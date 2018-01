Bullocks sell to £1,550 for 745k at Omagh Mart

An increased entry this week saw prices up by £20 to £30 per head, helping instil producer confidence.

Bullocks

N McCombe, Donemana 745k, £1,550, R and C Elkin, Omagh 715k, £1,495 and £1,450; 700k, £1,400, Josp Giles, Beragh 675k, £1,445; 655k, £1,375, Ian Millar, Douglas Bridge 790k, £1,575, E Hasson, Ervey 505k, £1,120; 500k, £1,095; 540k, £1,150, J Duff, Loughmacrory 520k, £1,140; 480k, £1,105; 430k, £970; 395k, £850, D McAleer, Mountfield 500k, £1,090; 525k, £1,050; 470k, £965, T MacRory, Ballygawley 525k, £1,135; 570k, £1,205; 510k, £1,075, C O’Hagan, Eskra 535k, £1,135; 540k, £1,085; 460k, £1,015, M Nugent, Carrickmore 515k, £1,085, G Broderick, Omagh 630k, £1,320; 540k, £1,100, R McFarland, Crush 550k, £1,125, M B Monaghan, Dunamore 680k, £1,370, C A Cathers, Beragh 620k, £1,250, C Kelly, Loughmacrory 485k, £1,065 and £1,055; 395k, £850, Patrick Conway, Loughmacrory 460k, £940; 495k, £1,000, K Hawkes, Omagh 490k, £980, B Coll, Drumquin 355k, £840.

Heifers

Peter Kelly, Loughmacrory 540k, £1,180; 555k, £1,180; 475k, £1,060, G Dolan, Ederney 545k, £1,165; 490k, £1,070, B Campbell, Donemana 515k, £1,100; 530k, £1,090; 580k, £1,175, K Brannigan, Dungannon 520k, £1,100; 510k, £1,075 and £1,070; 505k, £1,055, J S Robinson, Newtownstewart 515k, £1,090; 520k, £1,050; 390k, £820, C O’Hagan, Eskra 540k, £1,145; 605k, £1,230, C A Cathers, Beragh 530k, £1,120; 535k, £1,080; 495k, £1,025, O McCallan, Carrickmore 505k, £1,060; 540k, £1,120; 510k, £1,055, Loane Partners, Kesh 550k, £1,145; 525k, £1,075; 505k, £1,025, H and C, Grugan Seskinore 580k, £1,180, Noel McQuaid, Dromore 525k, £1,065; 465k, £975; 490k, £980, D Palmer, Gortaclare 565k, £1,130; 590k, £1,180, F Dolan, Killeter 495k, £1,120; 435k, £955, C Kelly, Loughmacrory 480k, £1,030, D Gillan, Garvagh 480k, £1,020, Robbie Gordon, Drumquin 360k, £730.

Fat cows

R Graham, Killadeas 740k, £190; 770k, £176; 800k, £175, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 710k, £182, M Foley, Castlederg 620k, £180, B Martin, Carrickmore 570k, £179, J Woods, Beragh 730k, £173, C Caldwell, Killen 580k, £173, J Patterson, Drumquin 710k, £172; 780k, £163, P F Ward, Drumnakilly 670k, £170, P Dobbs, Carrickmore 790k, £169, C O’Neill, Terraquin 730k, £166; 730k, £157, L Buchannon, Strabane 620k, £161; 750k, £158, N McQuaid, Dromore 700k, £164, H McQuaid, Dromore 660k, £161.

Fat bulls

Messrs Gormley, Carrickmore 1,100k, £140, S J Carson, Fyfin 940k, £135.

Dropped calves

P McBrien, Fintona £450 Charolais bull, Jas McFarland, Omagh £445 Belgian Blue bull; £375 Belgian Blue heifer, J Elliot, Castlederg £405 Belgian Blue bull, P V McCullagh, Greencastle £370 Limousin bull, H Smyth, Dromore £380 Aberdeen Angus heifer, A McFarland, Omagh £370 Belgian Blue heifer, L Lougue, Trillick £355 Belgian Blue bull; £315 Belgian Blue heifer, D McConnell, Knockmoyle £350 Belgian Blue bull, R W Ferguson £345 Charolais bull; £295 Charolais heifer, K Warnock, Trillick £345 Limousin bull, E Davis, Dromore £330 Charolais heifer, E McFarland, Newtownstewart £340 and £325 Limousin bulls, B McGinn, Trillick £335 Simmental bull, J M Maguire, Leglands £315 Aberdeen Angus bull.