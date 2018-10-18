Bullocks sell for to £1,370 at Lisahally Mart

A large entry of stock on Wednesday sold to a flying trade.

Bullocks sold to £1,370/700kg and heifers sold to £1,290.

BULLOCKS

Agnes Proctor £1,370/700kg, David McMurray £1,305/760kg, £1,240/680kg, £1,185/690kg, William Barclay £1,170/560kg, £1,075/540kg, D McCrea £1,095/600kg, £1,045/540kg, D Moore £1,070/530kg, £1,070/560kg, John Patton £1,025/570kg, William Barclay £1,025/540kg, £1,015/530kg, £980/530kg, Peter McLaughlin £1,015/530kg, D McCrea £995/540kg, £990/560kg, £940/530kg, £940/570kg, £940/540kg, £900/520kg, David Hawthorn £950/490kg, Mervyn McCombe £925/470kg, £920/410kg, £900/510kg, £900/510kg, £900/460kg, S Moore £890/400kg, £880/400kg and John McHugh £880/440kg.

HEIFERS

G Christie £1,290, L Todd £1,050/480kg, Peter McLaughlin £1,045/520kg, M O'Neill £1,040/500kg, G Christie £1,005/460kg, Mark McCrabbe £970/470kg, £970/470kg, M O'Connor £970/430kg, David Smyth £970/510kg, G Christie £950/470kg, John Patton £945/530kg, G Christie £950/470kg, £945/430kg, M McCrabbe £940/460kg, Thomas Henderson £935/550kg, L Todd £935/460kg, D Scott £920/490kg, Robert Devine £920/440kg, Michael O'Connor £910/460kg, M O'Neill £905/470kg, M McCrabbe £905/470kg, £890/460kg, £855/390kg and J McHugh £900/420kg.

FAT COWS

Jack Killen £1372.80/780kg, Tynan Roulston £1066.50/790kg, £908.60/770kg, Terence O'Hara £890.10/690kg and Jonathan Roulston £783.90/670kg.

Ewe lambs sold to £85. Fat lambs sold to £82.80. Fat ewes sold to £92. Breeding hoggets sold to £140. A steady trade throughout !!!

FAT LAMBS/EWE LAMBS

Joesph Whiteside £85, £85, £85, Martin O'Connor £82.80/26kg, Patrick Duffy £82.50/26kg, Matthew Blair £81/25kg, Brian Johnston £81/24kg, John Mark £80.20/26kg, D Lynch £80/25kg, Samuel McBeth £80/24kg, D Walker £80/26kg, A Fleming £80/24kg, Liam Bryson £79.50/26kg, Hugh O'Connor £79.50/25kg, S Johnston £79/23kg, John Mark £79/24kg, John Ramsey £79/25kg and J McMenamin £78.20/25kg.

FAT EWES

S Kellt £92, £88, A Houston £85, Liam Bryson £83.50, Thomas Rosborough £83, £70.50, £80, £79, Norman Thompson £76.50, S Miller £73.50, S Syith £67.50, J J Dalton £66 and Norman Thompson £64.

BREEDING HOGGETS

Sean McCloskey £140 and John M Connell £128, £118, £117, £117, £106.