Beef cows sell to £1,591 at Ballymena Mart

262 head at Ballymena beef sale sold to 231 pence per kg for a 560kg Charolais heifer, steers to 211p for a 610kg Aberdeen Angus.

Beef cows to 210 pence for a 680kg Belgian Blue, Friesians to 135 pence.

Beef cows sold to: J F Savage, Ballywalter Belgian Blue 680kg, £1,428 (210), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 780kg £1,591 (204), B McBride, Antrim Belgian Blue 720kg, £1,447 (201), Desmond Fulton, Ballymoney Limousin 600kg, £1,080 (180), S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 690kg, £1,228 (178), M Ramsey, Ballyclare Limousin 600kg, £1,068 (178), J F Savage Limousin 670kg, £1,172 (175), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally Limousin 650kg, £1,137 (175), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 870kg, £1,513 (174), Graham Brothers, Aughfatten Limousin 810kg, £1,368 (169), N Boyd, Broughshane Limousin 550kg, £918 (167), B and R Spence, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 740kg £1213 (164), Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough Limousin 580kg, £951 (164), Graham Brothers, Aughfatten Limousin 660kg, £1075 (163), Antrim Estates, Glenarm Mai 880kg, £1,425 (162), R K Currie, Ballymena Charolais 860kg, £1,376 (160).

Friesian cows sold to: John Chambers, Moneymore 590kg, £796 (135), Brian McConnell, Doagh 700kg, £875 (125), Ivan Jackson, Ballynure 670kg £824 (123), Adams Farms, Cloughmills 650kg, £793 (122), Denis Boyd, Straid 690kg, £841 (122), Ivan Jackson 600kg, £720 (120), C K and R McCullough, Ballymena 660kg, £785 (119), David Clark, Antrim 630kg, £749 (119), D Morrison, Armoy 720kg, £842 (117), W and H J Nicholl, Ahoghill 590kg, £690 (117), Ivan Jackson 660kg, £765 (116), R A Hill, Islandmagee 730kg, £839 (115), Ivan Jackson 650kg, £741 (114), R McConaghie, Mosside 690kg, £786 (114), D Maybin, Broughshane 780kg, £881 (113), 650kg, £734 (113).

Beef heifers sold to: R H Calvert, Ballywalter Charolais 560kg, £1,293 (231), Charolais 560kg, £1,288 (230), Charolais 550kg, £1,265 (230), Charolais 560kg, £1,276 (228), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Blonde d’Aquitaine 550kg, £1,243 (226), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 550kg, £1,226 (223), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 590kg, £1,298 (220), R H Calvert Blonde d’Aquitaine 600kg, £1,320 (220), Drumahilla Farms, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,364 (220), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 620kg £1339 (216), Limousin 570kg £1219 (214), Limousin 500kg £1070 (214), Limousin 600kg £1278 (213), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 530kg, £1,123 (212), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 630kg, £1,329 (211), Charolais 620kg, £1,289 (208).

Beef steers sold to: J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,287 (211), K McClenaghan, Antrim Limousin 650kg, £1,358 (209), Charolais 740kg, £1,546 (209), Wilson Carson, Cloughmills Charolais 650kg, £1,352 (208), A Lagan, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £1,250 (205), K McClenaghan Charolais 700kg, £1,435 (205), J McKinley Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £1,428 (204), Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,183 (204), J McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 580kg, £1,183 (204), Owen Park, Antrim Charolais 610kg, £1,220 (200), A Lagan, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,160 (200), Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,140 (200), Walter Hoy, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,122 (197), Owen Park, Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,097 (196), Charolais 640kg, £1,254 (196), Limousin 600kg, £1,170 (195).

40 dairy cows and heifers met excellent demand selling to £2,080 which was realised twice for a calved heifer from J Surgenor, Dervock and a calved cow from T Carlisle, Dundrod. Trevor Brown, Crumlin sold a batch of maiden heifers to £1,000 for a Fleckvieh cross Holstein.

Ruling prices: J Surgenor, Dervock, £2,018, T Carlisle, Dundrod £2,080, W G Johnston, Belfast £2,060, W Black, Aghadowey £1,910, T Carlisle, Dundrod £1,820, J Surgenor, Dervock £1,720, W Black, Aghadowey £1,700, D Dickey, Randalstown £1,680, D Blelock, Crumlin £1,650, D W Graham, Clough £1,640, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,640, T Carlisle, Dundrod £1,640, D Maybin, Broughshane £1,580, J Surgenor, Dervock £1,480, G Wallace, Broughshane £1,420, J Surgenor, Dervock £1,300, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,220, C Crawford, Clough £1,200, J Buchanan, Strabane £1,200, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare £1,200.

Breeding cattle sold to 3,000gns for a pedigree Aberdeen Angus in calf heifer, commercial suckler stock to £1,440.

Iain Colville, Crawfordsburn in calf heifer £3,000, in calf heifer £2,800, maiden heifer £2,750, in calf heifer £2,100, maiden heifer £1,900, in calf heifer £1,800, in calf heifer £1,750, cow with heifer calf £1,700, maiden heifer, £1,600.

Suckler stock sold to: J Irvine, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus £1,440, H Armstrong, Cookstown Hereford £1,440, P Logan, Ballymena Simmental £1,330, S McAleese, Cullybackey Belgian Blue £1,320, W J McClintock, Broughshane Limousin £1,260, P Logan, Ahoghill Limousin £1,200, H Armstrong, Cookstown Hereford £1,200, W J McClintock, Broughshane Limousin £1,200, G McAuley, Ballyclare Shorthorn £1,130, J A McKillop, Cushendall Speckle Park £1,100, H Armstrong, Cookstown Hereford £1,100, W Jeffers, Macosquin Hereford £1,100.

Dropped calves

191 lots in the calf ring sold well to £570 for a two month old Parthenais bull. Heifer calves sold to £470 for a three month old Limousin.

Bull calves

J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais £570, Parthenais £565, Guernsey £555, R J White, Ballymoney Limousin £445, J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenaise £440, C Casey, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £415, R J White, Ballymoney Limousin £395, J Lynn, Cullybackey Belgian Blue £390, R J White, Ballymoney Limousin £390, A Connolly, Loughgiel Limousin £390, I Millar, Ballymena Hereford £370, C and R Brown, Whitechurch Aberdeen Angus £370, R W Kane, Fleckvieh £365, D Huey, Armoy Hereford £355, Shane’s Castle Company, Antrim Limousin £355, A Beggs, Kilwaughter Charolais £350, R J White, Ballymoney Limousin £350, J Cormican, Ballinderry Fleckvieh £350.

Heifer calves

R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin £470, Limousin £450, J McKeever, Ahoghill Limousin £440, A Doherty, Limavady Limousin £390, R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin £360, G McKeown, Aughafatten Limousin £340, A Doherty, Limavady Limousin £325, R Crawford, Larne Holstein £310, A Beggs, Larne Limousin £305, local farmer Hereford £300, W Hoey, Moorfields Aberdeen Angus £300, local farmer Simmental £295, Limousin £290, A Beggs, Kilwaughter Hereford £285, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Simmental £280, A Beggs, Kilwaughter Hereford £270, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £265, A Connolly, Loughiel Limousin £265, J Cormican, Ballinderry Fleckvieh £255, J Blair, Larne Limousin £250.

Friesian calves

I Jackson, Ballynure £230, H Stewart, Ballyclare £220, W T Robinson, Glenarm £190, R Crawford, Larne £165, H Stewart, Ballyclare £165, T and M E Taylor, Templepatrick £155, WT Robinson, Glenarm £150, H Stewart, Ballyclare £150, £150, S Cargill, Parkgate £145, £140, J Lynn, Cullybackey £140, D Mawhinney £140, J Lynn, Cullybackey £125, £125, H Stewart, Ballyboley £105, S Cargill, Parkgate £100, Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee £90, R Steele, Bushmills £90

An entry of 270 weanlings resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £740 over for a Charolais 440kg at £1,180 offered by Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick.

Heifers sold to £470 over for a Limousin 430kg at £1,000 presented by S Anderson, Ballymoney.

Bullocks up to 300kg

Mrs D McClurg, Dundrod Limousin 220kg, £625 (284), Limousin 230kg, £595 (258), Limousin 230kg, £580 (252), Limousin 240kg, £590 (245), Limousin 230kg, £555 (241), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 270kg, £650 (240), Charolais 260kg, £565 (217), M Farlow, Coleraine Saler 280kg, £600 (214), Saler 220kg, £465 (211), Simmental 280kg, £560 (200).

301 to 350kg

Rocklynn Farms, Islandmagee Limousin 330kg, £350 (257), R McDowell, Gleno Limousin 350kg, £850 (242), Charolais 350kg £850 (242), Charolais 350kg £850 (242), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 340kg, £810 (238), D Carlisle, Templepatrick Charolais 350kg, 3830 (237), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Limousin 340kg, £795 (233), D Gourley, Larne Shorthorn 340kg, £790 (232), A Milliken, Dundrod Limousin 330kg £720 (218), M McCammond, Blonde d’Aquitaine 350kg, £755 (215) (2), D Carlisle, Templepatrick Limousin 330kg, £700 (212), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 330kg, £700 (212), D Carlisle, Templepatrick Charolais 350kg, £725 (207), Charolais 320kg, £640 (200).

351kg and over

Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick Charolais 440kg, £1,180 (268), T J McLornan, Crumlin Charolais 390kg, £980 (251), S Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 390kg, £975 (250), N W McConkey, Parkgate Limousin 460kg, £1,145 (248), T J McLornan, Crumlin Charolais 370kg, £915 (247), B and R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 380kg, £935 (246), Limousin 400kg, £980 (245), T J McLornan, Crumlin Limousin 370kg, £900 (243), N Boyle, Ballyclare Charolais 390kg, £940 (241), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Charolais 370kg, £890 (240), T McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 440kg, £1,055 (239), Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick Simmental 460kg, £1,100 (239), L Hamill, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £860kg (238), N W McConkey, Parkgate Simmental 420kg, £1,000 (238), B and R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 450kg, £1,060 (235), Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick Simmental 480kg, £1,130 (235).

Heifers to 300kg

J and D Colgan, Limousin 260kg, £690 (265), W and M Orr, Limousin 300kg, £775 (258), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 270kg, £670 (248), Charolais 260kg, £630 (242), J and D Colgan, Charolais 260kg, £600 (230), J Stevenson, Feeny Charolais 170kg, £390 (229) (2), J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 300kg, £675 (225), W and M Orr, Charolais 300kg, £670 (223), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 270kg, £590 (218), J Stevenson, Feeny Charolais 210kg, £455 (216), J and D Colgan Charolais 260kg, £600 (230), J Stevenson, Feeny Charolais 170kg, £390 (229), Charolais 170kg, £390 (229), J and D Colgan, Limousin 250kg, £525 (210), Charolais 260kg, £530 (203), Charolais 260kg, £530 (203), Charolais 260kg, £530 (203), M McKay, Cushendun Aberdeen Angus 200kg, £400 (200).

301 to 350kg

W and M Orr, Charolais 310kg, £800 (258), Charolais 310kg, £800 (258), Charolais 310kg, £800 (258), Rockylnn Farms, Islandmagee Limousin 340kg, £840 (247), T J McLornan, Crumlin Limousin 350kg, 860 (245) Joan Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 320kg, £735 (229), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 340kg, £765 (225), Joan Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 330kg, £730 (221), local farmer Charolais 330kg, £700 (212), Joan Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 340kg, £710 (208), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 340kg, £700 (205), J Stevenson, Feeny Charolais 310kg £635 (204), J Gilliland, Muckamore Limousin 340kg, £680 (200), G Wilson, Glenarm Charolais 340kg, £665 (195), T Campbell, Lurgan Limousin 330kg, £635 (192), local farmer Charolais 350kg, £650 (185)

351kg over

Rocklynn Farms, Islandmagee Limousin 400kg, £950 (237), J Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin 380kg, £900 (236), S Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 430kg, £1,000 (232), T J McLornan, Crumlin Limousin 360kg, £810 (225), local farmer Charolais 410kg, £915 (223), T McKillop, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg, £760 (211), H McCormick Belgian Blue 460kg, £960 (208), local farmer Charolais 380kg, £790 (207) (2), D Duffin, Antrim Limousin 390kg, £810 (207), S Anderson, Ballymoney British Blue 400kg, £830 (207), W and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 390kg, £790 (202).

The annual Blackface breeding ewe sale at Ballymena saw an entry of 2,934 sell in a much better trade than anticipated.

Top price of £245 per head was paid on two occasions in the hogget ring for two pens of Lanark hoggets presented by Charlie Phillips, Draperstown and D Kelly, Draperstown.

Victor Rodgers, Cushendun took the second top price of £240 also for Lanark hoggs.

In the cast ewe ring Charlie Phillips once again received the top price of £205 for a pen of cast ewes, while in the ewe lamb ring Eoin McKenna’s pen of Lanark lambs topped the sale at £147 per head.

Leading prices in each section were as follows: Hoggets – D Kelly 8 at £245, C Phillips 12 at £245, V Rodgers 12 at £240, K McFadden Dunloy 10 at £235, AM McFarlane Dungiven 10 at £230, C Phillips 10 at £215, T Butler Butler 15 at £215, J Devlin Armoy 12 at £205, GandI Davidson Gleno 11 at £205, K McFadden 12 at £202, A M McFarlane 10 at £200, Lissanoure Estate Loughgiel 11 at £200, K McFadden 12 at £200, C Phillips 11 at £190, 11 at £190, A M McFarlane 10 at 190, D Kelly 10 at £188, O Brannigan Dungannon 10 at £185, Lissanoure Estate 11 at £185.

Leading averages: V Rodgers 44 at £186.81, K McFadden 58 at £186.53, D Kelly 38 at £185.78, C Phillips 102 at £174.58.

Cast ewes – C Phillips 6 at £205, 6 at £170, G and I Davidson 5 at £155, C Phillips 10 at £135, 10 at £110, A McKenny, Castlewellan 9 at £100.

Ewe lambs – E McKenna, Maghera 10 at £147, A M McFarlane 4 at £142, C Phillips 6 at £140, A Magee, Kilwaughter 12 at £140, AM McFarlane 11 at £130, J Murphy, Antrim 10 at £125, J Kerr, Coleraine 10 at £120, LandJ Armstrong, Broughshane 12 at £120, J McCalmont, Drumcrow 14 at £118, H Johnston, Moneymore 10 at £115, D McCollum, Loughgiel 11 at £115, S Boyle, Carrickfergus 5 at £115, J McCalmont 14 at £115, J Kelly, Draperstown 6 at £115.

4,000 sheep presented in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a terrific trade.

Hoggets sold to £195, ewe lambs to £140, store lambs to £43.50 and rams to 900gns.

Breeders sold to:-

T A Rodgers, Broughshane 15 Cheviot £195, S Thompson, Glenarm 14 Suffolk £163, 12 Suffolk £161, T A Rodgers 15 Cheviot £160, 15 Cheviot £160, 15 Cheviot £158, W Blackburn, Clogher 10 Suffolk £155, local farmer 12 mule £154, 13 crossbred £148, 8 Suffolk £147, 10 mule £146, R A Harkness, Crumlin 10 crossbred £146, local farmer 8 Suffolk £144, W Blackburn 10 Suffolk £143, R A Harkness, Crumlin 10 crossbred £142 (twice).

Store lambs

D Millar, Dungiven 2 Texel £73.50, A Montgomery, Glenarm 29 Suffolk £71, Francis Turnly, Carnlough 41 Suffolk £69.50, 41 Suffolk £69.50, S McKeegan, Cushendall 29 Texel £69, J Donnelly, Rathkenny 5 Texel £68.50, George Kennedy, Larne 3 Lleyn £68, Paul Devlin, Randalstown 5 Texel £67.50, HF McKay, Carnlough 20 Texel £67, 2 Suffolk £67, V McNeill farms, 16 Charolais £66.50, H Stirling, Larne 18 mule £66.50, K Kidd, Broughshane 30 Texel £66.50, H Stirling, 18 Texel £66, James Boyle, Ballyclare 10 Texel £66, William Hamill, Aughafatten 13 mule £66.

Ewe lambs sold to:-

M Kelly, Limavady 10 mule £140 (1st), SD Anderson, Kilwaughter 12 mule (4th) £130, Michael Smyth, Limavady 12 mule £128, SD Anderson 11 mule £115, M Kelly 12 mule £115, SD Anderson, 13 mule £114, M Taggart, Glenarm 12 mule £108, S D Anderson 12 mule £108, M Kelly 12 mule £108, 15 mule £108, Johnathan Kerr, Coleraine 12 mule (2nd) £108, SD Anderson 16 mule £105, M Kelly, Limavady 12 mule £105 (3rd), David McClintock, Moorfields 12 mule £100, M Taggart, Glenarm 12 mule £100, J O’Kane, Carnlough 12 mule £100.

Texel rams sold to: J W Watson, Annacloy Texel 610gns, Texel 550gns, A and J Carson, Strabane Texel 500gns, Nigel Ross, Raloo Texel 480gns, Texel 460gns, M and S Riley, Moneyreagh Texel 440gns, Nigel Ross Texel 420gns, W H D McCabe, Muckamore (2) Texel 420gns, Robert Brownlee, Florencecourt Texel 400gns, T Knox, Armoy Texel £400, Austin Shaw, Larne Texel 400gns, W H D McCabe Texel 400gns, Texel 400gns.

Beltex rams sold to: D Brown, Bessbrook Beltex 750gns, John Donaghy, Lougmacrory Beltex 700gns, D Brown, Beltex 420gns, Sean Daly, Omagh Beltex 350gns, D Brown Beltex 280gns, J W Harbinson, Limavady Beltex 280gns, Sam Clarke, Boardmills (2) Bel 200gns, J W Harbinson (2) Beltex 200gns, John Donaghy Beltex 200gns, L Brolly, Claudy Beltex 200gns.

Charollais rams sold to: Norman McMordie, Saintfield Charolais 900gns, T A Fenton, Rasharkin Charolais 520gns, Columb Moran, Limavady Charollais 500gns, Norman McMordie Charollais 500gns, I Goudy, Greyabbey Charollais 500gns, B McAllister, Kells Charollais 500gns, David Kerr, Bushmills Charollais 450gns, Norman McMordie Charollais 440gns, Ian Craig, Antrim Charollais 420gns, I Goudy Charolais 420gns, George Booth, Stewartstown Charolais 400gns, M and S Riley, Moneyreagh Charollais 400gns, James Houston, Randalstown (2) Charollais 400gns, David Kerr, Bushmills Charollais 400gns, Derek Bell, Cookstown Charollais 400gns.

An entry of 328 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £770 over for a Charolais 590kg at £1,360 offered by James Graham, Crumlin.

Heifers sold to £650 over for a Belgian Blue 450kg at £1,100 presented by G McKeown, Augahfatten.

Bulls 0-500kgs

Local farmer (2) 410kg, £980 (239), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl 420kg, £990 (235), Blonde d’Aquitaine 390kg, £910 (233), 420kg, £960 (228), A Clements, Muckamore 420kg, £960 (228), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 440kg, £1,005 (228), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Aberdeen Angus 300kg, £685 (228), S B and D Weatherup, 420kg £950 (226), A Clements, Muckamore 440kg, £995 (226), Teenies Farm, Broughshane Charolais 460kg, £1,040 (226), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 420kg, £945 (225), S B and D Weatherup Blonde d’Aquitaine 430kg, £960 (223), Simmental 400kg, £890 (222).

501kg and over

James Graham, Crumlin Charolais 590kg, £1,360 (230), W Montgomery, Broughshane Charolais 550kg, £1,255 (228), James Graham Speckle Park 540kg, £1,230 (227), 600kg, £1,340 (223), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 520kg, £1,160 (223), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 570kg, £1,265 (221), Sandra Hunter, Charolais 540kg, £1,195 (221), W Montgomery, Broughshane Charolais 570kg, £1,240 (217), Teenies Farm, Broughshane Charolais 530kg, £1,150 (217), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 560kg, £1,200 (214), Sandra Hunter Charolais 590kg, £1,250 (211), James Graham, Crumlin Charolais 520kg, £1,100 (211), Sandra Hunter Charolais 660kg, £1395 (211), George Kernohan, Randalstown Charolais 580kg, £1,225 (211), James Graham Crumlin Charolais 550kg, £1,150 (209), D H McCourt, Lisburn Charolais 510kg, £1,060 (207).

Heifers sold to

0-500kgs

G McKeown, Aughafatten 450kg, £1,100 (244), David Andrew, Templepatrick 340kg, £770 (226), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 400kg, £890 (222), D Bell, Antrim 450kg, £1,000 (222), David Andrew 350kg, £775 (221), 350kg, £770 (220), 300kg, £660 (220), J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 440kg, £960 (218), William Calderwood, Dunloy 400kg, £870 (217), P McKeown, Martinstown Charolais 490kg, £1,065 (217), David Andrew, Templepatrick 350kg, £755 (215), 370kg, £795 (214), P McKeown, 500kg, £1,070 (214), G McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 440kg, £940 (213), A Clements, Muckamore 440kg, £940 (213), J McHenry Charolais 440kg, £940 (213).

501kg and over

S Wilson, Ballynure 520kg, £1,180 (226), 530kg, £1,190 (224), 530kg, £1,180 (222), P McKeown, Martinstown 540kg, £1,180 (218), 510kg, £1,100 (215), S Wilson, 640kg, £1,260 (196), Ian Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 510kg, £930 (182), G McKeown, Aughafatten Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £945 (181), F Hilton, Ballymena Charolais 550kg, £970 (176), H Carson, Dundrod Simmental 590kg, £1,025 (173), T Herbison, Ballymena 540kg, £930 (172), F Hilton, Ballymena Charolais 540kg, £930 (172), T Herbison 550kg, £940 (170), J Dowds, Moorfields Belgian Blue 510kg, £860 (168), F Hilton, Ballymena Charolais 580kg, £900 (155), T Caulfield, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £780 (152).

An entry of 1,913 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a slightly sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 361p for a pen of 18 Texels 20.5kg at £74 offered by Mrs Mary Cottrell, Glenarm and to a top per head of £93 for a pen of heavy Texels from Martin Warnock, Limavady.

Fat ewes sold to £91.

Fat lambs (1401)

Top prices per kg: Mrs Mary Cottrell, Glenarm 18 Texel 20.5kg, £74 (361), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally 15 Texel 21kg, £75 (357), A Montgomery, Glenarm 29 Texel 21kg, £74.50 (354), W J Boyd, Larne 20 Texel 21kg, £74 (352), A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter 17 Texel 20.5kg, £72 (351), I Morrison, Dunloy 47 Texel 22.5kg, £79 (351), Alex Knox, Broughshane 35 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), Jonathan Fenton, Glarryford 14 Texel 20kg, £70 (350), N and J McKee, Larne 15 Suffolk 21kg, £73 (347), J McCollum, Carnlough 8 Texel 21.5kg, £74.50, J McMordie, Moorfields 20 Dorset 20.5kg, £71 (346), R McKnight, Templepatrick 29 Charollais 22.5kg, £77.80 (345), R Thompson, Glenarm 17 Suffolk 21.5kg, £74 (344), J McCollum, Carnlough 8 Texel 23kg, £79 (343), Dundarave Properties, Bushmills 25 Texel 23kg, £79 (343).

Top prices per head: M Warnock, Limavady 3 Texel 35kg, £93, Stephen Simpson, Ballymena 2 Texel 29.5kg, £86, L Hunter, Ballyclare 2 Texel 28kg, £85.50, Jane E Kennedy, Coleraine 2 Texel 25.5kg, £85, S Hoy, Doagh 6 Texel 27.5kg, £84.50, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 60 Texel 25.5kg, £84, S McGowan, Ballymoney 16 Texel 24.5kg, £84, E A Dawson, Straid 4 Texel 24.5kg, £84, Jennifer Martin, Broughshane 12 Texel 24.5kg, £83, D and F Kinney, Cushendall 36 Suffolk 24.5kg, £82.50, John Heron, Broughshane 25 Texel 24kg £82.20, C and M White, Aughafatten 10 Suffolk 25kg £82, James Rowney, Ballynure 20 Suffolk 25.5kg £82, Trevor Davidson, Glenwherry 6 Texel 25kg, £82, S Harkin, Limavady 1 Blackface 26kg, £82.