Bullocks sell to £1435 at Newtownstewart

A good entry of vattle on offer at Newtownstewart saw Bullocks selling to £1435 and £760 over £1 per Kg while Heifers sold to £1215 and £715 over £1.

Fat Cows: J Gallagher Newtownstewart 755kgs £140, 750kgs £114. E Moss Castlederg 800kgs £124, B McColgan Newtownstewart 700kgs £119; S McDevitt Limavady 540kgs £115. A Ferguson Lislea 650kgs £130.

Bullock and Bull prices: W T R Crawford, Droit 695kgs £1435, 660kgs £1420, 610kgs £1320 and £1265, 600kgs £1275, 580kgs £1265 and £1190, 530kgs £1200, 560kgs £1145 (Mr Crawford’s 9 Bullocks averaged 602kgs £1280 per head and £212.25 per 100kgs); C Baxter, Drumquin 460kgs £1020, 375kgs £830. J O’Donnell, Claudy 520kgs £880, 425kgs £850. D Allison, Killymore 295kgs £630, 300kgs £660, 285kgs £600. E Moss, Castlederg 390kgs £840.

Heifer prices; R J Matthewson, Killymore 500kgs £1215 and £940, 450kgs £965, 445kgs £930 and £925, 430kgs £900, 395kgs £805 and £800. C A Armstrong, Dromore 585kgs £1170,620kgs £1140. A Armstrong, Dromore 555kgs £1140 and £1095, 515kgs £1050; B Blee Donemana 640kgs £1140, 600kgs £1060, 455kgs £920, 575kgs £880, 550kgs £800. E Moss Castlederg 500kgs £800; W D Campbell Plumbridge 650kgs £1080, 535kgs £980; H sayers Donemana 490kgs £950 and £945, 520kgs £990, 470kgs £900, 480kgs £935, 440kgs £780, 400kgs £750. D Allison, Killymore 470kgs £960, 285kgs £600; D Hill, Newtownstewart 470kgs £820.

Sheep Sale: 500 Fat Lambs on offer sold to an overall average of £81. Sample prices; D McIlwaine 24.8kgs £83; R Crawford 27.1kgs £83; D Browne 26.6kgs £82.80; D K Fencing Ltd 27kgs £82.50; D Millar 25.4kgs £82; N Kee 26.4kgs £82; S Brogan 26.1kgs £82; Jas Daly 25.2kgs £82; D McConnell 25.5kgs £82; A local farmer 25.8kgs £82;

K Kelly 28kgs £82; 26kgs £82; Peter Keenan 25.5kgs £82; 24.9kgs £79 (horned); W Cather 26kgs £81; D Gormley 26.5kgs £80; 25.5kgs £79.50; K McNamee 24.3kgs £80;

John McGlinchey 23.8kgs £80; Ivor Wilson 24.7kgs £79; D~S Allison 24.2kgs £77; Peter Mulholland 24.5kgs £77.

Fat Ewes sold up to £78.