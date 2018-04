Bullocks sell to £1,240 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A great entry of over 100 cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 23rd April 2018 which was met with a busy ringside of buyers and a good, steady trade for all the stock on offer.

Heifers sold to £1,195 for a Charolais weighing 394kg.

Bullocks sold to £1,240 for a Limousin weighing 530kg.

Fat cows were also as good trade selling to £900 for a Limousin weighing 560kg.

Heifers: Limavady producer; Charolais, 472kg at £1,020 = 2.16p; Charolais, 462kg at £990 = 2.14p; Charolais, 448kg at £1,090 = 2.43p; Charolais, 394kg at £1,195 = 3.03p; Dungiven producer; Hereford, 356kg at £560 = 1.57p; Limousin, 280kg at £500 = 1.79p; Aberdeen Angus, 300kg at £560 = 1.87p; Limousin, 324kg at £650 = 2.01p; Limousin, 266kg at £470 = 1.77p; Dungiven producer; Aberdeen Angus, 476kg at £860 = 1.81p; Aberdeen Angus, 442kg at £750 = 1.70p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 302kg at £690 = 2.28p; Limousin, 360kg at £740 = 2.06p; Claudy producer; Charolais, 392kg at £890 = 2.27p; Charolais, 268kg at £670 = 2.50p; Charolais, 378kg at £895 = 2.37p; Limousin, 382kg at £680 = 1.78p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 370kg at £650 = 1.76p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 372kg at £830 = 2.23p; Limousin, 384kg at £800 = 2.08p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 402kg at £950 = 2.36p; Limousin, 374kg at £910 = 2.43p; Upperlands producer; Limousin, 326kg at £785 = 2.41p; Charolais, 390kg at £845 = 2.17p; Charolais, 448kg at £1000 = 2.23p; Charolais, 344kg at £780 = 2.27p; Limousin, 402kg at £955 = 2.38p; Charolais, 434kg at £950 = 2.19p; Charolais, 430kg at £1050 = 2.44p; Charolais, 520kg at £980 = 1.88p; Moneymore producer; Limousin, 280kg at £555 = 1.98p; Limousin, 338kg at £600 = 1.78p; Limousn, 300kg at £635 = 2.12p; Limousin, 356kg at £715 = 2.01p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 466kg at £870 = 1.87p; Limousin, 560kg at £1,120 = 2.00p; Limousin, 490kg at £970 = 1.98p; Aberdeen Angus, 478kg at £1,090 = 2.28p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 298kg at £600 = 2.01p; Aberdeen Angus, 314kg at £670 = 2.13p; Aberdeen Angus, 316kg at £640 = 2.03p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 442kg at £890 = 2.01p; Limousin, 478kg at £1,055 = 2.21p; Limousin, 434kg at £850 = 1.96p; Limousin, 430kg at £945 = 2.20p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 292kg at £565 = 1.93p; Maghera producer; Simmental, 236kg at £570 = 2.42p; Irvinestown producer; Charolais, 296kg at £540 = 1.82p; Aberdeen Angus, 374kg at £620 = 1.66p and Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 324kg at £590 = 1.82p; Charolais, 388kg at £725 = 1.87p; Charolais, 304kg at £600 = 1.97p.

Bullocks: Claudy producer; Limousin, 530kg at £1,240 = 2.34p; Limousin, 568kg at £1,200 = 2.11p; Limousin, 506kg at £1,090 = 2.15p; Limousin, 504kg at £1,050 = 2.08p; Limousin, 476kg at £1,050 = 2.21p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 534kg at £1,125 = 2.11p; Limousin, 348kg at £920 = 2.64p; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £500 = 1.34p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 240kg at £500 = 2.08p; Limousin, 286kg at £740 = 2.59p; Greerstown producer; Charolais, 284kg at £820 = 2.89p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 332kg at £740 = 2.23p; Charolais, 356kg at £950 = 2.67p; Charolais, 340kg at £840 = 2.47p; Charolais, 340kg at £815 = 2.40p; Charolais, 368kg at £840 = 2.28p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 348kg at £890 = 2.56p; Limousin, 390kg at £750 = 1.92p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 450kg at £970 = 2.16p; Drumsurn producer; Hereford, 386kg at £680 = 1.76p; Belgian Blue, 366kg at £580 = 1.58p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 260kg at £610 = 2.35p; Aberdeen Angus, 346kg at £725 = 2.10p; Aberdeen Angus, 302kg at £650 = 2.15p; Aberdeen Angus, 284kg at £600 = 2.11p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 450kg at £1,100 = 2.44p; Donemana producer; Limousin, 386kg at £885 = 2.29p; Limousin, 418kg at £940 = 2.25p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 316kg at £700 = 2.22p; Simmental, 210kg at £495 = 2.36p; Irvinestown producer; Aberdeen Angus, 316kg at £470 = 1.49p; Shorthorn beef, 274kg at £490 = 1.79p and Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 600kg at £1,140 = 1.90p; Limousin, 536kg at £1,040 = 1.94p; Limousin, 620kg at £1,190 = 1.92p.

Fat cows: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 524kg at £860 = 1.64p; Limousin, 560kg at £900 = 1.61p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 542kg at £800 = 1.48p; Limousin, 520kg at £790 = 1.52p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 642kg at £840 = 1.31p; Aberdeen Angus, 638kg at £820 = 1.29p; Castledawson producer; Charolais, 528kg at £790 = 1.50p; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 570kg at £750 = 1.32p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 616kg at £790 = 1.28p.

Sheep: Fat hoggets and spring lambs both to £131 and ewes to £144 and breeders to £200.

Over 1,000 sheep were presented for the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 21st April 2018, which resulted in a super trade for all sorts.

Almost 400 ewes were presented for sale, with many lots passing £120, with the top price of £144 being paid for a pen of 9 Beltex ewes.

Fat rams topped at £160.

Breeders reached £200 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

A smaller entry of hoggets and spring lambs were presented for sale which also seen some great prices, topping at £131 for one lamb at 29kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Kilrea producer; 1 lamb 29kg at £131 = 4.52p; Maghera producer; 3 lambs 33kg at £128.50 = 3.89p; Garvagh producer; 6 lambs 26.6kg at £127.50 = 4.79p; Ballymoney producer; 1 lamb 28kg at £127 = 4.54p; Carnlough producer; 5 lambs 24kg at £126 = 5.25p; Knockloughrim producer; 4 lambs 27kg at £126 = 4.67p; Portstewart producer; 1 lamb 32kg at £126 = 3.94p; Kilrea producer; 2 lambs 39kg at £126 = 3.23p; Limavady producer; 8 lambs 26.6kg at £121.50 = 4.57p; Ballymoney producer; 4 lambs 22.3kg at £120 = 5.39p; Coleraine producer; 5 lambs 23.5kg at £120 = 5.11p; Magherafelt producer; 1 lamb 24kg at £120 = 5.00p; Castledawson producer; 5 lambs 27kg at £120 = 4.44p and Garvagh producer; 1 lamb 30kg at £120 = 4.00p.

Middleweight lambs: Limavady producer; 16 lambs 24kg at £119.50 = 4.98p; Ballymoney producer; 4 lambs 22.3kg at £120 = 5.39p; Knockloughrim producer; 19 lambs 23kg at £110 = 4.78p; Coleraine producer; 5 lambs 23.5kg at £120 = 5.11p; Magherafelt producer; 2 lambs 22kg at £116 = 5.27p; Loughgiel producer; 10 lambs 23.3kg at £116 = 4.98p; Kilrea producer; 2 lambs 22kg at £106 = 4.82p; Swatragh producer; 5 lambs 21.4kg at £117 = 5.47p; Churchtown producer; 6 lambs 21.5kg at £107.50 = 5.00p and Magherafelt producer; 1 lamb 21kg at £110 = 5.24p.

Store lambs: Coagh producer; 11 lambs 20.7kg at £114 = 5.51p; Stewartstown producer; 5 lambs 20kg at £100 = 5.00p; Coleraine producer; 3 lambs 19.6kg at £84.00 = 4.29p; Upperlands producer; 7 lambs 19.3kg at £95.00 = 4.94p; Dungiven producer; 4 lambs 18.5kg at £80.00 = 4.32p and Magherafelt producer; 1 lamb 15kg at £66.00 = 4.40p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Coleraine producer; 9 ewes at £144; Coleraine producer; 3 ewes at £130 and Draperstown producer; 3 ewe at £129.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.