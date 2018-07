Bullocks sell to £1,220 at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale on July 16th July 2018 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

Heavy bullocks sold to a top of (£2.01ppk) for a 530kg Charolais with heifers to (1.95ppk) for 540kg Charolais.

Light weight stores has eased slightly from previous sale, due to weather and sold to a top of £2.27ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Ballynoe farmer 530kg Charolais £1,065 (2.01ppk), 578kg Charolais £1,150 (1.99ppk), 644kg Charolais £1,220 (1.89ppk), Legamaddy farmer 586kg Charolais £1,065 (1.82kg), Ballygullam farmer Belgian Blue £1,010 (1.80ppk), 500kg Aberdeen Angus £890 (1.78ppk), Legamaddy farmer 560kg Charolais £970 (1.73ppk), Ballygullam farmer 534kg Limousin £900 (1.69ppk), Ballylucas farmer 520kg Limousin £820 (1.58ppk) and Ballygullam farmer 522kg Shorthorn £750 (1.44ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg

Ballylucas farmer 286kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £650 (2.27ppk) Ballyward farmer 332kg Shorthorn beef £720 (2.17ppk), 372kg Limousin £760 (2.04ppk), Ballynoe farmer 446kg Charolais £905 (2.03ppk), Kilclief farmer 392kg Simmental £785 (2.00ppk), 362kg Simmental £725 (2.00ppk), 382kg Simmental £760kg (1.99ppk), Ballyward farmer 382kg Limousin £755 (1.98ppk), Ballynoe farmer 458g Charolais £890 (1.94ppk), Kilclief farmer 388kg Simmental £750 (1.93ppk), 392kg Simmental £750 (1.91ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 348kg Charolais £665 (1.91ppk), Corbally farmer 428kg Hereford £800 (1.87ppk), Ballynoe farmer 458kg Charolais £835 (1.82ppk), Ballylucas farmer 428kg Aberdeen Angus £770 (1.80ppk), Ballynoe farmer 406kg Charolais £710 (1.75ppk), 350kg Charolais £610 (1.74ppk) Legamaddy farmer 464kg Charolais £800 (1.72ppk) Ballylucas farmer 470kg, £800 (1.70ppk), Ballynoe farmer 404kg Charolais £685 (1.70ppk), Ballylucas farmer 388kg Charolais £650 (1.68ppk) Ballyward farmer 396kg Hereford £660 (1.67ppk) Crossgar farmer 424kg Stabiliser £700 (1.65ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer 328kg Aberdeen Angus £535 (1.63ppk).

Heifers 500 plus

Legamaddy farmer 540kg Charolais £1,050 (1.95ppk), 622kg Aberdeen Angus £1,185 (1.91ppk), 538kg Aberdeen Angus £1,025 (1.91ppk), Ballylucas farmer 582kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,100 (1.89ppk), 612kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,155 (1.89ppk), 504kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £900 (1.87ppk), Ballynoe farmer 534kg Charolais £990 (1.85ppk), Legmaddy farmer 520kg Charolais £940 (1.81ppk) and Ballyclander farmer 544kg Friesian £765 (1.41ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Ballylucas farmer 390kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £755 (1.94ppk), 364kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £650 (1.79ppk), Ballynoe farmer 484kg Charolais £860 (1.78ppk), Ballyward farmer 478kg Charolais £845 (1.77ppk), Magheralagan farmer 430kg Charolais £760 (1.77ppk), 436kg Charolais £750 (1.72ppk), 494kg Charolais £825 (1.67ppk), Drumaness farmer 378kg Charolais £620 (1.64ppk), Ballygowan farmer 468kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £760 (1.62ppk), Killyleagh farmer 434kg Charolais £705 (1.62ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 392kg Charolais £635 (1.62ppk), Saintfield farmer 352kg Limousin £570 (1.62ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 310kg Limousin £490 (1.58ppk) and 402kg Charolais £635 (1.58ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday, July 14th trade was steady from the previous sale.

Fat lambs sold to £89.50, fat ewes to £75.00 and light weight lambs to £4.21ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Ballyclander farmer 25kg, £89.50, Killinchy farmer 26kg, £87.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £87.00, Strangford farmer 23kg, £86.20, Castlescreen farmer 23kg, £85.20, Killinchy farmer 22kg, £84.50, Killyleagh farmer 32kg, £83.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 22kg, £80.50, Ballyalton farmer 22kg, £80.00, Castlewellan farmer 22kg, £79.00, Strangford farmer 22kg, £77.50, Ballykinlar farmer 21kg, £75.00, Ballyhornan farmer 21kg, £75.00, Crossgar farmer 21kg, £74.00, Ballyalton farmer 20kg, £71.00 and Strangford farmer 20kg, £67.50.

FAT EWES

Downpatrick farmer £75.00, Saintfield farmer £75.00, Strangford farmer £65.00 and Annacloy farmer £59.00.