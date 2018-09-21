Bullocks sell to up £1,530 per head at Enniskillen Mart

editorial image

Another good entry of Fermanagh and Tyrone breed cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales.

In the bullock ring lightweights selling from 220 to 259p for a Charolais 370kg at at 960, medium weight selling from 210 to 262p for a Charolais 400kg at £1,050, heavy lots selling from 190 to 233p for a Charolais 586kg at £1,365 and up to £1,530 per head.

BULLOCKS

Dungannon producer Charolais 400kg at £1,050, Belcoo producer Charolais 370kg at £960, Florencecourt producer Limousin 386kg at £1.000, Charolais 512kg at £1,165, Rosslea producer Charolais 430kg at £1,100, Aberdeen Angus 456kg at £1,150, Kesh producer Charolais 384kg at £950, Garvary producer Charolais 416kg at £1,025, Omagh producer Charolais 512kg at £1,135, Aberdeen Angus 520kg at £1,115, Bellanaleck producer Charolais 728kg at £1,530, Limousin 700kg at £1,450 and Tempo producer Charolais 586kg at £1,365 and Charolais 586kg at £1,365.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £700 to £1,050 paid for a 466kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £550 to £835 for a 360kg Charolais.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 360kg Charolais heifer at £835, 420kg Charolais bull at £940, 309kg Charolais bull at £835, Lisnaskea producer 280kg Limousin heifer at £650, 331kg Charolais heifer at £770, 372kg Charolais bull at £870, 346kg Charolais heifer at £740, 267kg Charolais heifer at £600, Fivemiletown producer 326kg Charolais steer at £800, 280kg Charolais steer at £790, 300kg Charolais heifer at £660, Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais bull at £925, Kinawley producer 264kg Charolais heifer at £700, 317kg Charolais heifer at £705, 368kg Charolais steer at £905, 306kg Charolais heifer at £740, 300kg Charolais steer at £905, Belleek producer 305kg Charolais bull at £795, 320kg Limousin bull at £810, 282kg Limousin heifer at £695, 362kg Charolais bull at £950, 263kg Charolais heifer at £650, Derrylin producer 283kg Charolais heifer at £745, 247kg Charolais bull at £720, 300kg Charolais bull at £770, 222kg Charolais bull at £690, 297kg Charolais bull at £860, 266kg Charolais bull at £780, 294kg Charolais steer at £830, 269kg Simmental steer at 575, 193kg Charolais bull at £675, Bellanaleck producer 360kg Simmental heifer at £740, 357kg Limousin heifer at £745, 378kg Limousin heifer at £700, Garrison producer 300kg Charolais steer at £790, 197kg Charolais bull at £755, 341kg Charolais heifer at £720, 316kg Charolais steer at £845, 317kg Charolais steer at £845, Irvinestown producer 395kg Simmental heifer at £760, 440kg Simmental heifer at £935, 400kg Simmental heifer at £900 and Belcoo producer 301kg Charolais heifer at £675, 272kg Charolais heifer at £660, 247kg Charolais heifer at £630.

CALVES

Enniskillen producer Limousin heifer at £365, Maguiresbridge Simmental bull at £345, Hereford bull at £305, Hereford heifer at £300, Hereford bull at £300, Friesian bull at £105, Monea producer Charolais bull at £320, Drumcose producer Charolais bull at £305, Springfield producer Charolais heifer at £305, Tempo producer Simmental bull at £315, Simmental bull at £280, Friesian bull at £150 and Churchill producer Charolais bull at £300.

SUCKLER COWS

Lisbellaw producer Limousin cow and bull at £1,580, Hereford cow with heifer at £1,210, Leggs producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,490, Hereford cow with bull at £1,300, Hereford cow with heifer at £1,200, Charolais bull at £1,750, Bellanaleck producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1,400, Derrylin producer Hereford cow with bull at £1,400, Hereford cow with heifer at £1,300, Trillick producer Charolais cow with bull at £1,320, Charolais cow with heifer at £1,210 and Omagh producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,310.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 226ppk paid for a 510kg Charolais at £1,150, and to a top of at £1,240 others cleaned from 190-225ppk pai for a 420kg Charolais at £945.

Bellanaleck producer Charolais 590kg at £1,240, Florencecourt producer Charolais 600kg at £1,200, Charolais 580kg at £1,170, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 510kg at £1,150, Charolais 490kg at £1,035, 450kg Charolais at £930, Derrylin producer Charolais 480kg at £1,035, Charolais 475kg at £1,000, Charolais 460kg at £990, Charolais 440kg at £900, Charolais 450kg at £995, Enniskillen producer Charolais 470kg at £1,025 and Tempo producer Charolais 450kg at £995.

Fat cows

Forward lots sold to 186ppk paid for a 580kg Charolais at £1,075, others sold from 95-181ppk.

Friesian cows sold from 72-133ppk for a 688kg Friesian at £890.

Springfield producer Charolais 730kg at £1,275, Charolais 760kg at £1,205, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 680kg at £1,180, Charolais 700kg at £1,145, Enniskillen producer Charolais 740kg at £1,140, Charolais 610kg at £980 and Newtownbutler producer Charolais 790kg at £1,180.