Beef cows sell to £1,440 at Ballymena Mart

290 beef cattle sold to 222 pence per kg for a 550kg Belgian Blue heifer, steers to 217 pence for a 600kg Belgian Blue.

Beef cows to 192 pence for a 750kg Limousin, Friesian cow/heifers to 158p, cows to 140 pence.

Friesian males to 167 pence for 920kg (£1,536.40).

Beef cows sold to: T Gilmour, Ballymoney Limousin 750kg, £1,440 (192), Limousin 660kg £1,260 (191), Limousin 600kg, £1,110 (185), Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough Limousin 590kg, £1,085 (184), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Simmental 750kg, £1,365 (182), S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 630kg, £1,121 (178), T Gilmour Limousin 590kg, £1,050 (178), Jeffrey Wray Limousin 610kg, £1,024 (168), S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 630kg, £1,045 (166), John O’Donnell, Toomebridge Limousin 610kg, £1,000 (164), Thomas Kelly, Downpatrick Saler 520kg, £847 (163), Graham Brothers, Aughfatten Saler 810kg, £1,312 (162), Marcus Adams, Cloughmills Limousin 590kg, £949 (161), John O’Donnell, Shorthorn 540kg, £864 (160), Marcus Adams Simmental 700kg, £1,120 (160) and S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 730kg, £1,153 (158).

Friesian cows sold to: Local farmer 560kg, £884 (158), W J and A McCullough, Broughshane 570kg, £798 (140), D Maybin, Broughshane 550kg, £770 (140), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 650kg, £858 (132), Joseph Adams, Ballymena 580kg, £759 (131), R J White, Liscolman 730kg, £927 (127), G Connon, Aldergrove 580kg, £736 (127), R and C Steede, Cullybackey 600kg, £762 (127), local farmer 730kg, £883 (121), R Collier, Dundrod 550kg, £660 (120), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 660kg, £792 (120), D Logan, Randalstown 540kg, £642 (119), Brian Wharry, Glenarm 600kg, £714 (119), D Maybin 720kg, £856 (119), D McMullan, Rasharkin 650kg, £767 (118) and D Maybin 630kg, £737 (117).

Beef heifers sold to: J M Morrison, Armoy 550kg, £1,221 (222), Carrigeen Farms, Parkgate Charolais 570kg, £1,259 (221), S R Gray, Antrim Belgian Blue 510kg, £1,101 (216), Shorthorn beef 550kg, £1,177 (214), R McIntyre, Glarryford Charolais 550kg, £1,155 (210), Carrigeen Farms Charolais 600kg, £1,260 (210), Charolais 610kg, £1,268 (208), George Kerr, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,107 (205), C McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 580kg, £1,183 (204), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,136 (203), J M Morrison Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,218 (203), Belgian Blue 490kg, £975 (199), S R Gray Shorthorn 580kg, £1,154 (199), L Park, Ballynure Limousin 620kg, £1227 (198), R McIntyre, Glarryford Charolais 600kg, £1,182 (197), C McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 660kg, £1,300 (197).

Beef bullocks sold to: H McCullough, Randalstown Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,302 (217), John McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 600kg, £1272 (212), D Fleck, Shanksbridge Limousin 600kg, £1,260 (210), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,281 (210), J A Cunningham, Garvagh Limousin 690kg, £1,449 (210), A McCullough, Ballymena Charolais 690kg, £1,435 (208), C B Wilkinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,123 (208), W Kirkpatrick, Dundrod Limousin 570kg, £1,179 (207), J McKinley Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,221 (207), A McCullough, Ballymena Charolais 720kg, £1,440 (200), J A Cunningham Limousin 620kg, £1,227 (198), P McKeown, Martinstown Limousin 560kg, £1,103 (197), S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 850kg, £1,666 (196), W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 650kg, £1,274 (196), C B Wilkinson, Randalstown Charolais 620kg, £1,209 (195), J M Morrison, Armoy Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,164 (194).

A small entry of dairy stock met excellent demand to £2,040 for a calved heifer from G Wallace, Broughshane, second calvers to £1,960.

Ruling prices: G Wallace, Broughshane calved heifer £2,040, calved heifer £2,000, calved heifer £2,000, calved heifer £1,970, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod calved cow £1,960, Thomas Hamilton, Carrickfergus calved heifer £1,900, G Wallace calved heifer £1,420, calved heifer £1,300.

28 cows with calves at foot sold well to £1,820 for a Limousin with heifer calf at foot.

Ruling prices: W R B Gibson, Newtownabbey Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,820, Simmental cow and bull calf £1,700, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,650, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,600, Limousin cow and bull calf £1580, A Baxter, Ballyclare Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1,520, W R B Gibson Limousin cow and bull calf £1,500, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,500, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,480, S Dunlop, Dundrod cow and two calves £1,480, J Strange, Ballyclare cow and bull calf £1,440, W R B Gibson cow and bull calf £1,420, Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1,380, Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,380, W Jeffers, Macosquin cow and bull calf £1,360, F McIntosh, Coleraine cow and bull calf £1,320.

A smaller turnout in the calf ring sold rapidly to £470 for a three month sold Simmental bull, while a month old Limousin fetched £370.

Heifer calves to £355 for a three month old Belgian Blue, younger lots to £340 for a month old Simmental.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £470, Simmental £460, S D Gillespie, Portglenone Simmental £395, Lyle Bryson, Dunadry Limousin £370, local farmer Simmental £345, Friesian £320, W T Robinson, Glenarm Limousin £315, local farmer, Mon £310, Graeme Martin, Broughshane Belgian Blue £300, Irwin Gamble, Articlave Limousin £290, local farmer Belgian Blue £290, Simmental £290, David and M McGregor, Muckamore Belgian Blue £280, Irwin Gamble Limousin £265, Limousin £260, Ian Millar, Ballymena Limousin £255, David and Mrs M McGregor Belgian Blue £235, M McAllister, Crumlin Here £230, £215, Ian Millar, Ballymena Here £215, Robert Adams, Ballymena Belgian Blue £215, local farmer Friesian £200, Ian Millar, Ballymena Hereford £195, Brian Paisley, Ballynure Limousin £190.

Heifer calves sold to: David and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore Belgian Blue £355, C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais £350, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick (2) Simmental £340, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Simmental £320, S D Gillespie, Portglenone Simmental £310, D Montgomery, Glenwherry, Limousin £270, Limousin £255, G Porter, Nutts Corner Aberdeen Angus £220, Irwin Gamble, Articlave Limousin £200, Samuel Herbison, Ballymena Stabiliser £200, G Porter, Aberdeen Angus £195, David McGregor, Muckamore Belgian Blue £195, Samuel Herbison, Ballymena Stabiliser £195, T Rainey, Magherafelt Belgian Blue £180, M McAllister, Crumlin Hereford £170, Ian Millar, Ballymena Here £160, George Kerr, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus £145, Ian Millar, Ballymena Hereford £140, George Kerr, Ahoghill (2) Aberdeen Angus £130.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Local farmer £320, £200, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £170, S D Gillespie, Portglenone £170, Brian Paisley, £160, W T Robinson, Glenarm £130, W S Kennedy, Ballyclare £110, Trevor Brown, Crumlin £105, WT Robinson £100, S D Gillespie, Portglenone (2) £90, Brian Paisley, Ballynure (3) £85, Frank McAuley, Toomebridge £80, Brian Paisley (2) £68, J Stewart, Templepatrick £50, David Harkness, Ballymena (3) £50, W S Kennedy, Ballyclare £35.

An entry of 180 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £620 over for a Charolais 450kg at £1,070 offered by William and D McClure, Dundrod. Heifers sold to £520 over for a Belgian Blue 350kg at £870 presented by R Simpson, Broughshane.

Bulls/bullocks sold to: Local farmer (2) Charolais 260kg, £740 (284), J S Johnston, Clough Limousin 230kg, £575 (250), B R Johnston, Glenarm (4) Limousin 290kg, £715 (246), I McGarel, Aughafatten Parthenais 270kg, £625 (231), J S Johnston, Clough Limousin 280kg, £640 (228), M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 250kg, £570 (228), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 270kg, £600 (222), Michael McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 200kg, £430 (215), G Connon, Aldergrove Limousin 280kg, £600 (214), J S Johnston, Clough Limousin 290kg, £620 (213), local farmer Blonde d’Aquitaine 230kg, £490 (213), F McIntosh, Coleraine Limousin 240kg, £510 (212), G Connon, Aldergrove Aberdeen Angus 260kg, £520 (200).

301-350kgs

W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 330kg, £840 (254), W McLaughlin, Dunloy (3) Charolais 350kg, £880 (251), G R Logan, Templepatrick (2) Hereford 350kg, £790 (225), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 350kg, £785 (224), B Gingles, Larne Limousin 310kg, £665 (214), H Chambers, Bushmills Limousin 320kg, £685 (214), J S Johnston, Clough Limousin 310kg, £640 (206), B Gingles, Larne Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £680 (206).

351kg and over

W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 390kg, £980 (251), Ian Martin, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 380kg, £910 (239), B Gingles, Larne Limousin 370kg, £885 (239), W and D McClure Charolais 450kg, £1,070 (237), Ian Martin Belgian Blue 420kg, £990 (235), Belgian Blue 480kg, £1,080 (225), B Gingles, Limousin 410kg, £910 (222), Ian Martin Belgian Blue 460kg, £1,020 (221), Belgian Blue 460kg, £1,010 (219), G R Logan, Templepatrick Shorthorn beef 370kg, £810 (218), Ian Martin Belgian Blue 490kg, £1,070 (218), N Drennan, Ballyclare Limousin 490kg, £1,070 (218), G Wilson, Glenarm (2) Blonde d’Aquitaine 360kg, £785 (218), Ian Martin Belgian Blue 420kg, £910 (216), W and D McClure, Charolais 380kg, £810 (213).

Heifers 0-300kgs

W J Bryson, Crumlin Charolais 300kg, £790 (263), Charolais 290kg, £740 (255), J S Johnston, Clough Limousin 220kg, £535 (243), B Gingles, Larne Aberdeen Angus 290kg, £665 (229), Colin Irvine, Carrickfergus (2) Limousin 290kg, £620 (213), P Murray, Aldergrove Shorthorn 290kg, £570 (196), F McIntosh, Coleraine Aberdeen Angus 230kg, £440 (191), B R Johnston, Glenarm Limousin 280kg, £535 (191), I McGarel, Aughfatten Parthenais 240kg, £455 (189), Michael McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 300kg, £550 (183), P Murray, Crumlin SHO 300kg, £550 (183),

Heifers 301-350kg

R Simpson, Broughshane Belgian Blue 350kg, £870 (248), A and E Wylie, Martinstown, Limousin 320kg, £710 (221), local farmer Limousin 330kg, £730 (221), A and E Wylie, Martinstown Limousin 340kg, £740 (217), W M P and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 340kg, £720 (211), P McConnell, Belfast Limousin 340kg, £710 (208), Limousin 350kg, £720 (205), B Gingles, Larne Limousin 310kg, £635 (204), A Baxter, Ballyclare Blo 320kg, £640 (200), B R Johnston, Glenarm Limousin 340kg, £675 (198), Limousin 340kg, £675 (198), P McConnell, Belfast Charolais 340kg, £670 (197), P Murray, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 340kg, £670 (197), Donal Gillan, Garvagh Shorthorn 330kg, £650 (197), Colin Irvine, Carrickfergus Limousin 320kg, £610 (190), Donal Gillan, Garvagh 330kg, £625 (189),

351kg and over

A Baxter, Ballyclare Limousin 360kg, £795 (220), W and D McClure, Dundrod Charolais 360kg, £780 (216), P Murray, Aldergrove Saler 360kg, £775 (215), N and J McKee, Cairncastle Limousin 440kg, £925 (210), P McConnell, Ligoniel (2) Simmental 360kg, £750 (208), W P and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 400kg, £810 (202), WJ Kerr, Cloughmills Charolais 430kg, £870 (202), K McKee, Cairncastle Limousin 410kg, £825 (201), A Stewart, Ballyclare Hereford 430kg, £850 (197), Donal Gillan, Garvagh Limousin 380kg, £745 (196), W J Kerr Charolais 450kg, £875 (194), N and J McKee, Larne Limousin 410kg, £795 (193), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 390kg, £750 (192), W P and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 410kg, £770 (187), P Murray, Aldergrove Shorthorn 380kg, £710 (186).

Another great entry of just under 4,000 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade. Hoggets sold to £245, ewe lambs to £110, store lambs to £80.

Leading prices as follows:

Hoggets

M McGuigan, Pomeroy 10 Cheviot £245, M McGuigan, Pomeroy 10 Cheviot £230, T A Rodgers, Broughshane 15 Cheviot £200, S Thompson, Glenarm 12 Cheviot £200, M McGuigan, Pomeroy 10 Cheviot £198, W Blackburn, Clogher 12 Suffolk £188, S Thompson, Glenarm 13 Cheviot £185, T Aiken, Coleraine 12 CRO £180, M McGuigan, Pomeroy 5 Cr £175, T A Rodgers, Brougshane 15 Tex £172, W Blackburn, Clogher 11 Suffolk £170, T Aiken, Coleraine 12 Cro £170, D Johnston, Glenarm 11 Cheviot £168, M McGuigan, Pomeroy 10 Cheviot £162, M McGuigan, Pomeroy 10 Cro £162, M McGuigan, Pomeroy 10 Cro £162

Store lambs

L McAllie, Belfast 1 Texel £80, J P McAuley, Glenariffe 3 Suffolk £75, H Blaney, Ahoghill 6 Texel £74, H Blaney, Ahoghill 12 Suffolk £70.50, N J Arthurs, Carrick 23 Texel £70, I Gibson, Ballymena 27 Texel £69.50, T Millar, Broughshane 18 Texel £68.50, N Hamilton, Ballymena 26 Texel £68.50, Parkmore Farms, Ballymena 20 Texel £68, J P McAuley, Glenariff 14 Cro £68, RJ McKay and Son, Carnlough 54 Suf £67.50, P McKeown, Ballymena 23 Texel £67.50, J P McAuley, Glenariff 21 Texel £67, A Graham, Carnlough 13 Texel £66.50, J H Donnelly, Martinstown 15 Texel £66.

Ewe lambs

K Convery, Draperstown 10 Suffolk £110, K Convery, Draperstown 9 Suffolk £105, K Convery, Draperstown 10 Suffolk £110, D OBoyle, Broughshane 12 mule £92, P Montague, Ballymena 11 mule £90, J O’Kane, Cushendall 15 Suffolk £90, K Convery, Draperstown 10 Suffolk £90, O O’Kane, Carnlough 11 mule £88, J O’Kane, Cushendall 15 Suffolk £88, K Convery, Draperstown 10 SM £88, P McSparron, Cushendun 8 Suffolk £85, SB Donnelly, Cargan 12 Cro £85, P Montague, Glenariff 10 mule £82, O O’Kane, Carnlough 1 mule £82, J O O’Kane, Cushendall 14 Suffolk £80, K Convery, Draperstown 10 Suffolk £80.

An entry of 160 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in another steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £685 over for a Charolais 580kg at £1265 presented by A and C Gilbert, Crumlin.

Heifers sold to £660 over for a Charolais 550kg at £1210 offered by Paul Brankin, Aghalee.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Local farmer Charolais 360kg, £850 (236), Charolais 420kg, £980 (233), Charolais 380kg, £880 (231), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 350kg, £780 (222), Limousin 370kg, £820 (221), Limousin 460kg, £1,000 (217), R and J Park, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £1,050 (210), Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £970 (202), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Simmental 500kg, £1,000 (200), J McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 500kg, £980 (196).

501kg and over

A and C Gilbert, Crumlin Charolais 580kg, £1,265 (218), Limousin 540kg, £1,165 (215), Charolais 570kg, £1,200 (210), Charolais 620kg, £1,300 (209), Charolais 540kg, £1,130 (209), Limousin 540kg £1120 (207), R and J Park, Ballymena Limousin 550kg, £1,140 (207), A and C Gilbert, Charolais 560kg, £1,150 (205), Charolais 580kg, £1,190 (205), local farmer Limousin 650kg, £1,325 (203), Limousin 520kg, £1,050 (201), A and C Gilbert Limousin 550kg, £1,110 (201), R and J Park, Ballymena Limousin 570kg, £1,150 (201), A and C Gilbert Charolais 560kg, £1,120 (200), D J Moore, Ballyclare Limousin 580kg, £1,150 (198), local farmer Simmental 650kg, £1,285 (197).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Ian Stirling, Templepatrick Limousin 460kg, £1,010 (219), local farmer Charolais 430kg, £900 (209), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 370kg, £760 (205), J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 390kg, £800 (205), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 400kg, £820 (205), Ian Stirling, Templepatrick Limousin 450kg, £920 (204), Felix McKendry, Broughshane Charolais 450kg, £910 (202), local farmer Charolais 400kg, £805 (201), Charolais 400kg, £805 (201), J McHenry Charolais 410kg, £825 (201), Charolais 450kg, £900 (200), Charolais 410kg, £820 (200), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 350kg, £700 (200), local farmer Charolais 390kg, £780 (200), J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 470kg, £930 (197), Seamus Richmond, Cloughmills Charolais 420kg, £830 (197).

501kg and over

Paul Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 550kg, £1,210 (220), Charolais 560kg, £1,080 (192), Charolais 540kg, £1,030 (190), Felix McKendry, Broughshane Charolais 550kg, £1,040 (189), G A Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental 550kg, £1,030 (187), Felix McKendry Charolais 590kg, £1,100 (186).

An entry of 1,576 in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 367p for a pen of 6 Texels 21.5kg at £79 offered by A Robinson, Moorfields and to a top per head of £90 for a heavy Texel from H Wilson, Cullybackey. Fat ewes sold to £85.

Fat lambs (1,304)

Top prices per kg: A Robinson, Moorfields 6 Texel 21.5kg, £79 (367), E Clyde, Muckamore 9 Texel 21kg, £77 (366), J McNeill, Coleraine 14 Texel 21.5kg, £78.80 (366), Fraser Tweed, Glenarm 5 Texel 21.5kg, £78.50 (365), Noel Hamilton, Moorfields 4 Texel 22.5kg, £82 (364), N Hamill, Aughafatten 4 Texel 21kg, £76 (361), M McAllister 11 Texel 23kg, £83 (360), Andrew Armstrong, Broughshane 13 Texel 23kg, £83 (360), Ken Woodside, Islandmagee 19 Texel 23kg, £83 (360), T Duncan, Doagh 5 Texel 22.5kg, £81 (360), William Warwick, Moorfields 22 Texel 21.5kg, £77 (358), W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 3 Texel 21kg, £75 (357), I Morrison, Dunloy 49 Texel 23.5kg, £83.80 (356), R Fleming, Nutts Corner 21 Texel 23kg, £82 (356), R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 15 Lleyn 22.5kg, £80 (355).

Top prices per head: H Wilson, Cullybackey 1 Texel 28kg £90, Graham Wallace, Broughshane 1 Texel 27kg £89, Jane D Kennedy, Coleraine 2 Texel 26.5kg £89, D Gaston, Carnlough 10 Texel 25.5kg £88, Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 8 Texel 25kg £87.50, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 54 Texel 25.5kg £87, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 10 Suffolk 26.5kg £87, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 22 Texel 25.5kg £86.50, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 26 Suffolk 25kg £86.50, Brian Porter, Cullybackey 4 Charolais 26kg £86, J Martin, Broughshane 8 Texel 24.5kg £86, Martin McCormick, Carnlough 6 Texel 26.5kg £85, Dale Wylie, Kells 25 Suffolk 26kg £85, S Craig, Ballycastle 12 Texel 26.5kg £85, S and C Buick, Ballymena 12 Texel 26kg £85, Robert Loughery, Limavady 13 mule 25.5kg £85.

Fat ewes (272)

First quality

Suffolk - £70-£80

Texel - £70-£85

Crossbred - £50-£68

Blackface - £38-£58