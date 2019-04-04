Calved heifer sells for £2,080 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 275 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Beef cows sold to 195p for a Belgian Blue 1,000kg at £1,950.

Friesian cows to 142p for 530kg at £752, beef heifers to 206p for 560kg at £1,153 and 590kg at £1,215, beef bullocks to 208p for 620kg at £1,289.

Beef cows sold to: H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 1,000kg, £1,950 (195), H McGarry, Dundrod Blonde d’Aquitaine 560kg, £1,019 (182), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 670kg, £1,206 (180), William Whyte, Portglenone Charolais 890kg, £1,602 (180), H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 760kg, £1,368 (180), Charolais 850kg, £1,521 (179), John Buick, Kells Limousin 730kg, £1,262 (173), Ian Davidson, Larne Limousin 740kg, £1,258 (170), Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 760kg, £1,284 (169), John Buick, Kells Limousin 750kg, £1,252 (167), W G Hoy, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,062 (166), John Buick Limousin 670kg, £1,098 (164), Limousin 650kg, £1,059 (163), Limousin 650kg, £1,053 (162), Cecil Warwick, Moorfields Blonde d’Aquitaine 660kg, £1,042 (158), A and E Wylie, Martinstown Hereford 550kg, £852 (155), Belgian Blue 590kg, £914 (155), M P McElhinney, Co Londonderry Limousin 640kg, £960 (150), John Buick, Kells Limousin 720kg, £1,072 (149), G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Limousin 550kg, £819 (149), John Buick Charolais 680kg, £1,006 (148), Philip Whyte, Portglenone Simmental 870kg, £1,287 (148), Kenneth Bell, Broughshane Saler 730kg, £1,080 (148) and Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 750kg, £1,102 (147).

Friesian cows sold to: R Montgomery, Ballymoney 530kg, £752 (142), M J Lucas, Antrim 710kg, £908 (128), R Montgomery 570kg, £678 (119), David Kernohan, Ballymena 490kg, £563 (115), J B McLean, Bushmills 870kg, £991 (114), Jean Sayers 700kg, £784 (112), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 800kg, £888 (111), E and R J Bredin, Co Londonderry 800kg, £888 (111), 710kg, £788 (111), 640kg, £697 (109), 740kg, £784 (106), S Cassidy, Magherafelt 510kg, £530 (104), E and R J Bredin 710kg, £738 (104), I Cruickshank, Glarryford 730kg, £744 (102), James Stirling, Ballymena 670kg, £670 (100), Jean Sayers 690kg, £690 (100), R Collier, Dundrod 590kg, £584 (99), James Stirling 610kg, £585 (96), M Gordon, Clough 730kg, £693 (95), R Collier 580kg, £545 (94), Dean McAllister, Armoy 850kg, £799 (94), M T Boyd, Kilwaughter 620kg, £576 (93), Jean Sayers 640kg, £595 (93) and James Stirling, Ballymena 670kg, £616 (92).

Beef heifers sold to: A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Limousin 560kg, £1,153 (206), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 590kg, £1,215 (206), A Mawhinney Simmental 520kg, £1,066 (205), Helina McGarry, Dundrod Blonde d’Aquitaine 400kg, £816 (204), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 550kg, £1,100 (200), Limousin 560kg, £1,120 (200), Limousin 540kg, £1,074 (199), Limousin 570kg, £1,134 (199), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 620kg, £1,227 (198), Tom McBride, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,117 (196), Robert Workman Charolais 600kg, £1,176 (196), J F Savage, Ballywalter Limousin 590kg, £1,150 (195), Limousin 600kg, £1,170 (195), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Charolais 550kg, £1,072 (195), Damien Duggan, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,144 (194), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 670kg, £1,299 (194), J S Dunn, Straid Limousin 570kg, £1,105 (194), Andrew Riley, Limavady Charolais 660kg, £1,280 (194), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 610kg, £1,171 (192), J F Savage Limousin 560kg, £1,050 (191), Limousin 510kg, £969 (190), Limousin 540kg, £1,026 (190), John Moore, Ballyclare Limousin 620kg, £1,178 (190) and Tom McBride, Toomebridge Charolais 540kg, £1,015 (188).

Beef bullocks sold to: John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 620kg, £1,289 (208), Charolais 620kg, £1,277 (206), Robert McBride, Randalstown Limousin 720kg, £1,476 (205), B Cairns, Dromara Charolais 660kg, £1,346 (204), Charolais 680kg, £1,380 (203), Robert McBride Limousin 650kg, £1,313 (202), Limousin 710kg, £1,405 (198), Robert McCullough, Ballymena Limousin 560kg, £1,086 (194), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Blonde d’Aquitaine 610kg, £1,183 (194), A and T Lagan, Portglenone Charolais 640kg, £1,241 (194), John Blair, Charolais 590kg, £1,144 (194), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Blonde d’Aquitaine 600kg, £1,146 (191), John Blair, Charolais 630kg, £1,203 (191), Lloyd George, Nutts Corner Limousin 740kg, £1,406 (190), Limousin 690kg, £1,311 (190), P and S Kelly, Kells Limousin 560kg, £1,064 (190), Walter Hoy, Templepatrick Limousin 600kg, £1,140 (190), Robert McCullough, Ballymena Limousin 580kg, £1,090 (188), Walter Hoy, Limousin 600kg, £1,122 (187), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Charolais 670kg, £1,252 (187), John Crawford, Gracehill Simmental 630kg, £1,165 (185), A and T Lagan, Portglenone Charolais 700kg, £1,295 (185), Walter Hoy, Limousin 540kg, £993 (184) and A and T Lagan, Charolais 610kg, £1,110 (182).

Strong demand for good quality dairy stock on Friday, March 20 sold to £2,080 for a calved heifer from William Black, Aghadowey.

Ruling prices: W Black, Aghadowey £2,080, £2,070, £2,020, D Livingstone, Randalstown £1,980, D Maybin, Broughshane £1,970, J Ferguson, Straid £1,880, Droghal Farm, Aghalee £1,880, D Livingstone £1,800, Droghal farm £1,800, John Hunter, Crumlin £1,750, David McClintock, Moorfields £1,680, Alan McNair, Ballyclare £1,620, David McClintock £1,620, W Patterson, Ballyclare £1,410, David McClintock £1,400, £1,350 and W J Bryson, Crumlin £1,320, Droghal farm £1,300.

Suckler stock sold to £1,180: Brian Mawhinney, Doagh £1,180, David Compton, Carninney Hereford cow and heifer calf £1,150, S Moore, Hereford cow and heifer calf £1,120, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh (2) Hereford £1,080 and S Moore Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1,080, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,000.

217 lots in the calf ring sold well to £430 for a strong Aberdeen Angus bull, heifer calves to £405 for a strong Belgian Blue.

Ruling prices: H and L Wilson, Larne Aberdeen Angus £430, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £430, Aberdeen Angus £420, A Hoey, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £415, Andrew Abraham, Antrim Aberdeen Angus £410, Ross McKee, Shanksbridge Saler £390, H and L Wilson, Larne Aberdeen Angus £385, E and RJ Bredin, Co Londonderry Limousin £375, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £375, H and L Wilson, Larne Aberdeen Angus £370, Andrew Abraham Belgian Blue £370, RJ Gage, Cough Limousin £365, E and R J Bredin Limousin £360, J Drummond, Bangor Belgian Blue £360, E and R J Bredin Limousin £350, Irwin Gamble, Coleraine Limousin £350 and James Stirling, Ballymena Charolais £350.

Heifer calves sold to: A Hoey, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £405, Ross McKee, Shanksbridge Saler £390, £355, Leslie Wilson, Doagh £355, Andrew Abraham Belgian Blue £350, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £345, Paul McKee Saler £340, Andrew Abraham Belgian Blue £340, Leslie Wilson, Doagh (2) Aberdeen Angus £340, Desmond McKee, Randalstown Belgian Blue £340, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £335, Andrew Abraham Belgian Blue £330, H and L Wilson, Larne Aberdeen Angus £325, James Stirling, Ballymena Charolais £320, Leslie Wilson Aberdeen Angus £315, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £310, E and R J Bredin, Londonderry Limousin £310 and D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £305.

Friesian bull calves sold to: D and M Knowles, Cullybackey £345, (3) £270, Roger Lyttle, Larne £215, D and M Knowles, (2) £215, R J Gage, Clough £190, C Crawford, Clough £180, D and M Knowles £175, £170, G Devlin, Randalstown £165, Roger Lyttle, Larne £155 and G Devlin £150.

An entry of 400 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £600 over for a Charolais 350kg at £950 offered by A S Millar, Antrim.

Heifers sold to £530 over for a Limousin 400kg at £930 presented by D Bell, Antrim.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

D O’Loan, Aughfatten Limousin 280kg, £875 (312), Limousin 280kg, £850 (303), Limousin 280kg, £850 (303), Alex Magee, Ballyrickard (3) Charolais 240kg, £705 (293), A. Magee, Kilwaughter (3) Charolais 340kg, £705 (293), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Limousin 290kg, £850 (293), Limousin 300kg, £860 (286), Hannah Healey, Belfast Limousin 270kg, £770 (285), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 300kg, £855 (285), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Limousin 300kg, £850 (283), Hannah Healey, Belfast Limousin 220kg, £620 (281) and Paul Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 250kg, £700 (280).

301-350kgs

A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 330kg, £920 (278), Hannah Healey, Belfast Limousin 310kg, £860 (277), A S Millar Charolais 350kg, £950 (271), W J Shaw, Cloughmills Limousin 340kg, £920 (270), (2) Limousin 320kg, £855 (267), T A Rodgers, Broughshane (2) Limousin 340kg, £900 (264), T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 330kg, £870 (263), William Ridges, Ballycarry Limousin 330kg, £870 (263), M J Lucas, Antrim Limousin 310kg, £810 (261), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 330kg, £860 (260), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Limousin 340kg, £885 (260), T A Rodgers Limousin 330kg, £855 (259) and J Jones, Belfast (2) Limousin 330kg, £850 (257).

351kg and over

William Ridges, Ballycarry Limousin 360kg, £940 (261), W J Shaw, Cloughmills Limousin 360kg, £910 (252), D McKillop, Glenariffe Charolais 360kg, £885 (245), William Ridges Charolais 400kg, £980 (245), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg, £900 (243), S Taylor, Ligoniel Simmental 370kg, £900 (243), J Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 390kg, £940 (241), D McKillop, Charolais 390kg, £940 (241), T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 360kg, £865 (240), Samuel Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 400kg, £960 (240), A M Fulton, Cullybackey Limousin 360kg, £860 (238), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus (2) Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £860 (238), A S Millar, Saler 370kg, £880 (237) and A Dobbs (2) Limousin 360kg, £850 (236).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Alex Magee, Ballyrickard (2) Charolais 210kg, £640 (304), Robert Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais 210kg, £640 (304), Eileen Magee Charolais 210kg, £640 (304), J Frew, Kells, Limousin 230kg, £620 (269), A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter (3) Charolais 240kg, £645 (268), Alex Magee, Ballyrickard Charolais 240kg, £645 (268), A Magee Snr, Charolais 240kg, £645 (268), J Frew, Kells Limousin 240kg, £620 (258), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Limousin 270kg, £680 (251), J McAuley, Cushendall Charolais 250kg, £610 (244), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 300kg, £725 (241), Wilbert Mills, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 280kg, £665 (237) and Edgar McIlwaine, Kilwaughter Limousin 280kg, £665 (237).

301-350kgs

S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg, £735 (237), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 310kg, £700 (225), D McKillop, Glenariffe Charolais 340kg, £750 (220), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 320kg, £700 (218), Martin McGarry, Limousin 340kg, £740 (217), A Abbott Limousin 310kg, £665 (214), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 350kg, £750 (214), T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 310kg, £625 (201), J Jones, Belfast Saler 320kg, £640 (200), T Jackson Limousin 320kg, £625 (195), Wilbert Mills, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 340kg, £655 (192), T Jackson Limousin 350kg, £670 (191), J McAuley, Aberdeen Angus 310kg, £590 (190), Martin McGarry, Limousin 340kg, £645 (189), T Jackson, Limousin 330kg, £610 (184) and Wilbert Mills, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 340kg, £625 (183).

351kg and over

D Bell, Antrim Limousin 400kg, £930 (232), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 380kg, £880 (231), D Bell, Antrim Limousin 390kg, £900 (230), Ian Davidson, Larne Limousin 410kg, £940 (229), D Bell Limousin 420kg, £940 (223), Ian Davidson Limousin 400kg, £875 (218), D McKillop, Glenariffe Charolais 410kg, £895 (218), Samuel Dobbin, Ballycastle Charolais 390kg, £850 (218), D McKillop, Glenariffe Charolais 370kg, £800 (216), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus Limousin 380kg, £815 (214), T Jackson, Broughshane Limousin 390kg, £835 (214), Ian Davidson, Limousin 420kg, £890 (211), D Bell, Antrim Limousin 440kg, £930 (211), Martin McGarry, Broughshane Limousin 380kg, £800 (210), R J Stirling, Ballymena Belgian Blue 400kg, £840 (210) and D Bell, Antrim Limousin 410kg, £860 (209).

A good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday, April 1 evening resulted in a super trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £246, springers to £150, store lambs to £82.50 and pets to £43.

Ewes and lambs sold to: Ian McCluggage, Glarryford 6 Suffolk ewes and 12 lambs £246, Leslie Wilson, Doagh 4 Texel ewes and 8 lambs £222, W Adams, Ballymena 2 crossbred ewes and 4 lambs £220, J Smyth, Randalstown 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £215, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 3 crossbred ewes and 6 lambs £208, Mrs D McClurg, Dundrod 5 Texel ewes and 9 lambs £205, D Hunter, Larne 2 Texel ewes and 4 lambs £200, R P Campbell, Carnlough 1 crossbred ewe and 2 lambs £200, T A Smyth, Randalstown 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £198, R P Campbell 2 Zwa ewes and 4 lambs £198, T A Smyth, Randalstown 3 crossbred ewes and 6 lambs £192, D Hunter 1 crossbred ewe and 2 lambs £190, 1 crossbred ewes and 2 lambs £190, W Adams, Ballymena 1 Blackface ewe and 2 lambs £185, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 3 crossbred ewes and 3 lambs £182, 3 crossbred ewes and 3 lambs £182.

An entry of 140 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday, April 2 resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £680 over for 3 Limousin 430kg at £1,110 from David Andrew, Templepatrick and a Charolais 520kg at £1,200 from Leo McFaul, Ahoghill.

Heifers sold to £575 over for a Limousin 520kg at £1,095 presented by S Jackson, Bellaghy.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

David Andrew, Templepatrick (3) Limousin 430kg, £1,110 (258), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Charolais 400kg, £1,020 (255), William McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 460kg, £1,140 (247), David Andrew Limousin 430kg, £1,055 (245), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Saler 340kg, £810 (238), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 430kg, £1,000 (232), David Andrew Limousin 470kg, £1,090 (231), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 390kg, £895 (229), John Hamilton, Rathkenny Saler 380kg, £860 (226), A O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 390kg, £875 (224), John Hamilton, Limousin 370kg, £830 (224), Nigel Fleck, Cullybackey Limousin 450kg, £990 (220), William McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 470kg, £1030 (219) and D and R Millar, Randalstown Hereford 410kg, £895 (218).

501kg and over

Leo McFall, Ahoghill Charolais 520kg, £1,200 (230), William McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 510kg, £1,170 (229), Edward McKeever, Portglenone Limousin 530kg, £1,180 (222), Leo McFall, Limousin 550kg, £1,200 (218), S Jackson, Bellaghy Limousin 530kg, £1,150 (217), J McCarroll, Ballymena Shorthorn 510kg, £1,100 (215), William McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 530kg, £1,140 (215), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 540kg, £1,140 (211), Edward McKeever, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,195 (209), Charolais 540kg, £1,130 (209), J Wilson, Ballynure Belgian Blue 510kg, £1,060 (207), Edward McKeever, Charolais 550kg, £1,140 (207), J Wilson, Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,110 (205), Edward McKeever, Limousin 580kg, £1,185 (204), A McCullen, Newtownabbey Limousin 530kg, £1,070 (201) and Edward McKeever, Limousin 560kg, £1,130 (201).

Heifers 0-500kgs

A O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 410kg, £925 (225), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 460kg, £1,000 (217), C Christie, Cloughmills Charolais 450kg, £970 (215), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 420kg, £895 (213), C Christie, Limousin 440kg, £935 (212), Blonde d’Aquitaine 450kg, £950 (211), Mrs J Hutchinson, Charolais 450kg, £945 (210), S Jackson, Bellaghy Limousin 440kg, £920 (209), Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure Limousin 480kg, £985 (205), S Jackson, Limousin 450kg, £920 (204), C Christie, Limousin 470kg, £955 (203), Mrs J Hutchinson, Charolais 480kg, £970 (202), C Christie, Limousin 500kg, £980 (196), J Smyth, Randalstown Belgian Blue 490kg, £960 (195), Andrew Russell, Templepatrick Limousin 450kg, £880 (195), John Hunter, Crumlin Belgian Blue 430kg, £835 (194).

501kg and over

S Jackson, Bellaghy Limousin 520kg, £1,095 (210), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 520kg, £1,095 (210), J and S Bailey, Charolais 600kg, £1,185 (197), J Smyth, Randalstown Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,040 (189), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Limousin 530kg, £990 (186) and J Smyth Belgian Blue 530kg, £930 (175).

An entry of 1,373 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday, April 3 resulted in a terrific trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 480p for a pen of 17 Texels 22kg at £105.80 offered by Ian Montgomery, Glenwherry and to a top per head of £115 for a pen of heavy Texels from Mrs M Kinney.

Spring lambs sold to 527p for 22kg at £116 from J Murray, Ballymoney.

Fat ewes sold to £100.

Fat hoggets (1065)

Top prices per kg: I Montgomery, Glenwherry 17 Texel 22kg, £105.80 (480), Rainey Brothers, Ballygally 2 Texel 22kg, £104 (472), William Marshall, Portglenone 4 Texel 23kg, £106 (460), G S Taggart, Dundrod 12 Texel 22kg, £101 (459), Nevin Brown, Ballycastle 2 Suffolk 21.5kg, £97.80 (454), B Jamison, Armoy 7 Texel 21kg, £95.50 (454), local farmer 42 Texel 24kg, £108.50 (452), J C O’Boyle, Randalstown 13 Texel 23kg, £103.80 (451), D Bell, Antrim 20 Texel 19.5kg, £88 (451), Maria McKeown, Aughafatten 3 Texel 18.5kg, £83 (448), S Rainey, Ballygally 7 Blackface 23.5kg, £105 (468), Thomas Strange, Straid 25 Backface 22kg, £97.50 (443), C and I Dunlop, Cairncastle 2 Texel 21.5kg, £95 (441), J Murray, Ballymoney 10 Texel 24.5kg, £107.50 (438), I Montgomery 15 Blackface 23.5kg, £103 (438), J Smyth, Randalstown 20 Blackface 22.5kg, £98.50 (437), W J Steele, Coleraine 25 Texel 22kg, £96 (436), D Borland, Bushmills 20 crossbred 22kg, £96 (436), D Borland, Bushmills 20 crossbred 22kg, £96 (436), Frank Higgins, Toomebridge 24 Texel 24.5kg, £106.50 (434), D McAuley, Ballyclare 8 Texel 22.5kg, £97.80 (434), S McAllister, Glenarm 11 Texel 24kg, £104.20 (434) and B Smyth, Randalstown 12 crossbred 25kg, £108.50 (434).

Top prices per head: Mrs M N Kinney, Crumlin 6 Texel 38.5kg, £115, Robert Boville, 25 Texel 30.5kg, £114, W McCurdy, Broughshane 4 crossbred 33.5kg, £113, D Logan, Randalstown 20 Texel 26.5kg, £112, N Boyd, Broughshane 20 Texel 26.5kg, £112, Fraser Tweed, Glenarm 5 Texel 29.5kg, £112, H Carson, Dundrod 29 Texel 26.5kg, £111.80, G Hume 10 Texel 26.5kg, £111.80, L McAuley, Glenarm 70 crossbred 29kg, £111.80, W L Wilson, Ballyclare 8 Texel 26kg, £111.20, T A Fenton, Rasharkin 3 Charollais 28kg, £111, H Carson, Dundrod 28 Texel 28.5kg, £110.50, David Taylor, Castledawson 14 Dorset 26.5kg, £110, Nevin Brown, Ballycastle 27 Suffolk 27.5kg, £110, Allen Ferguson, Straid 20 Suffolk 33.5kg, £110, James Sheppard, Raloo 12 Texel 30kg, £110, Richard Cowan, Magheramourne 38 crossbred 27kg, £109.80, Brendan McCoy, Toomebridge 3 Suffolk 27kg, £109.50, local farmer 62 Suffolk 25.5kg, £109.50, J Lynn, Cullybackey 9 crossbred 28.5kg, £109, William Alcorn, Limavady 5 Blackface 30kg, £109, Stephen Toye, Kilrea 2 Suffolk 32.5kg, £109 and R Sloan, Moneymore 41 Texel 26kg, £108.80.

Fat ewes (207)

First quality

Suffolk - £80-£100

Texel - £80-£100

Crossbred - £70-£85

Blackface - £40-£60