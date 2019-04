Bullocks sell to £1,390 at Newtownstewart Mart

Another full yard of cattle sold to a very strong trade from start to finish therefore resulting in a complete clearance.

Bullocks selling to £1,390, £730 over £1 and £259 per 100kgs and heifers selling to £1,335 and £685 over £1 per kg.

Fat cows selling to £160 per 100kgs.

Fat cows: M Flanagan, New Buildings 670kgs, £160, 690kgs, £142, 620kgs, £112. J McCloskey, Dungiven 500kgs, £150, P McConnell, Plumbridge 720kgs, £146, 650kgs, £160, 740kgs, £134, 630kgs, £142. P O’Brien, Glenhull 640kgs, £151, 570kgs, £152, 570kgs, £147, 520kgs, £160. T McAleer, Gortin 550kgs, £145. D Dolan, Killeter 670kgs, £139. W Hawkes Castlederg 520kgs, £133.

Bullock and bull prices: Maurice Thompson, Ardmore 720kgs, £1,390, 650kgs, £1,380 (£730 over £1); P McConnell, Plumbridge 720kgs, £1,330, 680kgs, £1,200, 530kgs, £1,125 and £1,120; G Rutledge, Omagh 590kgs, £1,220, 570kgs, £1,190, 620kgs, £1,110, 510kgs, £1,025, 520kgs, £1,020; Terence McAleer, Gortin 560kgs, £1,195, 610kgs, £1,170, A Scott, Newtownstewart 500kgs, £1,115 and £1,060, 460kgs, £1,105, 450kgs, £1,050, 480kgs, £1,045, 415kgs, £860. A Sproule, Castlederg 570kgs, £1,070, 550kgs, £1,030, 530kgs, £1,000. C Muldoon, Castlederg 430kgs, £1,030, 460kgs, £915; J Armstrong, Omagh 460kgs, £995. M Flanagan, New Buildings 460kgs, £990, 470kgs, £980, 420kgs, £930. A Castlederg farmer 380kgs, £985 (£259 per 100kgs), 370kgs, £865, 350kgs, £880. D Dolan, Killeter 360kgs, £845 and J A Moore, Ardstraw 380kgs, £815.

Heifer prices: P McConnell, Plumbridge 650kgs, £1,335, 550kgs, £1,110, 590kgs, £1,080, 480kgs, £990; Terence McAleer, Gortin 570kgs, £1,200, 610kgs, £1,170, 530kgs, £1,075. N Dooher, Donemana 640kgs, £1,120, 600kgs, £1,095, 580kgs, £1,075, 620kgs, £1,050, 540kgs, £1,020. M Crossan, Park 490kgs, £1,065, 520kgs, £885. Maurice Thompson, Ardmore 540kgs, £1,110, 570kgs, £1,000; S Boyd, Strabane 550kgs, £1,110, 540kgs, £995. E McNamee, Omagh 460kgs, £860, 415kgs, £855 and £805, 390kgs, £800. C Muldoon, Castlederg 440kgs, £855. Peter O’Brien, Glenhull 430kgs, £845, 410kgs, £825. A Castlederg farmer 405kgs, £845; M Patton, Douglas Bridge 350kgs, £830, 410kgs, £825 and D Dolan, Killeter 290kgs, £650.