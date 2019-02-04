Clogher Mart: Beef bulls sell to a top of £1,700

Severe weather conditions reduced the numbers on offer this week to at Clogher Mart however trade remains very strong in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef bulls sold to a top of £1,700 for a 1,250kg Charolais at £136 per 100kg followed by a 1,250kg Charolais at £135 to total £1,674.

Beef cows sold to £1,444 for a 760kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £190 per 100kg followed by a 830kg Belgian Blue at £173 to total £1,401.30.

Cow heifers sold to £1,270.90 for a 710kg Limousin at £179 per 100kg reaching a top of £208 per 100kg for a 600kg Belgian Blue to total £1,248.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £116 per 100kg for 730kg.

Beef bullocks overage sold to £173 for a 590kg Belgian Blue.

Beef bullocks underage sold to £210 for a 560kg Simmental.

Beef heifers underage sold to £209 for a 720kg Blonde d’Aquitaine.

In the store rings bullocks sold to £1,400 for a 700kg Charolais.

Medium weights sold to £1,060 for a 480kg Charolais (£221).

Store heifers sold to £1,220 for a 630kg Charolais (£193) and £1,090 for a 510kg Limousin (£214).

Medium weights sold to £1,090 for a 460kg Charolais (£237).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,055 for a 470kg Charolais (£224) and 970 for a 360kg Limousin (£269).

Weanling heifers sold to £960 for a 380kg Limousin (£252) and £830 for a 310kg Limousin (£268).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1,840 and £1,700.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,920.

Reared bulls sold to £770 for a Limousin.

Reared heifers sold to £695 for Charolais

Young bull calves sold to £385 for Charolais.

Young heifer calves sold to £340 for a Belgian Blue.

Leading prices for beef cows and cow heifers in the fatstock ring as follows: Portadown producer 600kg Belgian Blue to £208 (£1,248), Augher producer 650kg Limousin to £190 (£1,235), 640kg Saler to £185 (£1,184), Newtownstewart producer 760kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £190 (£1,444), Newry producer 610kg Limousin to £189 (£1,152.90), 650kg Limousin to £185 (£1,202.50), 650kg Limousin to £180 (£1,170) and 690kg Charolais to £167 (£1,152.30), Seskinore producer 710kg Limousin to £179 (£1,270.90), Dungannon producer 700kg Limousin to £176. Clogher producer 710kg Limousin to £1,75, 830kg Belgian Blue to £173 (£1,401.30) and 810kg Charolais to £168 (£1,360.80), Clogher producer 670kg Charolais to £172. Lisnaskea producer 450kg Charolais to £172. Macken producer 790kg Limousin to £168 (£1,327.20), Dungannon producer 660kg Charolais to £168 and 720kg Limousin to £166. Drumcose producer 700kg Charolais to £167. Derrylin producer 790kg Belgian Blue to £167 (£1,319.30).

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £165 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £118 to £137 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £111 to £116 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £108 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £52 to £76 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

910kg Limousin to £137 (£1,246.70), 880kg Belgian Blue to £137 (£1,205.60), 1,250kg Charolais to £136 (£1,700), 1,240kg Charolais to £135 (£1,674), 1,250kg Charolais to £133 (£1,662.50) and 970kg Aberdeen Angus to £112. 980kg Charolais to £110.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

590kg Belgian Blue to £173. 690kg Hereford to £168. 720kg Hereford to £168. 750kg Hereford to £168. 720kg Hereford to £168. 610kg Belgian Blue to £162. 670kg Holstein to £130. 730kg Holstein to £130.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

630kg Limousin to £210. 580kg Limousin to £210, 560kg Simmental to £210 x 2 600kg Charolais to £179. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £177. 740kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £177. 680kg Charolais to £177. 550kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £176. 500kg Montbeliarde to £150. 530kg Hereford to £150. Friesian and Holstein sold from £114 to 146 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

720kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £209. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £206. 660kg Simmental to £190. 630kg Charolais to £190. 420kg Hereford to £186. 650kg Shorthorn to £173. 560kg Hereford to £165. 410kg Hereford to £155. 430kg Charolais to £144. 500kg Friesian to £135.

STORE BULLOCKS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,400 for a 700kg Charolais (£200), 720kg Charolais to £1,370 (£190) for P Donaghy, Tynan. Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 720kg Charolais to £1,385 (£192), 700kg Charolais to £1,350, 660kg Limousin to £1,280 and 670kg Simmental to £1,275. William Potts Dungannon 690kg Simmental to £1,380, 710kg Limousin to £1,350, 690kg Limousin to £1350, 720kg Charolais to £1330, 770kg Shorthorn to £1300 and 710kg Simmental to £1,280. J McCann, Dungannon 610kg Limousin to £1,300 (£213), S Trouton, Portadown 600kg Limousin to £1,295 (£216), P Turbitt, Ballygawley 690kg Charolais to £1,250, 670kg Charolais to £1,245 and 640kg Charolais to £1,225. E D Pike, Dungannon 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,245 and 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,215 (£209).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 350KG TO 500KG

K Woods, Tempo 480kg Charolais to £1,060 (£221), C Keys, Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1,050 (£214), W Jordan, Gortaclare 500kg Charolais to £1,020 (£204) and 450kg Charolais to £920 (£204), C Kelly, Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1,005. N McGleenan, Moy 450kg Charolais to £1,000 (£222), 470kg Charolais to £1,000 x 2 (£213) 440kg Charolais to £1,000 (£227) 480kg Charolais to £1,000, 420kg Charolais to £945 (£225) and 430kg Charolais to £930 (£216), E D Pike, Dungannon 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £990 (£215), M and N O Conner, Augher 470kg Limousin to £980 and 440kg Charolais to £965. J J Morrow, Caledon 470kg Charolais to £970. J P Black, Ballycastle 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £955. T Quinn, Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £950. F Foster, Loughgall 470kg Charolais to £940.

STORE HEIFERS

A brisk demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,220 for a 630kg Charolais (£193) from P Donaghy, Tynan. R Walker, Stewartstown 600kg Simmental to £1,180 (£196), 570kg Simmental to £1,100 (£193), 540kg Simmental to £1,090 (£202), 540kg Simmental to £1,070 (£198) and 570kg Simmental to £1,040. Rosslea producer 640kg Limousin to £1,100. A and M Daly, Dungannon 540kg Charolais to £1,090 (£202), 510kg Charolais to £1,050 (£210) and 540kg Charolais to £1,035. D Maguire, Rosslea 570kg Charolais to £1,100 (£193), P Nugent, Dungannon 510kg Limousin to £1,090 (£214) and 540kg Simmental to £1,030. C Kelly, Dungannon 520kg Charolais to £1,075 (£207), 530kg Charolais to £1,070 (£202), D Haire, Dungannon 520kg Limousin to £1,060 (£204) and 510kg Limousin to £980. K Henry, Cookstown 510kg Charolais to £1,040 (£204).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

G J McKenna, Clogher 460kg Charolais to £1,090 (£237), 470kg Charolais to £1,090 (£232), 490kg Charolais to £1,090 (£222), 430kg Charolais to £985 and 400kg Charolais to £945 (£236), C Kelly, Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1,080 (£225), A and M Daly, Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1,075 (£224), K Henry, Cookstown 460kg Limousin to £1,060 (£230), 470kg Limousin to £1,050 (£223), 450kg Limousin to £1,015 (£225), 500kg Limousin to £1,005, 490kg Limousin to £980 and 500kg Charolais to £955. K Lockhart, Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1,000 and 480kg Limousin to £940. Fermanagh producer 440kg Charolais to £1,000 (£227) and 420kg Charolais to £975 (£232), P Nugent, Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £990 and 450kg Limousin to £940. R Gormley, Sixmilecross 490kg Charolais to £960.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

G J McKenna, Clogher 390kg Charolais to £915 (£234), D Maguire, Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £890 (£228), Clogher producer 380kg Limousin to £855 (£225), 370kg Charolais to £850 (£230), 370kg Simmental to £820 (£221), 360kg Charolais to £790 (£219) and 370kg Limousin to £720. M Courtney, Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £750.

WEANLINGS

A smaller entry this week sold easily to a strong demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,055 for a 470kg Charolais (£224), 430kg Charolais to £1,000 (£232), 410kg Charolais to £985 (£240) and 430kg Charolais to £985 (£229) for C Kelly, Dungannon. E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £1,050 (£250), 420kg Limousin to £1,005 (£239) and 410kg Limousin to £960 (£234), P Hacket, Newtownbutler 400kg Limousin to £1,035 (£259) and 400kg Limousin to £985 (£246), P McConnell, Clogher 530kg Limousin to £995 and 470kg Limousin to £965, Philip Montgomery, Augher 390kg Limousin to £975 (£250), J Donnelly, Moy 470kg Charolais to £970 and 480kg Charolais to £965. P Cullinan, Eskra 380kg Charolais to £970 (£255), Kesh producer 360kg Limousin to £970 (£269) and 450kg Charolais to £960 (£213), M A Flynn, Rosslea 450kg Charolais to £955 and 430kg Charolais to £955. G Maguire, Brookeborough 410kg Charolais to £950 (£232).

WEANLING HEIFERS

D Simpson, Aughnacloy 380kg Limousin to £960 (£252), 400kg Charolais to £910 (£227) and 380kg Limousin to £895 (£235), C McDonald, Ballygawley 370kg Limousin to £945 (£255) and 370kg Charolais to £840. P McConnell, Clogher 400kg Limousin to £900 (£225), 410kg Charolais to £890 (£217), 360kg Charolais to £860 (£239), J Muldoon, Aughnacloy 350kg Charolais to £890 (£254), N Cochrane, Portadown 370kg Limousin to £890 (£240), I A Elliot, Blaney 360kg Charolais to £860 (£239), P Hughes, Dungannon 360kg Charolais to £855 (£237) and 330kg Charolais to £795 (£241), D Mulligan, Augher 390kg Simmental to £850, Philip Montgomery, Augher 340kg Limousin to £840 (£247), S McConnell, Clogher 360kg Charolais to £830 (£230), M Gormley, Omagh 310kg Limousin to £830 (£268), S Williamson, Benburb 340kg Limousin to £805 (£237), P Cullinan, Eskra 360kg Charolais to £795 (£221).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Another brisk demand in this section with M Robinson, Ballygawley selling calved Heifers to £1,840 and £1,625. R Givan, Dungannon £1,700 for calved heifer. C Barnett, Lurgan £1,660, £1,610, £1,490, £1,480 and £1,450 for calved heifers. Fivemiletown producer £1,600 for calved heifer. J G McHenry, Lurgan £1,450 for calved heifer. William Loughrin, Caledon £1,400 for calved heifer. Several others sold from £1,050 to £1,250. Maiden heifers sold to £500 each. Special entry Saturday, February 9th. A selection of maiden heifers ready for bull for a local producer.

BREEDING BULLS

J Connell, Newry £1,550 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 05/03/17), special entry Saturday, February 9, pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus bull.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A good selection this week again sold to a firm demand with I A Elliot, Blaney selling a second calver with bull calf to £1,920. Derek Farrell, Fivemiletown £1,585 for 2013 cow with bull calf £1,300 for 2014 cow with heifer calf and £1,255 for second calver with bull calf. C Williamson, Portadown £1,560 for 2014 cow with bull calf. H Smith, Ballygawley £1,315 for second calver with heifer calf Patrick Donnelly, Ballygawley £1,285 for heifer with bull calf. J P Trueman, Ballygawley £1,205 and £935 for Incalf cows. P Curran, Dungannon £1,200 for incalf heifer. A large selection of incalf cows and heifers sold from £700 to £1,070. Special entry Saturday, February 9 two incalf pedigree registered Shorthorn heifers and pedigree registered incalf Shorthorn cow all incalf to pedigree registered Shorthorn bull.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A smaller entry this week sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £385, £365, £350 twice, £305 and £285 for Charolais to R J W E Ferguson, Drumgose. A C Lunny, Aghalane £385, £375 and £350 for Belgian Blues. A Smith Seskinore £355 for Aberdeen Angus, K A Veitch, Lisbellaw £310 for Belgian Blue Lisbellaw producer £310 and £300 for Aberdeen Angus. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £305 for Belgian Blue, Whittaker and Giles, Derrygonnelly £280 for Hereford.

HEIFER CALVES

C McElduff, Omagh £340 for Belgian Blue, Lisbellaw producer £335 and £330 for Charolais, Clogher producer £340 and £330 for Limousins, A C Lunny, Aghalane £325 for Belgian Blue and R J W E Ferguson, Drumgose £305 and £300 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

D McCormick, Maguiresbridge £770, £755 twice for Limousins, £640 for Montbeliarde £415 for Belgian Blue, A Farrell, Fivemiletown £710 and £550 for Aberdeen Angus. C McElduff, Omagh £630 and £580 for Limousins, K Little, Lisnaskea £600 and £570 for Charolais, R Elliott, Fivemiletown £590 for Charolais, S Cox, Kinawley £585 and £555 for Charolais, F Haren, Fivemiletown £490 for Charolais and P Hughes Dungannon £485 for Charolais.

REARED HEIFERS

R Douglas, Portadown £695 £655 twice, £575 for Charolais and £470 twice for Belgian Blues. Clogher producer £685 for Limousin and £635 for Charolais. K Little, Lisnaskea £565 for Charolais. S Cox, Kinawley £565 and £530 for Limousins and £525 for Charolais. R Elliott, Fivemiletown £555 for Charolais. A Farrell, Fivemiletown £530 for Hereford. Augher producer £455 for Limousin and £390 for Belted Galloway. C McElduff, Omagh £450 for Limousin and £445 for Belgian Blue.