Cows and calves sell to £1,480 at Lisnaskea Mart

Another good entry of cattle in Lisnaskea Sales on Tuesday, April 2 sold to a good steady trade for all sorts with lots more stock required to supply this growing demand.

This week cows and calves sold to £1,480.

Store bullocks sold to £1,090 for a 540kg Limousin for a 440kg Charolais (£227) £990 for a 460kg Charolais and £985 for a 470kg Charolais with smaller ones selling to £275 per 100kg for a 200kg Limousin at £550.

Weanling heifers sold to £875 for a 370kg Charolais (£236), £865 for a 450kg Charolais with smaller ones selling to £255 per 100kg for a 200kg Limousin to £510.

Leading prices as follows:

COWS & CALVES

Derrylin producer heifer with bull calf to £1,480.

STORE BULLOCKS

Lisnaskea producer 540kg Limousin to £1,090 (£202), 470kg Simmental to £1,020 (£217) 480kg Hereford to £980 (£204), 460kg Charolais to £975 (£212), 450kg Simmental to £925 (£205) and 410kg Simmental to £900 (£219) and Newtownbutler producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £885 and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £780.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Maguiresbridge producer 440kg Charolais to £1,000 (£227), 350kg Charolais to £850 (£243) and 340kg Limousin to £825. Lisnaskea producer 460kg Charolais to £990, 470kg Charolais to £985, 440kg Charolais to £960, and 430kg Charolais to £885. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £930 (£232), Garrison producer 380kg Charolais to £905 (£238), 380kg Charolais to £875, 330kg Charolais to £840 (£254), 330kg Charolais to £835, 320kg Charolais to £800, 330kg Charolais to £785, 320kg Charolais to £785, 300kg Charolais to £750 (£250), 300kg Charolais to £730, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, 260kg Limousin to £625 and 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £590. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Simmental to £895 (£242) 380kg Charolais to £860, and 280kg Charolais to £715. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £895 (£235) 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £830, 370kg Shorthorn. to £820, and 310kg Limousin to £710. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £865. Belcoo producer 370kg Charolais to £845 and 340kg Charolais to £765. Derrygonnelly producer 340kg Charolais to £780. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £750, 210kg Charolais to £565 (£269) 250kg Charolais to £555 200kg Limousin to £550 (£275) and 200kg Charolais to £515 (£257) Lisnaskea producer 380kg Limousin to £745. Fivemiletown producer 290kg Limousin to £680. Derrylin producer 260kg Charolais to £660 (£254) and 240kg Charolais to £565. Trillick producer 360kg Hereford to £640.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Newtownbutler producer 370kg Limousin to £875 (£236) Fivemiletown producer 450kg Charolais to £865 and 390kg Charolais to £800. Maguiresbridge producer 420kg Charolais to £855, 460kg Hereford to £740, and 230kg Limousin to £565 (£246)Lisnaskea producer 340kg Charolais to £800 (£235) Belcoo producer 320kg Charolais to £760. Maguiresbridge producer 340kg Charolais to £775, 300kg Charolais to £725 (£241) 350kg Charolais to £720, 370kg Limousin to £705, and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £650. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Limousin to £755. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £755, 270kg Simmental to £525, 200kg Limousin to £500 (£255) and 240kg Charolais to £440. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £750 and 330kg Charolais to £600. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £750, 410kg Charolais to £730, and 370kg Charolais to £720. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £730, (£235) and 310kg Charolais to £705. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £720. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £705, 340kg Limousin to £620 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £605. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Limousin to £695 and 330kg Charolais to £570. Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £580. Lisnaskea producer 250kg Charolais to £580 (£232).