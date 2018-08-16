Bullocks sell to £1,500 for 750kg at Lisahally Mart

Bullocks sell to £1,500 for 750kg and heifers sold to £1,480 for 750kg on Wednesday.

Cattle sold to a great demand.

BULLOCKS

Maurice Thompson £1,500/750kg, £1,445/700kg, Robert Blackburn £1,475/710kg, Alan McMurray £1,280/730kg, Matthew Blair £1,260/640kg, £1,245/610kg, Alan McMurray £1,200/680kg, Robert Blackburn £1,200/630kg, £1,185/630kg, Thomas McCracken £1,165/620kg, Maurice Thompson £1,155/540kg, John Patton £1,040/560kg, Matthew Blair £1,040/560kg, £1,020/560kg, £1010/590kg, £975/560kg, £970/520kg, £970/580kg, £950/570kg, £875/560kg, Thomas McCracken £1035/610kg, Joseph Cunningham £985/560kg, John Patton £915/490kg, R Christie £890/450kg, £885/460kg, £860/480kg, Hugh Higgins £855/380kg and D McCrea £845/450kg, £845/460kg.

HEIFER

Robert Blackburn £1,480/750kg, Christopher McCrea £1,075//kg, John McHugh £980/530kg, John Patton £950kg, S Devine £895/470kg, D McCrea £855/470kg, Patrick and Monica Casey £840/460kg, £820/440kg, £815/420kg, £780/400kg, £745/400kg, Hugh Hoggins 785/370kg, £630/310kg, £600/330kg and John McHugh £740/430kg.

Great demand in all sections.

Fat ewes £127 and breeding hoggets £155 on Tuesday.

FAT LAMBS

John Brolly £106/30kg, £90.50, N Mitchell £90/24kg, C George £89.80/23kg, Stephen Johnston £88.50/24kg, S Devine £88/22kg, Robert Quigley £88/23kg, Kenneth Johnston £87/23kg, Hugh OConnor £86.50/24kg, H McCollum £86.50/24kg, £86/24kg, Martin Quigley £85.80/22kg, Edward Logue £84.80/23kg, Robert Lowry £84/22kg, Owen McDevitt £83.80/23kg, Norman Thompson £83/23kg, David Smyth £81/21kg, Jerry O’Hara £80/22kg, Kathleen Miller £79.50/22kg and John Cuthbert £77/23kg.

FAT EWES

David Devenney £127, £120, P Burke £102.50, Stephen Johnston £100, James McClelland £100, R McCracken £90, Scott Cunningham £80, Hazel Morrell £80, Morris McDonald £79, Norman Thompson £77, H McCollum £77 and John Cuthbert £76.

BREEDING HOGGETS

Jennifer Smyth £155, John Connell £150, Robert Tinney £145, £144, John Murray £142, John Connell £142, £140, Robert Devine £140, Amanda Scott £140, £140, Kelly Farms £138, John Murray £135. Clive Connell £135, John Murray £135, Stuart McAleese £132, Kelly Farms £132, £130, Clive Connell £132, Ryan Brolly £130, Robert Quigley £130, Bryan McCartney £130 and J Donnell £130.