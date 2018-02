Bullocks sell to £1,170 for 570kg at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A strong entry of good quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 19th February 2018 which was met with a busy ringside and a steady trade for the cattle on offer.

Heifers sold to £940 for a Charolais weighing 422kg.

Bullocks sold to £1,170 for a Limousin weighing 570kg.

Fat cows were also a good trade selling to £1,070 for a Charolais weighing 742kg.

Top price per kilo

Heifers weighing 400kg olus (Charolais, 422kg at £940 = 2.23p).

Heifers under 400kg (Charolais, 208kg at £480 = 2.31p).

Bullocks under 400kg (Limousin, 286kg at £790 = 2.76p).

Bullocks weighing 400kg plus (Limousin, 422kg at £1,095 = 2.59p).

Fat cows (Charolais, 742kg at £1,070 = 1.44p).

Heifers: Portglenone producer; Limousin, 420kg at £860 = 2.05p; Charolais, 422kg at £940 = 2.23p; Limousin, 378kg at £820 = 2.17p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 372kg at £850 = 2.28p; Charolais, 336kg at £700 = 2.08p; Limousin, 342kg at £660 = 1.93p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 378kg at £725 = 1.92p; Charolais, 354kg at £795 = 2.25p; Charolais, 364kg at £700 = 1.92p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 208kg at £480 = 2.31p; Charolais, 302kg at £660 = 2.19p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 314kg at £695 = 2.21p; Limousin, 358kg at £625 = 1.75p; Moneymore producer; Limoyusin, 382kg at £815 = 2.13p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 416kg at £810 = 1.95p; Charolais, 428kg at £830 = 1.94p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 434kg at £690 = 1.59p; Limousin, 442kg at £765 = 1.73p; Limousin, 438kg at £870 = 1.99p; Limousin, 502kg at £880 = 1.75p; Limousin, 404kg at £660 = 1.63p; Fleckvieh, 504kg at £870 = 1.73p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 332kg at £685 = 2.06p; Charolais, 302kg at £600 = 1.99p.

Bullocks: Maghera producer; Limousin, 452kg at £1,110 = 2.46p; Limousin, 422kg at £1095 = 2.59p; Aberdeen Angus, 386kg at £885 = 2.29p; Limousin, 420kg at £1000 = 2.38p; Limousin, 356kg at £750 = 2.11p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 570kg at £1,170 = 2.05p; Limousin, 364kg at £860 = 2.36p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 564kg at £1,050 = 1.86p; Limousin, 442kg at £800 = 1.81p; Limousin, 476kg at £865 = 1.82p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 480kg at £955 = 1.99p; Limousin, 478kg at £1,060 = 2.22p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 478kg at £860 = 1.80p; Limousin, 530kg at £1,050 = 1.98p; Limousin, 448kg at £1,030 = 2.30p; Drumsurn producer; Limousin, 370kg at £840 = 2.27p; Limousin, 352kg at £875 = 2.49p; Limousin, 334kg at £730 = 2.19p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 410kg at £905 = 2.21p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 290kg at £775 = 2.67p; Limousin, 262kg at £660 = 2.52p; Limousin, 220kg at £585 = 2.66p; Limousin, 264kg at £690 = 2.61p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 356kg at £750 = 2.11p; Limousin, 394kg at £895 = 2.27p; Limousin, 334kg at £850 = 2.54p; Limousin, 286kg at £790 = 2.76p.

Fat cows: Garvagh producer; Charolais, 742kg at £1,070 = 1.44p; Swatragh producer; Simmental, 560kg at £645 = 1.15p.

Sheep: Fat ewes to £140, fat lambs to £105 and breeders sold to £202.

Over 1,000 sheep were presented for the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh Mart on Saturday 17th February 2018, with a noticeable improved trade for fat lambs.

Over 300 fat ewes were offered for sale topping at £140 for Texels, with several lots passing £100.

Breeders topped at £202 for ewes with twin lambs at foot, and ewes with singles reaching £168.

A great entry of almost 600 lambs were offered for sale.

Well fleshed lambs were in high demand with many lots reaching £100 and above, topping at £105 for one lamb at 34kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Ballymoney producer; 1 lamb 34kg at £105 = 3.09p; Draperstown producer; 2 lambs 29kg at £104 = 3.59p; Swatragh producer; 26 lambs 24.8kg at £103 = 4.15p; Cookstown producer; 20 lambs 25kg at £103 = 4.12p; Castledawson producer; 11 lambs 25.5kg at £102 = 4.00p, Garvagh producer; 4 lambs 24.5kg at £101.20 = 4.13p; Kilrea producer; 26 lambs 24kg £100 = 4.17p; Portstewart producer; 17 lambs 24kg at £100 = 4.17p; Ahoghill producer; 5 lambs 24kg at £100 = 4.17p, Garvagh producer; 2 lambs 25kg at £100 = 4.00p; Maghera producer; 9 lambs 26kg at £100 = 3.85p; Draperstown producer; 1 lamb 24kg at £97.50 = 4.06p; Draperstown producer; 1 lamb 23kg at £96.00 = 4.17p.

Middleweight lambs: Draperstown producer; 2 lambs 23.5kg at £97.00 = 4.17p; Upperlands producer; 20 lambs 23.9kg at £97.80 = 4.09p; Swatragh producer; 7 lambs 22.5kg at £97.20 = 4.32p; Cookstown producer; 3 lambs 23kg at £96.50 = 4.20p; Swatragh producer; 4 lambs 22.8kg at £96.80 = 4.25p; Rasharkin producer; 4 lambs 22.2kg at £96.00 = 4.32p; Draperstown producer; 1 lamb 22kg at £95.50 = 4.34p; Maghera producer; 44 lambs 23.2kg at £95.20 = 4.10p; Draperstown producer; 16 lambs 22.3kg at £94.20 = 4.22p; Gortin producer; 11 lambs 23.6kg at £94.00 = 3.98p; Swatragh producer; 7 lambs 22.8kg at £94.00 = 4.12p.

Store lambs: Maghera producer; 14 lambs 20kg at £94.20 = 4.71p; Swatragh producer; 39 lambs 20kg at £93.80 = 4.69p; Limavady producer; 8 lambs 19.6kg at £90.00 = 4.59p; Cookstown producer; 3 lambs 18kg at £86.00 = 4.78p; Coleraine producer; 3 lambs 16.6kg at £75.00 = 4.52p; Draperstown producer; 8 lambs 13.3kg at £55.00 = 4.14p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Cookstown producer; 1 ewe at £140; Draperstown producer; 3 ewes at £109; Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe at £112.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.