Bullocks sell to £1,405 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Just short of 500 head on Friday (October 5th) saw a sharper trade for stock.

150 bullocks cleared up to £1,405 for a 630k Aberdeen Angus from Dromara with a 690k Limousin at £1,380 from the same farm.

A big percentage of bullocks cleared from £1,100 up.

A top per kilo for bullocks of 233.6 pence was paid for a 428k Charolais at £1000 from a Dromore farm.

Heifers sold to £1,120 for an OTM lot from Ballyward.

A 510k Limousin from Clanmaghery sold at £1,050.

A big entry of fat cows sld to £1,045 for a 760k lot from Savalmore with sucklers to £1,160 from Kilkeel.

Weanling calves sold to £905 for a 392k Limousin male from Ballynahinch.

Weanling heifers sold to £820 for a 372k Charolais from Poyntzpass.

Some fancy prices for calves with a six month old Limousin bull at £680 from Ballyward.

A Newry farmer sold two five month old Limousins for £600 and £540. A heifer only five months old from Newry reached £530.

DROPPED CALVES

Calves up to five months old, Ballyward farmer: £680 and £530. Newry farmer: £600, £540, £530, £525 etc. Dromara farmer: Angus bulls and Heifers £450, £435, £400 and £360. Glenhorne farmer: Angus £400, £380, £335, £335 and £300. Ballinderry farmer: £520. Ballyroney farmer: £285 and £260.

WEANLINGS

Ballynahinch farmer: 390k at £905, 412k at £900, 420k at £870, 376k at £800, 366k at £790, 332k at £725, 324k at £700. Hillsborough farmer: 430k at £900, 376k at £860. Kilcoo farmer: 434k at £885. Banbridge farmer: 364k at £850, 294k at £720, 320k at £740. Poyntzpass farmer: 372k at £820, 400k at £800, 370k at £790, 332k at £670 etc. Kilcoo farmer: 280k at £620, 238k at £470. Downpatrick farmer: 398k at £870, 370k at £730. Corbet farmer: 330k at £756.

HEIFERS

Ballyward farmer: 570k at £1,100, 530k at £1,050, 510k at £1,050. Ballyveamore farmer: 570k at £1,100, 508k at £1,040, 524k at £1,025, 542k at £1,000. Newry farmer: 412k at £790. Dromore farmer: 460k at £850, 488k at £905.

FAT COWS

Kilkeel farmer: 716k at £1,160. Savalmore farmer: 760k at £1,045. Kilcoo farmer: 688k at £1,000. Kilkeel farmer: 660k at £930, 546k at £630. Ballyward farmer: 542k at £840. Crieve farmer: 570k at £775. Ballyveamore farmer: 546k at £660 etc.

BULLOCKS

Dromara farmer: 630k at £1,405, 692k at £1,380. Moybrick farmer: 614k at £1,190, 598k at £1165, 646k at £1,150, 632k at £1,140, 592k at £1,135, 560k at £1,100. Ballymartin farmer: 592k at £1,170, 526k at £1,045, 514k at £1,025, 566k at £1,005. Rathfriland farmer: 656k at £1,160, 522k at £100, 522k at £1,035. Banbridge farmer:528k at £1,080, 498k at £1060, 556k at £1,100, 486k at £1,060 and 544k at £1,000. Dromore farmer: 428k at £1,000, 422k at £920, 392k at £840, 390k at £810, 416k at £915.

A better trade all round on the evening of Tuesday, October 9th for 1,200 head.

Store lambs easily cleared up to 403p/k for 17k at £68.50 from Kilcoo.

Annalong farmer: 17.3k at £67.50 or 390p/k.

Heavy lambs sold to £85.50 from Dromore with all heavy lambs from £81 up.

The overall average was up by 10 pence per kilo on the week.

Fat ewes sold to £90 per head and breeding rams to £200.

LAMBS

Dromore farmer: 32k at £85.50. Dromara farmer: 30.8k at £84. Tullyglush farmer: 26.8k at £84. Ballygowan farmer: 46 lambs, 27k at £82.50. Ballyward farmer: 30k at £82. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 24.7k at £82. Drumlee farmer: 30k at £82. Leitrim farmer: 27k at £81 and 26.9k at £81. Killyleagh farmer: 21k at £74. Kilkeel farmer: 18k at £67.50. Kilcoo farmer: 17k at £68.50. Annalong farmer: 17.3k at £67.50. Chestnut Farms: 18.4k at £67.

FAT EWES

Greencastle farmer: £90, £84 and £78. Katesbridge farmer: £81. Dromara farmer: £75 etc.

BREEDERS

Hoggets from a Newry farm reached £128, £115 and £110. Rams: £200, £185, £170, £170 etc.