M McAllister, Crumlin Belgian Blue 590kg, £1,040 (176) and J Gardiner Charolais 680kg, £1,190 (175).

An entry of 1,600 sheep resulted in a better trade.

Fat lambs sold to 390p for a pen of 20.5kg Dorsets at £80 offered by Robert Shaw, Randalstown and to a top per had of £100 for a heavy lamb from Graeme Martin, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £81.

Top prices per head: Robert Shaw, Randalstown 2 Dorset 20.5kg, £80 (390), M Denvir, Randalstown 1 Tex 21kg £81 (385), local farmer 27 Texel 20.5kg £78.50 (382), J Mawhinney, Antrim 10 Texel 20.5kg, £78.50 (382), J C O’Boyle, Randalstown 2 crossbred 21kg, £80 (381), Alan McNair, Ballyclare 16 Texel 21kg, £80 (381), John McFall, Broughshane 1 Texel 23kg, £87.50 (380), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 2 Texel 20kg, £76 (380), E and M O'Neill, Martinstown 21 Suffolk 22kg, £83 (377), S Bonnar, Broughshane 3 Charolais 22kg, £82.50 (375), John McFall, Broughshane 5 Texel 22.5kg, £84 (373), J Kerr, Coleraine 14 Texel 22kg, £82, B Hamill, Aughafatten 5 Texel 22kg, £82 (372), A B Carson, Clough 9 Texel 22.5kg, £83.50, M Jamison, Larne 1 Texel 24kg, £89 (370), H Blaney, Ahoghill 9 Texel 23kg, £85 (369), Robert Shaw 10 crossbred 22.5kg, £83 (368), D McBurney, Cullybackey 16 Texel 22.5kg, £83 (368), J Stewart, Nutts Corner 5 Texel 23.5kg, £86.50 (368) and C Fleming, Nutts Corner 10 Texel 22.5kg, £82.50 (366).

Top prices per head: Graeme Martin, Broughshane 1 Texel 37kg, £100, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 13 Texel 28.5kg, £92, J Stirling, Doagh 1 Charollais 32kg, £91, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 17 Texel 27.5kg, £91, M Jamison, Larne 17 Texel 29kg, £90, S Marshall, Ballymena 32 Suffolk 27.5kg, £90.50, J Dunlop, Cairncastle 4 Texel 30.5kg, £90, K McAuley, Broughshane 64 Texel 27.4kg, £90, William Adams, Ballymena 2 Suffolk 27.5kg, £90, C Gribben, Dunloy 37 Texel 26kg, £90, R J McKay and Son, Carnlough 14 Texel 26kg, £90, D Carson, Nutts Corner 22 Texel 26kg, £90, Simpson and Calvin, Ballymoney 3 Texel 29kg, £90, Patrick McNeill, Cushendun 14 Suffolk 29kg, £90, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 11 Texel 25.5kg, £89.50, M Jamison, Larne 18 Suffolk 26.5kg, £89.50, T D G Farms, Toomebridge 21 Texel 24.5kg, £89, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 49 Suffolk 25.5kg, £89, Sara McNeill, Broughshane 31 Suffolk 26kg £89, R McNabney, Broughshane 30 Texel 26kg, £89.

Fat ewes (42)

First quality

Suffolk - £60-£80

Texel - £63-£81

Crossbred - £53-£66

Blackface - £34-£50