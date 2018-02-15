Beef cows sell to £1,398 for Belgian Blue at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 270 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in great trade.

Beef cows sold to 184p for a Belgian Blue 700kg at £1,398, Friesian cows to 155p for 790kg at £1,224, beef heifers to 211p for Blonde D'Aquataine 490kg at £1,033, beef bullocks to 213p for 480kg at £1,022 and Friesian bullocks to 170p for 770kg at £1,309.

Beef cows sold to: M Kelly, Limavady Belgian Blue 760kg, £1,398 (184), Thomas Clyde, Antrim Limousin 510kg, £928 (182), Limouisn 550kg, £979 (178), Limousin 480kg, £840 (175), Cecil Warwick, Moorfields Blonde d'Aquitaine 670kg, £1,152 (172), Thomas Clyde, Limousin 480kg, £792 (165), Limousin 560kg, £918 (164), Limousin 440kg, £717 (163), A Stevenson, Armoy Belgian Blue 640kg, £1,024 (160), B McQuillan, Antrim Limousin 710kg, £1,121 (158), Thomas Clyde, Antrim Limousin 620kg, £973 (157), C Moody, Bushmills 790kg, £1,224 (155), 760kg, £1,155 (152), B McQuillan, Antrim Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £1,028 (149), Limousin 700kg, £1,043 (149), local farmer Simmental 610kg, £884 (145), W Craig, Larne Simmental 650kg, £942 (145), local farmer Limousin 640kg, £921 (144), Thomas Clyde, Antrim Limousin 370kg, £532 (144), W J Boyd, Larne Hereford 630kg, £907 (144).

Friesian cows sold to: C Moody, Bushmills 790kg, £1,224 (155), 760kg, £1,155 (152), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 700kg, £980 (140), Liam McConway, Toomebridge 800kg, £1,088 (136), W D M and William Kennedy, Ballymena 670kg, £904 (135), G A and I Sheppard, Ballyronan 630kg, £850 (135), A and T Knox, Bushmills 550kg, £715 (130), J and J Huey, Armoy 580kg, £754 (130), C Moody, Bushmills 740kg, £954 (129), H Park, Crumlin 610kg, £780 (128), G Smyth, Ballycastle 610kg, £774 (127), G A and I Sheppard, 630kg, £800 (127), Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena 560kg, £705 (126), Andrew Abraham, Antrim 700kg, £875 (125), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 750kg, £930 (124), 700kg, £868 (124), S Wilson, Ballymena 660kg, £811 (123), Brian Lyttle 670kg, £817 (122), David Clark, Antrim 670kg, £817 (122), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 640kg, £768 (120).

Beef heifers sold to: David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde d'Aquitaine 490kg, £1,033 (211), Charolais 500kg, £1,050 (210), Colin Blair, Cookstown Limousin 510kg, £1,065 (209), David Arrell, Blonde d'Aquitaine 660kg, £1,359 (206), T Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 600kg, £1,230 (205), David Arrell, Charolais 630kg, £1,285 (204), Blonde d'Aquitaine 520kg, £1,055 (203), Colin Blair, Limousin 460kg, £933 (203), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 720kg, £1,447 (201), Colin Blair, Limousin 510kg, £1,020 (200), Joe Johnston, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,100 (200), David Arrell, Charolais 630kg, £1,241 (197), Robert McAllister, Cookstown Limousin 500kg, £985 (197), Stranocum producer Limousin 570kg, £1,122 (197), Robert McAllister, Limousin 440kg, £862 (196), Limousin 450kg, £882 (196), David Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 580kg, £1,125 (194), G A and I Sheppard, Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,003 (193), Linton Brothers, Charolais 660kg, £1,260 (191), Colin Blair, Limousin 520kg, £988 (190), Limousin 470kg, £888 (189), Robert McAllister, Limousin 410kg, £774 (189), G A and I Sheppard, Hereford 570kg, £1,077 (189), F Kelly, Eglinton Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £808 (188).

Beef bullocks sold to: David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde d'Aquitaine 480kg, £1,022 (213), J White, Antrim Limousin 610kg, £1,293 (212), John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 670kg, £1,420 (212), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Charolais 630kg, £1,335 (212), David Arrell, Blonde d'Aquitaine 510kg, £1,071 (210), John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 620kg, £1,302 (210), Charolais 600kg, £1,260 (210), David Arrell, Blonde d'Aquitaine 520kg, £1,076 (207), T Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 570kg, £1,179 (207), A and T Lagan, Portglenone Charolais 580kg, £1,194 (206), David Arrell, Blonde d'Aquitaine 550kg, £1,127 (205), T Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 650kg, £1,326 (204), J White, Limousin 600kg, £1,224 (204), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,264 (204), Charolais 580kg, £1,171 (202), Charolais 620kg, £1,252 (202), J White, Limousin 660kg, £1,320 (200), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 580kg, £1,160 (200), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 700kg, £1,400 (200), Robert McAllister, Cookstown Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £1,360 (200), T Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 630kg, £1,247 (198), A and T Lagan, Portglenone Charolais 620kg, £1,227 (198), David Arrell, Charolais 510kg, £1,004 (197), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,221 (197).

Friesian bullocks sold to: David Strahan, Broughshane 770kg, £1,309 (170), Joe Blair, Glarryford 700kg, £1,183 (169), David Strahan 720kg, £1,209 (168), J McBride, Broughshane 680kg, £1,122 (165), F Kelly, Eglinton, 690kg, £1,076 (156), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 670kg, £1,011 (151), W and G Rowney, Ballynure 660kg, £990 (150), D and S Kennedy 650kg, £975 (150), Joe Blair, Glarryford 750kg, £1,117 (149), D and S Kennedy 600kg, £828 (138).

26 dairy cows and heifers sold readily to £2,200 for a calved heifer from Sam Wallace, Broughshane, calved cows to £2,080 for a second calver.

Ruling prices: Sam Wallace, Broughshane £2,200, David Wallace, Antrim £2,080, T and R T Martin, Craigavon £2,040, J C Barkley, Ballymena £1,920, David Wallace, Antrim £1,900, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1,820, R and J Millar, Stewartstown £1,800, T J Gordon, Ballyclare £1,780, A Hoey, Glenwherry £1,650, local farmer 4 at £1,650, J C Barkley, Ballymena £1,540, K Craig, Ballyclare £1,480, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,480.

33 lots in the suckler ring sold well to £2,900 for a mature Limousin bull from J W Harbinson, Limavady who also sold in calf cows to £1,700 for a Limousin.

Ruling prices: J W Harbinson, Limousin £1,700, (2) Belgian Blue £1,600, (2) Belgian Blue £1,450, £1,400, Limousin £1,320, (4) £1,300, £1,250, R and L Douds, Clough Limousin £1,110, J W Harbinson £1,100, R and L Douds £1,080, Sam Maybin, Ballyclare Limousin £1,060.

125 lots in ring three sold well to £430 for a Limousin bull (two months), a Belgian Blue bull six weeks old sold for £415 heifer calves to £365 also for a Belgian Blue.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Limousin £430, Belgian Blue £415, Arthur Gibson, Glenarm Limousin £415, Limousin £400, M J Lucas, Antrim Aberdeen Angus £395, M J Convery, Portglenone Belgian Blue £385, Arthur Gibson, Limousin £365, W H Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin £355, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin £350, W H Magee (2) Simmental £330, A and E Cochrane, Limousin £330, W H Magee, Limousin £300, Limousin £295, Simmental £285, Mervyn Smyth, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £285.

Heifer calves sold to: Andrew Abraham, Antrim Belgian Blue £365, Belgian Blue £335, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Belgian Blue £330, Andrew Abraham, Belgian Blue £295, Belgian Blue £280, H M McCracken, Greyabbey Belgian Blue £275, H O’Mullan, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus £270, Andrew Abraham, Antrim Belgian Blue £270, T J and I Bell, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £255, R and J Millar, Stewartstown Belgian Blue £250, Andrew Abraham, Belgian Blue £250, Arthur Gibson, Glenarm (3) Limousin £250, H O’Mullan, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus £240, Fisherwick Farm, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £235.

Bull calves sold to: A and E Cochrane, Bushmills £220, S Wilson, Ballymena £155, T and M E Taylor, Doagh £140, Arthur Gibson, Glenarm £140, Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee £135, W H Magee, Kilwaughter £130, H M McCracken, Greyabbey £130, A and E Cochrane £130, H M McCracken £115, Mrs M Wilkin £110, Andrew Abraham, Antrim (2) £105, Dominic Mawhinney, Bellaghy (3) £100.

An entry of 320 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £680 over for a Limousin 410kg at £1,090 offered by Sean O’Kane, Dunloy.

Heifers sold to £590 over for a Charolais 410kg also sold by the same seller.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 290kg, £780 (269), A Hillan, Broughshane Charolais 260kg, £695 (267), local farmer Charolais 240kg, £640 (266), Limousin 270kg, £720 (266), W Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 290kg, £760 (262), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrick Limousin 280kg, £730 (260), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 300kg, £775 (258), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 300kg, £760 (253), Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 240kg, £600 (250), G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Limousin 260kg, £645 (248), Ivor G Hyndman, Limousin 260kg, £640 (246), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag Limousin 250kg, £610 (244), G and A O’Loan, Charolais 270kg, £650 (240), Edward Sherrard, Limousin 270kg, £640 (237), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrick Limousin 290kg, £680 (234), P McCambridge, Cushendun Blonde d'Aquitaine 280kg, £650 (232).

301-350kgs

J W Harbinson, Limavady Limousin 340kg, £975 (286), T A and P Paul, Dunloy Charolais 320kg, £905 (282), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 330kg, £910 (275), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 350kg, £950 (271), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Limousin 330kg, £885 (268), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 340kg, £895 (263), Charolais 340kg, £890 (261), Sean Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 330kg, £860 (260), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 340kg, £880 (258), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 350kg, £900 (257), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 350kg, £900 (257), W and D McClure, Charolais 350kg, £895 (255), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Limousin 330kg, £825 (250), local farmer Limousin 340kg, £840 (247), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 320kg, £790 (246), W Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 320kg, £780 (243).

351kg and over

O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 410kg, £1,090 (265), Sean Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 370kg, £970 (262), T A and P Paul, Dunloy Charolais 390kg, £1,020 (261), Sean Mullan, Limousin 400kg, £1,040 (260), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 390kg, £1,000 (256), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 390kg, £1,000 (256), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 360kg, £910 (252), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 360kg, £905 (251), Shaws Hill Farm, Charolais 380kg, £950 (250), Donal Kane, Cushendall Charolais 380kg, £930 (244), John Beggs, Limousin 370kg, £905 (244), local farmer, Limousin 370kg, £900 (243), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 420kg, £1,020 (242), J W Harbinson, Limavady Limousin 400kg, £970 (242), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 440kg, £1,060 (240), John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 400kg.

Heifers 0-300kgs

Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 270kg, £730 (270), local farmer (3) Charolais 210kg, £560 (266), Mrs S Gowdy, Limousin 260kg, £680 (261), Sean Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 260kg, £680 (261), local farmer, Charolais 250kg, £630 (252), local farmer, Limousin 270kg, £670 (248), Limousin 290kg, £710 (244), Edward Sherrard, Ballyutoag Limousin 190kg, £460 (242), local farmer, Simmental 220kg, £520 (236), L and M J Blaney, Cushendun Limousin 280kg, £655 (233), local farmer, Limousin 280kg, £650 (232), F Warwick, Moorfields Aberdeen Angus 240kg, £555 (231), local farmer, Limousin 290kg, £670 (231), Mrs S Gowdy, Limousin 290kg, £670 (231).

301-350kg

J C McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 350kg, £930 (265), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells Charolais 340kg, £870 (255), S McDonnell, Ballinalig Simmental 340kg, £840 (247), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 320kg, £785 (245), Shaws Hill Farm, Charolais 350kg, £850 (242), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Limousin 330kg, £800 (242), Paul McMullan, Dundrod Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg, £770 (240), A Hillan, Broughshane Charolais 310kg, £740 (238), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 350kg, £835 (238), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 330kg, £760 (230), H Crawford, Charolais 350kg, £770 (220), J C McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 320kg, £700 (218), D Murphy, Cushendall Limousin 340kg, £735 (216), Shaws Hill Farm, Charolais 310kg, £670 (216), Kenneth Bell, Limousin 320kg, £690 (215), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 330kg, £700 (212).

351kg and over

Donal Kane, Cushendall Charolais 360kg, £905 (251), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 370kg, £920 (248), T A and P Paul, Dunloy Charolais 370kg, £915 (247), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 390kg, £955 (244), Charolais 370kg, £905 (244), O’Kane Farm, Charolais 410kg, £1,000 (243), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 410kg, £980 (239), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 360kg, £860 (238), J Cleland, Castlewellan Limousin 370kg, £870 (235), Limousin 390kg, £900 (230), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Charolais 360kg, £830 (230), Simon Moore, Aldergrove Limousin 470kg, £1,080 (229), O’Kane Farm, Limousin 360kg, £820 (227), Donal Kane, Cushendall Charolais 390kg, £875 (224), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 390kg, £875 (224), local farmer, Limousin 390kg, £870 (223).

Due to weather conditions, a small show of sheep were presented in Ballymena on Monday evening.

In lamb ewes sold to £142, ewes and lambs to £185 store lambs to £76, pet lambs to £28 and foster ewes to £106.

Leading prices as follows:

Springers sold to: Local farmer 3 Suffolk in lamb £142, 5 Suffolk in lamb £140, 5 Suffolk in lamb £130, 5 Texel in lamb £128, 2 Texel in lamb £108.

Ewes and lambs sold to: L Hunter, Ballyclare 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £185, P McKeown, Martinstown 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £160, L Hunter 1 Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £158.

Store lambs sold to: Paul Campbell, Carnlough 7 Suffolk £76, G Jamison, Ballymena 2 Charollais £76, L Coulter, Nutts Corner 14 Texel £70, Ian Bell, Antrim 14 Blackface £69, G Jamison, 11 Charollais £69, Seamus Mullan, Armoy 15 Dorset £68, S Heffron, Randalstown 16 Texel £67.50, G Jamison 1 Charollais £56.

An entry of 160 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £645 over for a Hereford 590kg at £1,235 offered by D Warwick, Antrim.

Heifers sold to £625 over for a Limousin 510kg at £1,135 presented by Robert McMullan, Ahoghill.

Bulls/bullocks sold to: T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 470kg, £1,095 (233), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 460kg, £1,050 (228), T J Heron, Ballyclare Limousin 470kg, £1,070 (227), D Cameron, Ahoghill Limousin 380kg, £860 (226), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde d'Aquitaine 480kg, £1,075 (224), T J Heron, Limousin 450kg, £990 (220), T and S Butler, Charolais 480kg, £1,055 (219), Mrs J Hutchinson, Charolais 420kg, £920 (219), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 510kg, £1,085 (212), Charolais 550kg, £1,165 (211), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 530kg, £1,120 (211), C Tinsdale, Charolais 530kg, £1,115 (210), W Moore, Templepatrick Simmental 490kg, £1,030 (210), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde d'Aquitaine 400kg, £840 (210), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 530kg, £1,110 (209), D A T Warwick, Antrim Hereford 590kg, £1,235 (209), W Moore, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £940 (208), Liam O’Neill, Ahoghill Parthenais 410kg, £850 (207), Joe Johnston, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,180 (207), D A T Warwick, Limousin 540kg, £1,115 (206), Joe Johnston, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £980 (204), W Moore, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £1,000 (204), D Christie, Ballymoney Limousin 550kg, £1,120 (203), Limousin 560kg, £1,140 (203), Limousin 570kg, £1,160 (203).

Heifers sold to: Robert McMullan, Ahoghill Limousin 510kg, £1,135 (222), Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 440kg, £940 (213), Limousin 410kg, £875 (213), C McCroary, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,045 (209), Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,000 (208), D Patterson, Crumlin Limousin 450kg, £925 (205), Charolais 560kg, £1,150 (205), David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde d'Aquitaine 440kg, £900 (204), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 440kg, £900 (204), David Arrell Blonde d'Aquitaine 460kg, £930 (202), C McCroary, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,060 (200), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 500kg, £1,000 (200), Mrs J Hutchinson, Charolais 470kg, £925 (196), T and S Butler, Aughfatten Charolais 450kg, £885 (196), Robert McMullan, Ahoghill Limousin 510kg, £1,000 (196), Limousin 460kg, £900 (195), Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 430kg, £840 (195), Liam McGarry, Loughgiel Limousin 390kg, £755 (193), David Arrell, Blonde d'Aquitaine 460kg, £890 (193), Robert McMullan, Limousin 510kg, £980 (192), D Patterson, Crumlin Brritish Blue 550kg, £1,055 (191), David Arrell, Blonde d'Aquitaine 530kg, £1,015 (191), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 470kg, £900 (191), Liam O’Neill, Ahoghill Parthenais 450kg, £860 (191), David Arrell Blonde d'Aquitaine 480kg, £910 (189).

An entry of 2,211 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 452p for a pen of Beltex 25kg at £113 offered by T J Palmer, Glenarm.

Fat ewes sold to £109.

Fat hoggets (1,860)

Top prices per kg: T J Palmer, Glenarm 3 Beltex 25kg, £113 (452), D W and J W Bristow, Portglenone 3 Texel 23kg, £103 (451), E and S J Hill, Randalstown 12 Texel 22.5kg, £99.50 (442), W J Hanna, Ballyclare 20 Texel 24.5kg, £107 (437), T Wright, Ballymoney 7 Dorset 23kg, £100.50 (437), R Davison, Broughshane 18 Texel 21.5kg, £93.50 (434), R Weatherup, Carrickfergus 6 Texel 24kg, £104 (433), J Petticrew, Cairncastle 5 Texel 22.5kg, £97.50 (433), Danny Duffin, Toomebridge 29 Texel 24kg, £103.80 (432), A Dobbs, Carrick 6 Texel 21.5kg, £92.50 (430), J Dunlop, Cairncastle 5 Texel 25kg, £107.50 (430), John Reid, Carnlough 17 Suffolk 24kg, £103 (429), D Gaston, Carnlough 11 Texel 24kg, £103 (429), John Boyd, Larne 8 Texel 21kg, £90 (428), H and M Gingles, Larne 1 Texel 21kg, £90 (428), Catherine Maybin, Ballymena 3 Dorset 22kg, £94 (427), I Montgomery, Ballymena 12 Suffolk 22.5kg, £96 (426), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 22 Texel 23.5kg, £100.20 (426), local farmer 23 Texel 22.5kg, £95 (422), David Hamilton, Broughshane 17 cross bred 23.5kg, £99.20 (422), H Carson, Dundrod 27 Texel 24.5kg, £103 (420), Norman McBurney, Moorfields 32 cross bred 25kg, £105 (420), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 3 Suffolk 23kg, £96.50 (419), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 24 Texel 22.5kg, £94.20 (418).

Top prices per head: T J Palmer, Glenarm 3 Beltex 25kg, £113, H and M Gingles, Larne 2 Texel 30.5kg, £108.50, J Dunlop, Cairncastle 5 Texel 25kg, £107.50, W J Hanna, Ballyclare 20 Texel 24.5kg, £107.20, local farmer 5 Texel 27.5kg, £107, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 12 Suffolk 28kg, £107, L Hunter, Ballyclare 1 Suffolk 29kg, £107, H Carson, Dundrod 30 Texel 29kg, £106, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 9 Texel 26.5kg, £105.50, D W and J W Bristow, Portglenone 3 Texel 26kg, £105, W Park, Antrim 27 Texel 27kg, £105, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 32 cross bred 25kg, £105, S Gregg, Glarryford 2 Suffolk 25kg, £104.50, Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 5 Texel 25.5kg, £104.50, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 32 Suffolk 32.5kg, £104.50, R Weatherup, Carrick 6 Texel 24kg, £104, Thomas Hamilton Snr, Carrickfergus 2 Texel 26.5kg, £104, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 50 Blackface 26kg, £104, Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick 28 Charollais 25kg, £104, David Duffin, Toomebridge 14 Texel 27kg, £104, D W and J W Bristow, Portglenone 3 Texel 23kg, £103.80, Danny Duffin 29 Texel 24kg, £103.80, Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough 2 mule 25.5kg, £103.50, L Duggan, Magherafelt 20 Texel 26kg, £103.50.

Fat ewes (351)

First quality

Suffolk - £80-£109

Texel - £80-£109

Cross bred - £60-£80

Blackface - £50-£68