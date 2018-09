Bullocks sell to £1,450 at Newtownstewart Mart

Another full yard of stock on offer sold to a superb trade with some outstanding cattle on show (a credit to their producers) with bullocks selling to £1,450 and £795 over £1, while heifers sold to £1,320 and £740 over £1.

Far cows: T Harley, Plumbridge 780kgs, £151, 680kgs, £147, 720kgs, £133. P Kirk, Plumbridge 630kgs, £141. M McAleer, Plumbridge 635kgs, £148; Peter Connolly, Fintona 750kgs, £132; M Edwards, Strabane 700kgs, £129; A Britton, Donemana 570kgs, £123. P Casey, Strabane 765kgs, £144 and J Lowry, Bready 635kgs, £139, 670kgs, £127.

Bullock and bull prices: J A McNulty, Glenmornan 655kgs, £1,450, 635kgs, £1,395 and £1,240, 625kgs, £1,320. Robert Scott, Newtownstewart 690kgs, £1,450, 660kgs, £1,425, 625kgs, £1,305. G Lecky, Castlederg 565kgs, £1,225, 470kgs, £1,070, 510kgs, £1,080, 490kgs, £990, 530kgs, £980, 440kgs, £865. M McKenna, Plumbridge 540kgs and £550, £1,180, 530kgs, £1,130, 520kgs, £1,075. J Hunter, Droit 520kgs, £1,045. R Smyth, Donemana 580kgs, £1,155, 540kgs, £1,045, 475kgs, £900. A local farmer 470kgs, £1,020, 495kgs, £1,080, 520kgs, £1,060, 425kgs, £890. P McBride, Cranagh 490kgs, £1,065. W Hawkes, Castlederg 455kgs, £940, R Sproule, Castlederg 365kgs, £815, 380kgs, £870; R A Kerrigan, Donemana 435kgs, £880; D McNamee, Crockatore 405kgs, £890, 380kgs, £840.

Heifers: Peter McNally, Plumbridge 580kgs, £1,320, 555kgs and 560kgs £1,205, 505kgs, £1,180, 525kgs, £1,155. F McAleer, Plumbridge 610kgs, £1,305; Gary Hamilton, Castlederg 560kgs, £1,165, 555kgs £1,130, 490kgs, £1,040; Raymond Buchanan, Donemana 595kgs, £1,285, 530kgs £1135, 580kgs, £1,120, 525kgs, £960; Owen McCarney, Dromore 610kgs, £1,285; M McKenna, Plumbridge 525kgs, £1,050; Jos McAleer, Plumbridge 535kgs, £1,090; Wesley Hawkes, Castlederg 495kgs, £950; H Catterson, Castlederg 420kgs, £885; M McShane, Glenmornan 555kgs, £970, 510kgs, £945, 415kgs, £870, 435kgs, £880; R Giles, Omagh 480kgs, £955, 475kgs, £1,035, 450kgs, £900, 460kgs, £1,020. Peter McBride, Cranagh 445kgs, £920, 410kgs, £900; Peter Connolly, Fintona 430kgs, £900; W J G McLaughlin, Claudy 490kgs, £1,070 and £980, 500kgs, £985. M Lynch, Omagh 430kgs, £870, 415kgs, £830.

Sheep sale: Fat lambs - F McKenna 27.7kgs, £83; D McIlwaine 25kgs, £82.50; D Lecky 26.25kgs, £82; 25.86kgs, £81; C McAskie 24.7kgs, £81; W Mulligan 25kgs, £80; D McNamee 23.7kgs, £79.50; A Patrick 24.5kgs, £79.50; G Morris 24.6kgs, £79.50; A Ward 25.1kgs, £79.50; D Hamilton 22.5kgs, £76.80; G Monteith 23kgs, £77.50; R S Moore 23.8kgs, £78.20; H McFarland 24.16kgs, £78.

Fat ewes sold from £50 to £82.